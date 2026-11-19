Canon has issued a service warning for owners of its RF1.4x and RF2x teleconverters, advising photographers to check that their lenses are securely locked in place before shooting. The company says a problem with the lens release mechanism could leave an RF lens improperly attached to the extender, creating a risk that it could detach during use. Canon is asking customers who notice unusual resistance or stiffness in the release lever to contact an authorised service centre for inspection and repair.

The warning, published on 17 November 2026, applies to both of Canon’s RF-mount extenders, which increase the effective focal length of compatible lenses by 1.4x or 2x. These accessories are commonly used by wildlife and sports photographers who need additional reach without carrying a longer telephoto lens, making a secure connection particularly important. With some compatible RF telephoto lenses costing several thousand pounds, an unexpected separation could potentially cause significant damage to expensive equipment.

In its official service notice, Canon Malaysia confirms that a potential issue has been identified with the two extenders. The company explains that the lens release lever should move smoothly when pressed, without stiffness or resistance. If the lever does not operate correctly, the lens may not be properly locked onto the extender, even if it initially appears to be attached. Canon warns that continuing to use the equipment in this condition could result in the lens coming loose.

What Canon RF extender owners should check

Canon recommends checking two things whenever attaching a compatible RF lens to either extender. First, photographers should make sure the lens is fully seated and securely locked into position. They should then check that the lens release lever moves freely when pressed, without catching or becoming unusually stiff. If either check raises concerns, the safest course is to stop using the extender until Canon has inspected it, rather than risk the lens separating while the camera is being carried or operated.

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The company has not provided a detailed explanation of what causes the problem, nor has it identified particular manufacturing batches or serial numbers. Its notice names both the RF1.4x and RF2x, but that does not necessarily mean every unit is affected. Canon has also not announced a general product recall, instead directing customers who experience unusual operation of the locking mechanism towards its service network.

Canon RF extender service notice: key details

Detail Information Affected products Canon Extender RF1.4x and RF2x Reported issue Lens may not lock securely onto extender Warning sign Stiff or catching lens release lever Potential consequence Attached RF lens could come loose Notice published 17 November 2026 Recommended action Check lens attachment and release lever Customer support Contact Canon for inspection and repair

For photographers in the UK, the next step is to contact Canon UK’s support service if an extender shows any of the warning signs. Canon’s regional notices indicate that affected units can be inspected and repaired through its service network, although UK owners should confirm the applicable arrangements directly with Canon before sending in equipment.

The warning is particularly relevant to photographers who regularly swap between telephoto lenses and extenders in the field, where equipment may be handled quickly and under difficult conditions. Until Canon provides further details about the underlying cause, checking the locking mechanism carefully before use remains the most practical precaution for owners of either extender.