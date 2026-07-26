Sony has opened entries for the fifth edition of its Future Filmmakers Awards, with a prize pot that includes $5000 and Sony camera kit for category winners, as well as flights and accommodation for all those shortlisted to a four-day movie-making workshop on the Sony Pictures Studios lot in Los Angeles.

Entrants are invited to submit short films in up to six categories, including Fiction, Non-Fiction, Immersive, Animation, Student and a Future Format section that requires the film to be shot in the upright 9:16 aspect ratio. The Immersive category is a new one this year, and caters for 3D, 180° and 360° video. Supported by Meta, the winner of this section, and winners of all other categories other than Future Format will also be presented with Meta VR equipment.

The winning film in last years Fiction category, Deadheading, was made by Jack Hughes

To be eligible films must have been made between 1st January 2025 and 15th December 2026, and can be entered into only one category – though filmmakers can enter different films into each category. The contest is free to enter, and all those shortlisted will be taken to Los Angeles for the four-day workshop and the gala ceremony at which the winners will be announced.

The closing date is 15th December 2026. You can find more information, including terms and conditions, on the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards website. You can also watch the winning and shortlisted entries from previous competitions.

Press Release

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The 2027 edition of the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards is open for submissions and free for all to enter on sonyfuturefilmmakerawards.com.

Now in their fifth year, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards spotlight and celebrate the filmmakers reshaping the cinema of tomorrow. Established by Creo in partnership with Sony, the program transforms potential into momentum by identifying exceptional filmmakers at their breakthrough point and connecting them directly with the industry. This year, the Awards are pleased to introduce the Immersive category, presented by Meta, which celebrates bold, experiential storytelling.

The shortlisted filmmakers are flown to Los Angeles to take part in an exclusive industry program, running from June 7-10, 2027 at the iconic Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, culminating in a gala ceremony on June 10, 2027. Across four days of engaging and interactive sessions and masterclasses, shortlisted filmmakers are immersed in Hollywood’s inner workings. Led by Sony Pictures executives, the sessions explore key facets of the industry, from production, film acquisition, and working with press and publicists, to cutting-edge technology demonstrations, animation techniques, and the art of soundtracking. The program is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to forge meaningful connections with global industry leaders and fellow creators, becoming part of a dynamic network of international filmmakers whilst sharpening their skills and expertise. Set apart by this exceptional prize, the Awards help to inspire, equip, and empower the next generation of filmmakers.

For the 2027 edition, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards introduces the Immersive category, presented by Meta, welcoming short films that place audiences inside the story with immersive formats including 3D, 180°, and 360° video. As these technologies reshape contemporary filmmaking, this new category celebrates bold, experiential storytelling across any genre – fiction or non fiction, live-action or animation. The Immersive category provides a space for filmmakers exploring the creative potential of these formats.

Filmmakers are invited to submit their short films in six categories:

The Fiction category seeks narrative-led entries that convey an original fictional story or event. Submissions must be between 5 and 20 minutes in length. The winner, chosen from a shortlist of 10 filmmakers, will receive Sony Digital Imaging equipment, a Meta VR device and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize.

category seeks narrative-led entries that convey an original fictional story or event. Submissions must be between 5 and 20 minutes in length. The winner, chosen from a shortlist of 10 filmmakers, will receive Sony Digital Imaging equipment, a Meta VR device and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize. The Non-Fiction category is open to films between 5 and 20 minutes long which are predominantly factual in content. The winner, chosen from a shortlist of 10 filmmakers, will receive Sony Digital Imaging equipment, a Meta VR device and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize.

category is open to films between 5 and 20 minutes long which are predominantly factual in content. The winner, chosen from a shortlist of 10 filmmakers, will receive Sony Digital Imaging equipment, a Meta VR device and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize. The Immersive category celebrates short films that use immersive video to place audiences inside the story. Submissions must utilise one or more of three Immersive formats (3D, 180°, and/or 360° video), be 5–20 minutes in length and can span any genre, from fiction to documentary, live action to animation. One winner will be chosen and a shortlist of up to two. The winner receives a Meta VR device and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize.

category celebrates short films that use immersive video to place audiences inside the story. Submissions must utilise one or more of three Immersive formats (3D, 180°, and/or 360° video), be 5–20 minutes in length and can span any genre, from fiction to documentary, live action to animation. One winner will be chosen and a shortlist of up to two. The winner receives a Meta VR device and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize. The Animation category is open to 2 to 20-minute long animated films using all available techniques, including but not limited to stop-motion, motion graphics, computer animation, drawn-on-film, rotoscoping, and experimental animation. Selected from a shortlist of five filmmakers, the winner will receive Sony Digital Imaging equipment, a Meta VR device, and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize.

category is open to 2 to 20-minute long animated films using all available techniques, including but not limited to stop-motion, motion graphics, computer animation, drawn-on-film, rotoscoping, and experimental animation. Selected from a shortlist of five filmmakers, the winner will receive Sony Digital Imaging equipment, a Meta VR device, and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize. The Student category rewards filmmakers studying a film course at a registered institution at a diploma or degree level worldwide. Institutions that make up the shortlist are selected by continent to ensure a diverse range of global talent. Submissions must be between 5 and 20 minutes in length and can be of any genre. Selected from a shortlist of five filmmakers, the winner and their institution will each receive Sony Digital Imaging equipment, and the winner will also receive a Meta VR device.

category rewards filmmakers studying a film course at a registered institution at a diploma or degree level worldwide. Institutions that make up the shortlist are selected by continent to ensure a diverse range of global talent. Submissions must be between 5 and 20 minutes in length and can be of any genre. Selected from a shortlist of five filmmakers, the winner and their institution will each receive Sony Digital Imaging equipment, and the winner will also receive a Meta VR device. The Future Format category challenges filmmakers to respond to a technical brief that explores the creative possibilities of bold and innovative storytelling. This year Future Format entrants are invited to submit shorts created specifically for vertical viewing (9:16 aspect ratio). Submissions must be between 2 and 5 minutes in length, can be of any genre, and shot on any device. Selected from up to five commended entries, the winner will be invited to join the four-day workshop program in Los Angeles in June 2027 and receive a $2,500 (USD) cash prize and Sony Digital Imaging equipment.

The category winners will be selected by the judging panel. The Fiction, Non-Fiction, Immersive, Animation, and Student winners will be revealed at the ceremony in Los Angeles on June 10, 2027, and the Future Format category winner and commended filmmakers will be revealed in April 2027.

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Also returning to this year’s Awards is the Sustainability Prize, set up by Creo and Sony to spotlight a short film that creatively communicates how environment, accessibility, diversity, equality and inclusion can encourage us to act together to ensure a positive future for the planet. The winner receives a $5,000 (USD) cash prize, Sony Digital Imaging equipment and promotion across the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards channels and website.

The deadline for entries to the 2027 Awards is December 15, 2026 at 07:00 AM (CST). For more information and to submit to the Awards, please visit sonyfuturefilmmakerawards.com.