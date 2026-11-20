OBSBOT has officially launched its Tail Air 2 and Tail 2 ADV cameras, revealing their full specifications, pricing and release dates following an initial preview last month. Both cameras will go on sale on 8 December 2026, with prices starting at $899 for the Tail Air 2 and $1,599 for the Tail 2 ADV.

The two AI-powered pan-tilt-zoom cameras were first teased in October, when OBSBOT confirmed upgrades including a larger sensor, extended optical zoom and Log recording. The latest announcements provide a clearer picture of their capabilities, particularly for filmmakers, livestreamers and multi-camera productions.

Tail Air 2 adds uncropped vertical 4K and advanced autofocus

The smaller Tail Air 2 uses a 1-inch CMOS sensor with an f/1.9 lens, now confirmed to support 4K recording at up to 60fps and Full HD at 120fps. OBSBOT has also detailed its LOFIC HDR technology, which offers up to 13 stops of dynamic range at frame rates up to 30fps, alongside all-pixel phase-detection autofocus with dedicated face, foreground and general focusing modes.

One of its more useful additions is native vertical recording. Rather than cropping a horizontal image, the camera physically rotates its lens module by 90 degrees, allowing it to capture vertical 4K footage at up to 60fps. That could be particularly helpful for creators producing content for social platforms alongside conventional widescreen video.

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OBSBOT has also expanded on the camera’s automated filming features. AI Tracking 2.0 recognises people, more than 30 animal species and over 200 object categories, while the updated AI Director Grids interface brings tracking, camera presets and automated movements into one place. A dedicated roll axis allows the camera to level its horizon automatically, and gesture controls work from distances of up to five metres. Other confirmed features include Wi-Fi 6, Micro HDMI output, timecode and network synchronisation, and microSD recording up to 1TB. Its built-in battery is rated for up to 205 minutes when recording at 1080p/30fps.

Tail 2 ADV can track subjects from up to 240 metres

The Tail 2 ADV is aimed more directly at professional live production, where cameras often need to operate from fixed positions across large venues.

Its previously announced 21x optical zoom and variable aperture are joined by a newly confirmed 1/2-inch CMOS sensor with Dual Native ISO, 4K/60fps recording and Full HD capture at 120fps. HDR is available at 4K/30fps, while all-pixel phase-detection autofocus and Focus Over Zooming help maintain sharpness as operators change focal length. A significant improvement is its tracking range. OBSBOT says AI Tracking 2.0 can follow subjects from up to 240 metres away, compared with 95 metres on the existing Tail 2. Operators can also adjust tracking speeds, restrict movement to a particular axis and define areas within which the camera follows a subject.

The company has confirmed more details about its professional connections, too. These include full-size HDMI 2.0, 3G-SDI, Gigabit Ethernet, RS-232 and PoE+, alongside NDI HX3 and other IP streaming protocols. Timecode and Precision Time Protocol synchronisation are supported for multi-camera work, while FreeD output provides camera movement data for compatible virtual production systems.

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Both cameras also support OBSBOT Log and custom LUT previews, although the company has now clarified that its Log profile records in 8-bit on the Tail Air 2. On the Tail 2 ADV, imported LUTs are used for software previews and do not change the recorded footage or live output.

Prices and availability

Pre-orders opened on 4 November, with both cameras scheduled for general availability on 8 December.

Camera Standard US price Pre-order price OBSBOT Tail Air 2 $899 $799 OBSBOT Tail Air 2 NDI $999 $899 OBSBOT Tail 2 ADV $1,599 $1,399

The Tail Air 2 is available in standard and NDI-enabled versions. Buyers should note that NDI cannot be activated later on the standard edition, according to OBSBOT’s store listing.