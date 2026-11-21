Nikon Z photographers looking to explore macro photography have a tempting Black Friday offer to consider, with the Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S reduced to £779 at Park Cameras. That’s a £200 saving against the retailer’s previous £979 price, or just over 20% off, on an S-Line prime lens designed to capture everything from tiny insects and flowers to detailed product photographs and portraits.

The discount at Park Cameras is already reflected in the selling price, so there’s no voucher code or cashback claim needed to receive the reduction. The retailer also lists the lens as in stock, with free next-day delivery and a five-year extended warranty available through Nikon registration. However, it’s worth comparing prices before ordering, as Nikon’s own UK store is currently advertising the same lens for £749.

What makes this lens particularly appealing is its ability to reproduce subjects at life size. Its true 1:1 magnification means small objects can fill the camera’s sensor, allowing photographers to capture details that are difficult to achieve with an ordinary zoom lens. The longer focal length also provides a useful working distance when photographing insects or other subjects that might be disturbed by placing the camera too close.

Nikon Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S specifications

Feature Specification Mount Nikon Z (FX and DX) Focal length 105mm Maximum aperture f/2.8 Optical construction 16 elements in 11 groups Maximum magnification 1:1 (1.0x) Minimum focusing distance 0.29m Image stabilisation Up to 4.5 stops Autofocus STM stepping motor Aperture blades 9, rounded Filter size 62mm Weight 630g Dimensions 85 × 140mm

Although macro photography is its main purpose, the lens is far from a one-trick option. Its mid-telephoto perspective makes it equally useful for portraits, food photography and other subjects where photographers want to separate the subject from its surroundings. The rounded diaphragm produces smooth background blur, while Nikon’s S-Line optical design incorporates specialised glass elements and anti-reflective coatings to help maintain detail and contrast, including when shooting towards bright light sources.

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Handheld close-up photography can be particularly demanding because even small movements become noticeable at high magnification. Nikon addresses this with built-in Vibration Reduction, which helps steady the image when working without a tripod. The lens also features quiet autofocus, reduced focus breathing and a focus limiter, making it suitable for video work and situations where precise focusing is especially important.

The Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S is compatible with Nikon’s full-frame Z cameras and can also be used on DX-format bodies, where it delivers a field of view equivalent to approximately 157.5mm. Its weather-resistant construction and fluorine-coated front element provide additional reassurance when working outdoors, although Nikon does not guarantee complete protection against dust or moisture in every situation.

At £779, Park Cameras’ Black Friday reduction makes this a worthwhile lens to consider for photographers wanting to take close-up work more seriously. The lower £749 price currently shown by Nikon makes checking both listings especially sensible, but either way, the combination of true macro magnification, optical quality and versatility gives this lens plenty of uses beyond photographing the smallest subjects.