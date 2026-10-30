OBSBOT has revealed two new pan-tilt-zoom cameras, the Tail 2 ADV and Tail Air 2, with upgrades aimed at video production, live streaming and remote filming. The Tail 2 ADV introduces a 21x optical zoom, variable aperture and additional professional connectivity options, while the Tail Air 2 features a 1-inch CMOS sensor and dedicated AI image processing. Both cameras will support OBSBOT Log recording and custom LUTs, with pre-orders scheduled to open on 4 November 2026.

The Tail 2 ADV is designed for productions where the camera needs to capture subjects at different distances without being physically repositioned. Its 21x optical zoom is accompanied by a 40x hybrid zoom option, giving operators additional reach when filming performances, presentations and other events from a fixed position. OBSBOT has also confirmed a variable aperture, with an f/1.7–f/7 range at the wide end and f/3.8–f/7 at the telephoto end, providing greater control over exposure and depth of field as lighting conditions change.

Another addition to the Tail 2 ADV is OBSBOT Log, a recording profile intended to retain more tonal information for colour grading. The camera will also allow users to import custom look-up tables (LUTs), making it possible to preview different colour treatments and maintain a consistent appearance across a production. For professional workflows, OBSBOT lists support for NDI HX3, SRT, RTMP, RTSP, FreeD, VISCA, OSC, Pelco-P, Pelco-D and RS-232, covering a range of streaming, remote-control and production applications.

Tail Air 2 gets a larger sensor and AI processing

The Tail Air 2 takes a different approach, with OBSBOT highlighting its new 1-inch CMOS sensor as the main imaging upgrade. The company says the sensor is designed to capture 4K footage with improved light gathering, while a dedicated AI image processing chip is intended to reduce noise when filming in darker environments. These changes could be particularly relevant to creators recording indoor performances, interviews and other scenes where lighting cannot always be controlled.

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The camera also introduces AI Director Grids, a feature that brings together camera presets, AI tracking and Launchpad controls in a single grid-based interface. According to OBSBOT, users will be able to switch between these functions with one touch, simplifying camera operation during productions that require several framing positions or tracking modes.

Like the Tail 2 ADV, the Tail Air 2 will support OBSBOT Log and imported custom LUTs. These additions give operators more control over colour when editing footage or working with multiple cameras, although OBSBOT has not yet provided detailed recording specifications for either new model.

Pre-orders begin on 4 November

OBSBOT has confirmed that pre-orders for the Tail 2 ADV and Tail Air 2 will begin at 00:00 Pacific Standard Time on 4 November 2026. The company is also advertising early-bird pricing and a trade-in programme offering up to US$300 off eligible purchases, with the possibility of combining trade-in savings with early-bird discounts.

Press release

OBSBOT Tail 2 ADV and Tail Air 2: New features and pre-order details

OBSBOT has announced two upcoming cameras, the OBSBOT Tail 2 ADV and OBSBOT Tail Air 2, with pre-orders beginning on 4 November 2026 at 00:00 PST. The company is also promoting exclusive early-bird pricing, although the exact discounted prices have not yet been announced.

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According to OBSBOT, the Tail 2 ADV is designed to capture distant subjects from a single camera position, while the Tail Air 2 introduces new ways to shoot with AI-assisted features.

What’s new on the OBSBOT Tail 2 ADV?

21x optical zoom and 40x hybrid zoom – The OBSBOT Tail 2 ADV features 21x optical zoom and 40x hybrid zoom, allowing users to capture distant subjects in detail without changing camera positions.

Variable aperture – The camera includes a variable aperture designed to provide control over exposure and depth of field across different lighting conditions.

The advertised aperture ranges are:

Wide: f/1.7–f/7

Telephoto: f/3.8–f/7

OBSBOT Log and LUT support – The Tail 2 ADV introduces OBSBOT Log, which the company says preserves a richer dynamic range for greater control over colour. Users can also import custom look-up tables (LUTs) to preview different colour treatments and maintain consistent visuals.

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Professional connectivity – OBSBOT highlights support for several interfaces and communication protocols intended for professional production workflows. These include NDI HX3, SRT, RTMP, RTSP, FreeD, VISCA, OSC, Pelco-P, Pelco-D and RS-232.

What’s new on the OBSBOT Tail Air 2?

1-inch CMOS sensor – The Tail Air 2 features a 1-inch CMOS sensor, which OBSBOT says provides improved light intake, richer contrast and clearer 4K footage.

Improved low-light performance – The camera includes a dedicated AI image processing chip designed to reduce image noise in low-light conditions. According to OBSBOT, this should produce cleaner footage when recording in darker environments.

AI Director Grids – The Tail Air 2 introduces AI Director Grids, which combines presets, AI tracking and Launchpad into a single grid-based interface. This allows users to switch between these functions with one touch.

OBSBOT Log and LUT support – Like the Tail 2 ADV, the Tail Air 2 supports OBSBOT Log recording and custom LUT imports. OBSBOT says the log profile captures additional highlight and shadow detail for colour control, while custom LUTs allow users to preview colour treatments and maintain a consistent visual appearance.

Pre-orders for both cameras officially begin at 00:00 PST on 4 November 2026. OBSBOT is advertising exclusive early-bird prices, but the email does not specify the final prices for either camera.

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OBSBOT trade-in programme – Alongside the upcoming camera releases, OBSBOT is promoting a trade-in programme. Customers can trade in their current device and receive up to US$300 off the OBSBOT Tail 2 ADV or Tail Air 2. According to the promotional email, the trade-in offer can also be combined with early-bird discounts for additional savings. The screenshots do not specify eligibility requirements or UK-specific trade-in values.

Further information

OBSBOT is directing customers to its website for more details about the upcoming cameras, their features and the trade-in programme. Official website: https://www.obsbot.com/