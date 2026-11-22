Nanlite has introduced its new vela series of compact LED spotlights, offering photographers and videographers a choice of 150W and 300W models without the bulk of a traditional studio light.

The range consists of four models: the bi-colour vela 150b and 300b, alongside the full-colour vela 150c and 300c. All four feature a slim, all-in-one design with a built-in power supply, allowing them to connect directly to mains electricity using a single AC cable rather than a separate power adapter.

Portability is a major part of the appeal. The smaller 150W lights measure just 7cm thick and weigh approximately 900g, making them 60% smaller and lighter than conventional spotlights of a similar power rating, according to Nanlite. The more powerful 300W models are 12cm thick and weigh 2.23kg, with the company claiming a 40% reduction in size and 30% reduction in weight. Despite their compact bodies, the lights retain a standard Bowens mount, allowing photographers to use compatible softboxes, reflectors and other lighting modifiers. The 150W models come with an adjustable Fresnel lens and diffuser, while the 300W versions include a 40-degree reflector.

There are also differences in colour control. The bi-colour 150b and 300b offer an adjustable colour temperature from 2,700K to 7,500K, making them suitable for matching warm indoor lighting or cooler daylight. The full-colour 150c and 300c use Nanlite’s Nebula C4 Light Engine, extending the range to 2,400K–12,000K with green/magenta adjustment and creative colour options. For photographers working away from the studio, the 150W models support additional power sources, including USB-C PD, an optional battery grip and compatible V-mount batteries. The battery grip can provide approximately 45 minutes of operation at a maximum brightness setting of 65%, according to Nanlite.

All four lights support wireless control through the NANLINK app, which can adjust individual fixtures or manage several lights together. Nanlite has also introduced optional 30cm and 40cm octagonal softboxes for the range.

Advertisement

Nanlite vela series specifications

Model Output Colour temperature Weight vela 150b 150W bi-colour 2,700–7,500K 900g vela 150c 150W full-colour 2,400–12,000K 900g vela 300b 300W bi-colour 2,700–7,500K 2.23kg vela 300c 300W full-colour 2,400–12,000K 2.23kg

The Nanlite vela series was unveiled at Inter BEE 2026 in Japan. Pricing starts at £190.80/$209 for the vela 150b, rising to £238/$249 for the 150c, £286/$299 for the 300b and £334/$349 for the 300c. Further information is available through the official Nanlite website.