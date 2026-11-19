Zhongyi Optics has introduced the Speedmaster 65mm f/1.4 GFX II, an updated manual-focus lens for Fujifilm’s GFX medium-format cameras that weighs around 150g less than its predecessor.

The original Speedmaster 65mm f/1.4 was known for its unusually wide aperture and substantial weight. For the second-generation model, Zhongyi has reduced the weight from 1,050g to approximately 900g while retaining the same optical design and f/1.4 maximum aperture. That reduction should make a noticeable difference for photographers who spend long periods shooting handheld, although at 900g, this is still a fairly substantial lens.

The new model also replaces the original nine-blade diaphragm with an 11-blade circular design. The additional blades are intended to produce rounder out-of-focus highlights and smoother background blur, particularly when the aperture is stopped down. With a 65mm focal length, the lens offers a field of view roughly equivalent to 50mm on a full-frame camera. Combined with the f/1.4 aperture, it provides plenty of scope for shallow-depth-of-field portraits, documentary photography and low-light shooting.

Zhongyi has kept the original optical construction of 11 elements in seven groups, including two high-refractive-index and two ultra-low-dispersion elements. Rather than redesigning the optics, the company has concentrated on making the lens easier to handle, introducing a precision-machined metal barrel alongside the reduced weight.

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The lens remains entirely manual focus, so photographers will need to adjust focus themselves. That may suit those who prefer a slower, more deliberate approach to portraiture and other controlled subjects, but it is worth considering if autofocus is a priority. Other features include a built-in retractable lens hood, a minimum focusing distance of 70cm and a 67mm filter thread, down from 72mm on the original.

Zhongyi Speedmaster 65mm f/1.4 GFX II specifications

Specification Details Lens mount Fujifilm G Format Medium format Focal length 65mm Full-frame equivalent Approximately 50mm Maximum aperture f/1.4 Minimum aperture f/16 Optical construction 11 elements in 7 groups Aperture blades 11 Minimum focusing distance 70cm Maximum magnification 0.25x Filter thread 67mm Dimensions 80.5 × 95mm Weight Approximately 900g Focusing Manual

The Zhongyi Speedmaster 65mm f/1.4 GFX II has a suggested US retail price of $599. For existing owners of the original Speedmaster, the main reasons to consider upgrading are the lighter construction and revised aperture diaphragm. The optical design remains unchanged, so the second-generation model is more about improving handling than introducing an entirely different lens.

Press release

Introducing the Speedmaster 65mm f/1.4 GFX II: The Signature GFX Look, Now 150g Lighter

Shen Yang, 18th November, 2026 – Zhong Yi Optics, the leading wide-aperture lenses manufacturer in China, announces the new Mark II version of the Speedmaster 65mm f/1.4 GFX II for Fujifilm G-mount medium-format cameras. The second-generation lens retains the original model’s distinctive f/1.4 creative character while reducing the lens weight from 1,050g to approximately 900g—around 150g lighter than the original. It also introduces an 11-blade circular diaphragm in place of the original nine-blade design and uses an upgraded precision-machined metal body, delivering a more portable and refined version of the original lens without changing its core optical design.

The Speedmaster 65mm f/1.4 GFX II combines a natural, approximately 50mm-equivalent perspective with the shallow depth of field of a medium-format sensor. Its bright f/1.4 aperture is designed for portraiture, documentary work, environmental details and low-light photography, giving photographers a direct way to isolate subjects and shape the visual atmosphere of an image.

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A Lighter Way to Carry the Look

The defining update of the second-generation lens is its reduced weight. At approximately 900g, the 65mm f/1.4 GFX II is around 150g lighter than the original 1,050g model. This reduction is especially meaningful during full-day shoots, travel, location portrait sessions and any situation in which the camera and lens are carried for extended periods.

The optical design remains unchanged, preserving the original lens’s 11-element, 7-group foundation and its distinctive f/1.4 rendering. The result is a more manageable way to work with the same focal length, aperture and manual-focus concept, while retaining the creative character that made the original lens distinctive among GFX options.

A Classic Perspective for Medium-Format Storytelling

The 65mm focal length provides an approximately 50mm-equivalent field of view on Fujifilm GFX cameras. This natural perspective is flexible enough for portraits, street photography, travel, documentary images and environmental details. With a full-frame-equivalent depth of field of approximately f/1.1, the lens can create pronounced subject separation at f/1.4 while retaining enough surrounding context to support the story within the frame.

Smoother, More Rounded Bokeh with an 11-Blade Diaphragm

The GFX II replaces the original nine-blade diaphragm with an 11-blade circular diaphragm. The additional blades help maintain rounded out-of-focus highlights and a smooth transition between subject and background, particularly valuable for portraiture and shallow-depth-of-field work. The large f/1.4 aperture also supports available-light photography and expressive subject separation.

Precision-Machined Metal Body

The lens body has been upgraded from a conventional metal construction to a precision-machined metal body. This refined construction is designed to provide a more precise and substantial handling experience while supporting the weight reduction achieved in the second-generation design.

High-Resolution Optics with Character

The optical design consists of 11 elements in 7 groups, including two high-refractive-index elements and two ultra-low-dispersion elements. According to ZY Optics, this configuration is designed to reduce chromatic aberration and support the high-resolution sensors used in the Fujifilm GFX system. The unchanged optical foundation allows the GFX II to retain the original lens’s balance between detail, shallow focus and expressive rendering.

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A Deliberate Manual-Focus Experience

The Speedmaster 65mm f/1.4 GFX II is a manual-focus lens. Its mechanical operation gives photographers direct control over the focus point and encourages a deliberate shooting process. This approach is well suited to portraits, still life, staged documentary work and scenes in which the photographer has time to make a precise focusing decision.

Durable Construction and Built-In Hood

A built-in retractable lens hood helps reduce stray light and removes the need to carry a separate detachable hood. The lens has a minimum focusing distance of 70cm and accepts 67mm filters.

Pricing and Availability

The Speedmaster 65mm f/1.4 GFX II for Fujifilm G mount will be available from [Availability Date] through the ZY Optics official website and authorised resellers. The suggested US retail price is 599$.