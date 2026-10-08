Independent lens manufacturer Sigma is being allowed to expand its range of lenses for Nikon Z mount cameras with its first zoom lens for the system. Designed for APS-C cameras the Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary lens will now also be available fitted for Nikon Z models. This feels a significant step forward, as until now Sigma has been restricted to producing only three fixed focal length lenses for the Z series – the 16mm f/1.4, 30mm f/1.4 and the 56mm f/1.4 Contemporary lenses it has offered offers Micro Four Thirds users. The lenses, still widely praised for their sharpness, were introduced in 2018 for MFT and Sony E users, but have gradually accumulated more mounts along the way, including Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, Leica L and Canon RF.

The Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary was originally launched in February 2025 with Leica L, Fujifilm X, Sony E and Canon RF mounts and, as a lens designed for APS-C sensors, offers an 18.8x zoom range that feels like 24-450mm on a full frame camera.

While a significant step in the right direction we are still waiting to see a Sigma lens designed for Nikon’s full frame Z series cameras. That would be really big news and would open the Nikon Z system to a much wider range of users. Sigma’s full frame lenses for other brands, such as Lumix and Sony, have offered a huge range of excellent options for these systems and have made the cameras themselves much more attractive by boosting the system choices available to photographers.

This new Nikon Z version will be available from 5th November, and will cost £599.

Press release

Advertisement

Launch schedule of Sigma 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary for Nikon Z mount

Kanagawa, Japan – Sigma Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, CEO: Kazuto Yamaki) is pleased to announce the “Sigma 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary”, an all-in-one zoom lens designed for APS-C mirrorless cameras that achieves the world’s fi rst*1 zoom ratio of approximately 18.8x, now available for Nikon Z mount system. The lens is scheduled to be released on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

KEY FEATURES

● Wide-angle, super-telephoto and close-up photography all in one lens

● High-speed autofocus and image stabilization for effortless shooting with reliable results

● Uncompromising optical quality that redefines the standard for super-zoom performance

Sigma presents the world’s first mirrorless lens with an approximate zoom ratio of 18.8x. Now available for Nikon Z mount, the 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary delivers outstanding results in any situation.

Advertisement

The all-new “Sigma 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary” features an 18.8x zoom ratio, the world’s first for an APS-C format mirrorless lens.

Covering the entire range from wide-angle to super-telephoto, this extremely versatile lens brings the full range of photographic subjects within reach, from landscapes and portraits to wildlife and sports photography.

With a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2, the 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS |Contemporary captures detailed close-ups with ease. Its HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) motor provides exceptionally fast, smooth and accurate autofocus – ideal for fast-moving subjects such as birds and aircraft. The lens offers 6 stops of image stabilization at the wide end and 4.5 stops*2 at the telephoto end, helping photographers achieve blur-free results even at longer focal lengths and in low light.

This ultra versatile all-in-one zoom is the perfect tool for creative photographers who want to work in a wide range of photographic genres.

A control algorithm including AF drive and communication speed optimization has been developed specifically for Nikon Z Mount interchangeable lenses. In addition to realizing high-speed AF, the lens also supports AF-C (Continuous AF) and in-camera aberration correction*3. The mount is rubber-sealed to cater for use in a variety of environments.

*1 As an AF interchangeable lens for mirrorless cameras (as of September 2026 by Sigma).

Advertisement

*2 Based on CIPA guidelines. (Measured at a focal length of 16mm and 300mm using an APS-C camera)

*3 Available on supported cameras only.