The Comedy Wildlife Awards has announced its 2026 shortlist with a collection of over 40 pictures and nine videos making the final cut. Bigger than ever before, the competition this year attracted more than 10,000 from photographers across 112 counties, according to organisers, all depicting funny moments in nature. While aiming to give us all a much needed laugh the contest’s serious side supports wildlife conservation projects and charities, and highlights environmental issues facing wildlife all over the world. This year the competition is working with the Born Free Foundation, a charity that has campaigned since 1948 to prevent the exploitation and suffering of wild animals both in the wild and in captivity.

Sponsored by Nikon and founded by photographers Tom Sullen and Paul Joynson-Hicks the Wildlife Comedy Awards is in its 11th year, and will once again culminate in the announcement of the prize winners at a ceremony in London during December, followed by an exhibition at the OXO Gallery on the Southbank. Prizes this year include a week-long safari in the Masai Mara, a Nikon Z6lll and Z50ll camera kit as well as bags from ThinkTank.



Subi Sridharan

Hair Check Before the Family Photo

One meerkat insists on giving a last-minute grooming inspection while the others are trying their best to look respectable.

Animal: Meerkats

Location of shot: Namibia



You can see all the finalist images and films on the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards website.

Press release

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NIKON COMEDY WILDLIFE AWARDS 2026 FINALISTS REVEALED

London, United Kingdom, 2nd October 2026: Nikon is delighted to announce the highly anticipated finalists for the 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. This year’s shortlist features 40 Individual Finalists, 3 U16 Category Finalists, 4 Portfolio Category Finalists and 9 Video Category Finalists – a spectacular collection of mesmerising, feel-good and laugh-out-loud moments that celebrate the wonder of wildlife in all its glory.

Among the hilarious hopefuls vying for this year’s top prizes are a caiman wearing a wig, a handstanding leopard, a strutting white-tailed eagle, and a polar bear appearing to chat to a seagull. The 2026 competition has attracted more than 10,000 entries from 112 countries, the highest number in the Awards’ history.

Entrants are competing for an incredible line-up of prizes, including Nikon’s Z6III full-frame mirrorless camera, Z50II mirrorless camera and the Nikon ZR compact cinema camera. The overall winner will also embark on a once-in-a-lifetime safari with Alex Walker’s Serian in the Masai Mara, while other prizes up for grabs include some of the best-selling photography rucksacks from ThinkTANK.

Founded in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam, the Awards celebrate outstanding wildlife photography through the universal power of humour, while shining a light on the importance of protecting the wildlife and habitats our planet depends on. Authenticity remains at the heart of the competition, with all images capturing genuine moments in the wild and no AI or digital manipulation permitted.

Comedy Wildlife is once again delighted to be working with the Born Free Foundation, an international charity dedicated to rescuing and protecting wild animals from exploitation, while conserving threatened species and their natural habitats for generations to come. An inspiring mission which the Awards are proud to support.

Stefan Maier, Nikon Europe Senior General Manager Marketing says: “Nikon is proud to see the Comedy Wildlife Awards continue to grow in impact, with this year’s competition attracting more entries than ever before. With more than 10,000 hilarious and heartfelt images capturing the character and vibrancy of our natural world, the competition also pulls into focus the vital importance of conservation. Congratulations to all the finalists.”

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Tom Sullam, Comedy Wildlife Competition Co-founder says: “The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards started very gently, somewhere out on the vast plains of the Serengeti. What began as a small effort to raise awareness of wildlife conservation has grown into something far bigger than we ever imagined. The competition is now truly global, and a decade or so on, we want to make it even bigger, funnier, and more far-reaching than ever. We use humour to get people to feel empathy towards wildlife, and it’s that empathy that creates behavioural change for the better.”

The Overall Winner, Category and Highly Commended Winners will be announced on Tuesday 8th December at a dedicated awards evening in London. This will be followed by a one-week, free exhibition from 19th-13th December, where Nikon will showcase the 2026 Award Finalists at the Gallery@Oxo.

Competition categories include:

Alex Walker’s Serian Mammals Category

Spectrum Photo Birds Category

ThinkTANK Reptiles and Amphibians Category

Fish and Other Aquatic Species

Insects Category

Nikon Young Photographer (up to 25yrs.)

Nikon Junior Category (up to 16 yrs.)

Amazing Internet Portfolio Category

Nikon Video Category

The Sterna’s People’s Choice Award will be open from 10th December until March 1st 2027 for the public to vote on their favourite.

This year’s shortlist will be reviewed by Nikon Creators Cameron Whitnall, Hannah Stitfall and Roxy Hemadani, alongside Nikon Ambassador Daisy Gilardini. New to the judging panel for 2026 are author and presenter Roma Wells, wildlife photographers Will Fortescue and Jamie Smart, and climate comedian Stuart Goldsmith. Completing this year’s expert line-up are TV presenter Kate Humble, actor and comedian Hugh Dennis, renowned wildlife photographer Will Burrard-Lucas, and co-founder of the Born Free Foundation, Will Travers OBE.