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The Comedy Wildlife Awards has announced its 2026 shortlist with a collection of over 40 pictures and nine videos making the final cut. Bigger than ever before, the competition this year attracted more than 10,000 from photographers across 112 counties, according to organisers, all depicting funny moments in nature. While aiming to give us all a much needed laugh the contest’s serious side supports wildlife conservation projects and charities, and highlights environmental issues facing wildlife all over the world. This year the competition is working with the Born Free Foundation, a charity that has campaigned since 1948 to prevent the exploitation and suffering of wild animals both in the wild and in captivity.

Comedy Wildlife Awards
Scott Suraino, USA Beach Bodies aren't given, they are Earned! This furry apex predator begins her morning routine with some rigorous calisthenics, including some "Bicycle Kicks" to work those abs, (abdominal muscles). No rest days for this dedicated beach babe as she is puts in the sweat equity to get herself ready for the upcoming summer season.
Comedy Wildlife Awards
Rosie Barrett, UK I went on a photography mission in Finland and my absolute dream species was the brown bear. After a few days of observing bears in the woods, I was lucky enough to encounter a family with 3 playful yearling's. They were all climbing up and down the trees and one stopped for just a moment in this perfect pose. Pretty sure he knew it was for Instagram..un-bear-lieavable!
Comedy Wildlife Awards
Robert Nairn, UK I am 69 and an amateur photographer and member of Ayr Photographic Society. I am a general photographer but enjoy wildlife photography and was inspired by David Bailey and bought an Olympus OM1 in 1978. However, having four children I did not return to more serious photography until after I retired. This image was taken in Dumfriesshire, Scotland with a Nikon z8 and 100-400 mm lens.
Comedy Wildlife Awards
Marek Jackowski, Poland Elephant seal walking between King Penguin chicks. Welcome to Gold Harbour, South Georgia: nature’s most chaotic beach resort. It’s a breathtaking place with glaciers, mountains, and zero personal space. Here, King Penguins and Elephant Seals share the shore in a constant game of 'don't get crushed by the 4-ton blob.' Every time a huge seal moves, the penguins scatter like people avoiding a toddler on a scooter. Right on cue, this absolute unit of a male seal popped up, hit me with a breathtaking 10/10 smile, and sent the chick panic-squad running for their lives. Glad I snapped this—it's pure comedy.
Comedy Wildlife Awards
Marek Jackowski, Poland During my expedition to Svalbard Archipelago in the Autumn of 2024, I visited small Moffen Island. There were a couple of groups of Walruses resting on the beach. They were very relaxed lying next to each other, presumably to conserve body heat in the freezing Arctic temperatures. These animals are incredibly social, frequently lounging in large, tightly packed herds.Autumn 2024, Svalbard (Moffen Island). While I was sitting on the beach, minding my own business and enjoying a majestic Arctic sunrise, the local mafia decided to roll up on me. Walruses are basically giant, blubbery cuddle-bugs who pile on top of each other for warmth and gossiping. But out of nowhere, a squad of eight of them swam right up to check me out, using their whiskers to scan me like human security. They spent 10 minutes giving me the ultimate Arctic inspection before swimming off. Managed to capture them popping up all at once—looking like absolute Sea Gangsters about to drop the hardest album of 2024. Unforgettable!
Comedy Wildlife Awards
Lukas Andree Andersen, Sweden This photo is from the first year I found this badger family. I had been visiting the area several times without any luck, and one day I decided to get there a little earlier than usual. I positioned myself with a ghillie camouflage to make sure I didn’t disturb them and to allow them to get comfortable with my presence. After about 10–15 minutes, the first adult popped its head up to check that the coast was clear. Slowly, the rest of the family followed, including the three small cubs. It was the first time I had seen the whole family out in good light, and my adrenaline was PUMPING! It was a mix of pure joy and trying to get as many photos and videos as possible. I remember constantly switching between video and photography because I simply couldn’t decide what to prioritise, haha. One of the small cubs came towards me after jumping around with the other two cubs. It then sat down, just as you see in the photo. I didn’t even realise I had captured that exact moment until I went through the photos afterwards. I think the combination of excitement and trying to catch everything happening in front of me meant I was just reacting rather than thinking too much about each frame. The photo was taken just two years after I bought my first camera, and this has by far been one of my most magical experiences in nature. I had spent a lot of time trying to get to the point where I could experience and photograph this badger family interacting naturally, so finally seeing them all together was already incredibly special. Getting this funny and cute moment on top of that made it even more memorable.
Comedy Wildlife Awards
Lee Frost, UK May, 6am, and I was just about ready to head home after photographing insects as they warmed up for the day. This sleepy damselfly had slowly climbed a blade of grass, so I gently placed it on a leaf for one last portrait. Instead of posing politely, it disappeared behind the leaf, popped its head through a ready-made window, and just as I pressed the shutter… gave me a cheerful wave. Clearly, someone wanted the last laugh!
Comedy Wildlife Awards
Thong Duy Vu, Vietnam On a gentle sunlit afternoon, a little sunbird excitedly set off for a five-star spa deep in the forest. From afar, he spotted a “natural bathtub” – a bright red banana blossom, filled with cool water and plenty of sweet nectar. He landed on the blossom and savored the sweet nectar. After his treat, he hopped into the “tub” and began enjoying the refreshing, cool water. He tilted his head this way, stretched his wings that way, and wagged his tail, sending droplets splashing all over his body. The feeling was incredibly relaxing and refreshing. With his tiny beak, he carefully preened each feather until all the dust was gone. Then, he hopped back onto the edge of the tub, enjoyed some more nectar, and didn't forget to sing a few cheerful notes as if to say, “Today I must be the freshest, cleanest, and most dazzling bird in the forest!" He jumped back into the tub, repeating his routine—tilting his head, spreading his wings, wagging his tail—but alas, why wasn't there a single drop of water left? He looked up at the sky and exclaimed, “Oh my goodness, where did all the water go? What kind of half-finished bath is this?” He thought, this spa definitely deserves a one-star rating. I should’ve just bathed in the rain earlier. What a buzzkill! In the end, he had no choice but to dust off his wings and fly away, muttering to himself, “Next time I go to a spa, I need to check the calendar.” And just like that, the fancy five-star spa trip ended with the water running out.
Comedy Wildlife Awards
Celine Nic Oireachtaigh, Ireland I’m an amateur wildlife photographer in West Offaly, Ireland, with a particular interest in capturing the wildlife that lives in and visits our local boglands and wetlands. I spotted this brood of Greylag goslings at Finnamore Lakes in County Offaly earlier this year. They are a regular sight in April and May, and on this day, after a swim in the lake, they snuggled down together in a fuzzy puddle. I took this shot with a 500mm lens from behind a gorse bush so as not to disturb their nap! While the goslings snooze, their parents keep watch, making sure nobody comes too close to their babies.
Comedy Wildlife Awards
Charles Janson, USA These two subadult male Brown Bears are doing some play-fighting – practice sparring that will prepare them to engage in real fights with adult males. Although their swipes at each other can look dangerous, they are actually 'friends' (buddies that hang out with each other). It is very rare for one to seriously injure the other. There is debate about whether the facial expressions of these bears are at all equivalent to human smiles – but I like to think that they are.
Comedy Wildlife Awards
Diego Perez, Peru A tiny green mantis peeks over a leaf during a night walk in an area of Cusco, Peru, that is still waiting to be protected. I decided to enter this photograph because almost everyone I showed it to had the same reaction: they laughed immediately, even if they could not quite explain why. At first, the mantis seems to be sunbathing, or perhaps striking a rather glamorous pose. But there is also a small visual trick: half of the insect is hidden behind the leaf. Its hind legs disappear from view and, suddenly, its enormous forelegs begin to look almost like a pair of human legs. I have photographed mantises several times before and have always found them surprisingly difficult subjects. Their long bodies, tiny heads and oversized forelegs are almost the opposite of the proportions that normally make an easy portrait. At first, I tried photographing this one with its entire body in the frame, but the images felt too familiar. So I began lowering my angle and using the leaf to hide different parts of the insect. That was when the image suddenly came together. It was actually the first insect I photographed on the very first night of the trip, during a night walk in Camanti, Cusco. I was there documenting the forests and wildlife of the proposed Bosques del Araza Regional Conservation Area, one of Peru’s rainiest landscapes and an area increasingly threatened by illegal gold mining. The proposed protected area seeks to safeguard the headwaters of several important rivers and the biodiversity they support.
Comedy Wildlife Awards
Fabi Fregonesi, Brazil That universal look of pure panic when you suddenly wake up and realize you're supposed to be at work in five minutes. Behind the comical face is a story of extreme underwater patience. This blenny was hidden inside a tiny, camouflaged tube on the reef, and it opened its mouth to feed for only a split second. To transform this ordinary reef moment into a highly precise wildlife encounter, it took multiple targeted dives. Photographing at such close proximity required a 100mm macro lens paired with a +10 diopter. With a minimal depth of field, exact timing was crucial to catch the fish’s sharp expression within its natural environment, showing that the smallest ocean residents often have the biggest personalities. My primary focus as an underwater photographer is to highlight the unique personalities of marine creatures. I want people to look at an image like this, feel an instant connection, and smile. By creating that empathy and bond with different animals, I hope to inspire a deeper awareness of how incredible our marine life is and why protecting our oceans is so essential.

Sponsored by Nikon and founded by photographers Tom Sullen and Paul Joynson-Hicks the Wildlife Comedy Awards is in its 11th year, and will once again culminate in the announcement of the prize winners at a ceremony in London during December, followed by an exhibition at the OXO Gallery on the Southbank. Prizes this year include a week-long safari in the Masai Mara, a Nikon Z6lll and Z50ll camera kit as well as bags from ThinkTank.

Comedy Wildlife Awards

Subi Sridharan
Hair Check Before the Family Photo
One meerkat insists on giving a last-minute grooming inspection while the others are trying their best to look respectable.
Animal: Meerkats
Location of shot: Namibia


You can see all the finalist images and films on the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards website.

Press release

NIKON COMEDY WILDLIFE AWARDS 2026 FINALISTS REVEALED

London, United Kingdom, 2nd October 2026: Nikon is delighted to announce the highly anticipated finalists for the 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. This year’s shortlist features 40 Individual Finalists, 3 U16 Category Finalists, 4 Portfolio Category Finalists and 9 Video Category Finalists – a spectacular collection of mesmerising, feel-good and laugh-out-loud moments that celebrate the wonder of wildlife in all its glory.

Among the hilarious hopefuls vying for this year’s top prizes are a caiman wearing a wig, a handstanding leopard, a strutting white-tailed eagle, and a polar bear appearing to chat to a seagull. The 2026 competition has attracted more than 10,000 entries from 112 countries, the highest number in the Awards’ history.

Entrants are competing for an incredible line-up of prizes, including Nikon’s Z6III full-frame mirrorless camera, Z50II mirrorless camera and the Nikon ZR compact cinema camera. The overall winner will also embark on a once-in-a-lifetime safari with Alex Walker’s Serian in the Masai Mara, while other prizes up for grabs include some of the best-selling photography rucksacks from ThinkTANK.

Founded in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam, the Awards celebrate outstanding wildlife photography through the universal power of humour, while shining a light on the importance of protecting the wildlife and habitats our planet depends on. Authenticity remains at the heart of the competition, with all images capturing genuine moments in the wild and no AI or digital manipulation permitted.

Comedy Wildlife is once again delighted to be working with the Born Free Foundation, an international charity dedicated to rescuing and protecting wild animals from exploitation, while conserving threatened species and their natural habitats for generations to come. An inspiring mission which the Awards are proud to support.

Stefan Maier, Nikon Europe Senior General Manager Marketing says: “Nikon is proud to see the Comedy Wildlife Awards continue to grow in impact, with this year’s competition attracting more entries than ever before. With more than 10,000 hilarious and heartfelt images capturing the character and vibrancy of our natural world, the competition also pulls into focus the vital importance of conservation. Congratulations to all the finalists.”

Tom Sullam, Comedy Wildlife Competition Co-founder says:The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards started very gently, somewhere out on the vast plains of the Serengeti. What began as a small effort to raise awareness of wildlife conservation has grown into something far bigger than we ever imagined. The competition is now truly global, and a decade or so on, we want to make it even bigger, funnier, and more far-reaching than ever.  We use humour to get people to feel empathy towards wildlife, and it’s that empathy that creates behavioural change for the better.”

The Overall Winner, Category and Highly Commended Winners will be announced on Tuesday 8th December at a dedicated awards evening in London. This will be followed by a one-week, free exhibition from 19th-13th December, where Nikon will showcase the 2026 Award Finalists at the Gallery@Oxo.

Competition categories include: 

  • Alex Walker’s Serian Mammals Category 
  • Spectrum Photo Birds Category 
  • ThinkTANK Reptiles and Amphibians Category 
  • Fish and Other Aquatic Species 
  • Insects Category 
  • Nikon Young Photographer (up to 25yrs.) 
  • Nikon Junior Category (up to 16 yrs.) 
  • Amazing Internet Portfolio Category 
  • Nikon Video Category 

The Sterna’s People’s Choice Award will be open from 10th December until March 1st 2027 for the public to vote on their favourite.

This year’s shortlist will be reviewed by Nikon Creators Cameron Whitnall, Hannah Stitfall and Roxy Hemadani, alongside Nikon Ambassador Daisy Gilardini. New to the judging panel for 2026 are author and presenter Roma Wells, wildlife photographers Will Fortescue and Jamie Smart, and climate comedian Stuart Goldsmith. Completing this year’s expert line-up are TV presenter Kate Humble, actor and comedian Hugh Dennis, renowned wildlife photographer Will Burrard-Lucas, and co-founder of the Born Free Foundation, Will Travers OBE.