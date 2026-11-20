Camera retailer Calumet has introduced a new camera with zero megapixels, no conventional battery and a screen that doesn’t respond to touch. Fortunately, the Calumet CLMT 1 isn’t pretending to compete with the latest mirrorless models. It’s a miniature camera built entirely from plastic construction bricks, with a design that bears a striking resemblance to Leica’s SL series.

The novelty model arrives just in time for the Christmas shopping season, offering photographers something a little different from the usual accessories and equipment. Its angular body, prominent lens and rear display give it the appearance of a serious camera, although its photographic capabilities stop at looking the part. Instead, the CLMT 1 is designed as a collectible, desk decoration or small gift for camera enthusiasts.

Despite its compact dimensions, the model consists of 136 individual plastic bricks that need assembling. Once completed, it measures 10.3cm wide, 6.1cm tall and 3.8cm deep, making it small enough to sit on a shelf or alongside a photographer’s existing camera collection. The resemblance to a Leica SL is particularly noticeable in the body’s rectangular shape and minimalist styling, although Calumet makes no claim that it is an official Leica product.

Calumet has also had some fun with the specification sheet, listing a 0MP resolution, a built-in battery that cannot be found and a 1.5-inch flip-out rear screen featuring what it calls ‘#notouch’ technology. These are jokes rather than functional camera features, but they add to the appeal of a product that clearly isn’t taking itself too seriously.

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The Calumet CLMT 1 costs €29.99, approximately £25, with shipping expected to begin on 20 November 2026. Calumet is based in Germany, although international shipping can be arranged on request, so UK buyers will need to check delivery costs and availability before ordering.

There is also a promotional offer running from 20 to 30 November, during which customers spending at least €1,000 can receive the model free of charge. That makes it an unusual addition to Calumet’s seasonal promotions, although buying it separately is considerably more affordable than spending four figures just to get one.

For photographers who enjoy collecting camera-themed accessories, the CLMT 1 offers a playful alternative to another lens cap or camera strap. It won’t capture a single photograph, but that’s rather the point.