Fujifilm has confirmed that its next X Summit will take place in Paris on 2 December 2026, ending an 18-month gap since its last event in Shanghai. The presentation will begin at 9am GMT in the UK and will be streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel, giving photographers their first opportunity in more than a year to see what Fujifilm has planned for its X-series and GFX systems.

The announcement is particularly interesting because Fujifilm has not introduced a new X-series camera in 2026. Its previous X Summit, held in Shanghai in June 2025, brought the X-E5 mirrorless camera and XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR lens, while an earlier event in Prague saw the introduction of the GFX100RF medium-format compact camera. Although Fujifilm has continued to organise Fujikina photography events around the world, its dedicated X Summit presentations have been noticeably absent this year.

Fujifilm has chosen Paris to mark what it describes as 200 years since the invention of photography in France. The company says the event will celebrate photographic history and recognise the photographers and enthusiasts who have contributed to it. However, it has not confirmed whether any new cameras or lenses will be unveiled, leaving plenty of room for speculation ahead of the presentation.

Could Fujifilm announce a new X-series camera?

The timing has naturally raised questions about the future of Fujifilm’s established camera ranges, particularly the X-T, X-H and X-Pro series. With no new X-series body released this year, an announcement in Paris would give the company an opportunity to refresh part of its mirrorless line-up. Rumours have pointed towards a possible X-T6, although Fujifilm has not confirmed the camera’s existence or provided any indication of what the summit will feature.

Autofocus performance is another area photographers will be watching closely. Fujifilm has faced criticism over the reliability of its subject tracking compared with competing systems, and the company has previously acknowledged that improvements are needed. Speaking to PetaPixel at CP+ 2026 in Japan, Yuji Igarashi, General Manager of Fujifilm’s Professional Imaging Group, explained that the company was continuing to improve its autofocus algorithms while also considering the advantages of faster processing hardware in future cameras.

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That distinction matters for existing Fujifilm owners. Software improvements could potentially benefit cameras already in use through firmware updates, while more substantial gains from new sensors and processors would require updated hardware. Whether Fujifilm has made progress on either front remains to be seen, but the subject is likely to attract considerable attention if a new camera is announced.

For now, the only confirmed details are the date, location and broadcast time. Fujifilm’s X Summit Paris 2026 will be streamed on the official Fujifilm X Series YouTube channel on Wednesday 2 December at 9am GMT, with further details expected during the presentation itself.