10% rise on D90 the latest increase

Nikon has announced that the Nikon D90 is latest product to be hit by ongoing price increases.

The Nikon D90 is set to see a price increase of £80, taking the product’s RRP to £849.99, body only.

Nikon blames ‘volatile exchange rate conditions’ for the increase in price of the D90, due to come into effect from 1st May 2009.

