British cinema lens manufacturer Cooke has agreed a licencing arrangement with Nikon, so it can offer users the option of a Z-mount for Cooke SP3 spherical lenses and AP3 anamorphic lenses. From August 2026 anyone buying an SP3 or AP3 lens will be able to claim a Z-mount as a free second mount, and existing lens owners will be able to purchase a Z-mount for around £414 – assuming the new mount will cost the same as other mounts for these lenses.

The Cooke SP3 50mm T2.4 mounted on the Nikon ZR cinema camera

The Cooke SP3 and AP3 lenses are relatively small lenses designed to be used on mirrorless cameras and to make Cooke lenses more accessible. The SP3 lenses were launched in 2023 as a set of five focal lengths, but now number six prime lenses from 18mm to 100mm. The AP3 series currently has three focal lengths, 35mm, 50mm and 85mm – each offering a 1.5x anamorphic squeeze factor.

Lenses from both series come with a Sony-E mount as standard, but the mounts are designed to be user-interchangeable to allow the lenses to be fitted to Canon RF, Leica L, Leica M and now Nikon Z mount cameras.

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The Cooke SP3 series lenses start at £3900, and the SP3 lenses start at £6720.

For more information see the Cooke website.

PRESS RELEASE

Cooke announces Nikon Z-mount for SP3 and AP3 mirrorless lenses

Leicester, UK – 28 July 2026 – Cooke Optics has entered into a licence agreement with Nikon to bring Z-mount to Cooke’s mirrorless lens range.

Responding to strong demand from the cinematography community, Cooke has made Zmounts available for both its SP3 and AP3 lens series.

The Cooke SP3 18mm T2.4 mounted on the Nikon ZR cinema camera

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Cooke introduced its acclaimed SP3 mirrorless prime lens series in September 2023, marking the company’s expansion into mirrorless lenses. Building on that success, Cooke launched the AP3 1.5x mirrorless anamorphic lens series in May 2026, increasing Cooke’s presence in the mirrorless market and making The Cooke Look accessible to a wider range of filmmakers.

The SP3 and AP3 feature user-interchangeable mounts, allowing owner-operators to easily switch to Z-mount for use with compatible Nikon Z series and RED cameras. Instructions for changing lens mounts are available for the SP3 and the AP3 on the Cooke website.

Customers purchasing eligible Cooke SP3 or AP3 lenses can claim a Z-mount as a complimentary second mount. Existing customers who have already claimed their free mount can purchase Z-mount as an additional accessory via approved SP3 and AP3 retailers. Full eligibility details and terms and conditions are available online.

Z-mounts will begin shipping in August 2026.