Sony announced the FX5 on July 22, 2026, a new Cinema Line camera that slots between the FX3 and FX6 and brings open gate 5K recording and internal X-OCN RAW to a compact body for £4700/€5400/$4,898. It’s the first time Sony has offered open gate below the BURANO. Until now, that feature was exclusive to the VENICE 2 and BURANO flagships. Sales start in mid-August 2026.

The FX5 records 5K (4992 × 3328) in a 3:2 ratio using the full sensor height at up to 60p in X-OCN, and can record 5K footage at up to 60fps in standard 16:9. Inside sits a new 16.6-megapixel full-frame stacked Exmor RS sensor paired with the BIONZ XR2 processor. Both are upgrades over the 12.1-megapixel Exmor R and BIONZ XR in the FX3 and FX6.

Newsshooter reckons the camera “represents a real paradigm shift for Sony as a company,” adding: “The company has finally relented and made an affordable digital cinema camera that is capable of open gate recording. Up until now, Sony has been very careful in protecting its higher-end models, namely the BURANO and VENICE 2.” Sony itself is clear that the FX5 isn’t a Mark II of the FX3, and says it borrows more from VENICE 2 and BURANO than from the Alpha line.

The FX5 is the first camera under the BURANO to record Sony’s X-OCN raw format internally. Three versions are on offer: X-OCN LT, plus two newly developed compressed variants, C1 and C2. Sony says X-OCN C1 files run roughly 25% smaller than X-OCN LT, while C2 was built for smaller files at higher frame rates. Both C1 and C2 still capture 16-bit images. The less-compressed X-OCN XT and ST variants on the VENICE 2 aren’t supported here. At the moment C1 and C2 aren’t supported in editing apps, so Sony is shipping a beta RAW Viewer as a stopgap.

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Sony claims 15 or more stops of dynamic range, stretching to 16 or more with Dual Gain readout mode switched on, a feature borrowed from the VENICE 2 and BURANO. Three base ISO settings, 800, 4,000 and 12,800, replace the FX3’s two, with each tied to its own analog amplification circuit path on the sensor. The BIONZ XR2 uses a dedicated AI-based processing unit that offers human pose estimation autofocus, reading body and head position as well as the eye, along with Real-time Tracking and a new Auto Tracing White Balance mode.

Stabilization is 5-axis in-body optical, with double the rotational operating range of the FX3, plus a new Dynamic Active Mode for smoother handheld shots. Sony will sell a paid, one-way service that permanently locks the stabilization unit in place for drone and crash-cam work. Cooling is also improved, with Sony stating the camera moves up to three times the airflow of the FX3, with three selectable fan modes including a fully off setting while recording.

The rear of the camera houses a 3.5-inch four-axis multi-angle LCD touchscreen, with a menu system inspired by that of the Venice, including the BIG6 home screen. The Alpha-style menus of the FX3 are gone. An optional DVF-EL1 electronic viewfinder with a roughly 7.07-million-dot OLED panel sells separately for €750/$698. Unfortunately the viewfinder can’t be used at the same time as the optional XLR handle unit without third-party accessories, so 32-bit audio recording via XLR through the hot shoe can’t be used at the same time either.

The new XLR-H2 handle unit will sell for €900/$798 on its own, and supports up to four channels of audio with 32-bit float recording at up to 96kHz. It doesn’t fit the existing XLR-H1 used on other Cinema Line cameras because the screw positions have moved, and existing FX3 cages and rigs also won’t fit the FX5.

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Several headline features aren’t ready at launch. Open Gate in XAVC, 5K open gate at 120p, and 4K at 240fps all wait on a firmware version 2.0 update Sony expects to release in August 2027. Internal recording is saved to dual CFexpress Type A and SDXC card slots, and X-OCN requires VPG400-certified cards.

Compared with the FX6, the FX5 doesn’t offer the built-in variable electronic ND filter, SDI outputs, and box-style body but does give us open gate and internal RAW. It also drops SDI, built-in XLR inputs, stills chops, and an external SSD recording port. Sony has said the FX6 is still the better pick for crew, media, and live production. The FX5 does handle anamorphic lenses with squeeze ratios above 1.33x without reducing resolution, with de-squeeze display at 1.3x, 1.5x, 1.6x, 1.8x, and 2.0x, and it also supports Blackmagic RAW recording out over HDMI.

For more information see the Sony website.

Press release



Sony introduces the “FX5,” a new full-frame camera in its Cinema Line series.

The camera is equipped with a newly developed fully-stacked CMOS image sensor and further enhances sensitivity performance[1] through 15+ stops of dynamic range, a Dual Gain Shooting[2] mode, and three base ISO settings. For the first time in the Cinema Line FX series, it supports Open Gate shooting as well as in-camera recording in X-OCN, Sony’s proprietary RAW format. The camera is capable of shooting in 5K at up to 60 frames per second, in 4K up to 120 frames per second and in FHD up to 240 frame per second. These features bring together the Cinema Line look[3] and operability designed to meet the needs of production environments in a compact, highly portable body. This release will also include two new optional accessories: a detachable OLED viewfinder and an XLR Handle that enables recording in-camera at up to 96 kHz, 32-bit float. The camera system incorporates expertise that Sony has cultivated through the development of Cinema Line cameras, which have earned high praise from cinematographers and video creators around the world.

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“The new FX5 removes creative barriers to deliver a performance and flexibility that the filmmaking community can excel with. Its compact design, image quality and workflow deliver the precise tools that take the FX series to the next level,” said Florence Quintin, Video and Cinema Marketing Lead, Imaging Products and Solutions, Sony Europe.

Price and Availability

ILME-FX5 with XLR Handle Unit; Available to pre-order from 22 nd July and released from August; Price: 6000EUR/5200GBP*

July and released from August; Price: 6000EUR/5200GBP* ILME-FX5B body; Available to pre-order from 22nd July and released from August; Price: 5400EUR/4700GBP*

*Pricing may vary by county and region

FX5 Key Features in Detail

A newly developed full-frame fully-stacked CMOS image sensor and the latest high-speed image processing engine

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The camera is equipped with a full-frame fully-stacked Exmor RS™ CMOS image sensor and the latest high-speed BIONZ XR2™ image processing engine, which includes a dedicated AI processing unit.

When shooting in S-Log3, the camera achieves 15+ stops of dynamic range. The broad latitude and low-noise performance enable seamless roll-off from highlights to shadows and natural texture reproduction, even in high-contrast scenes.

Three base ISOs of ISO 800, ISO 4000, and ISO 12800 enable low-noise image expression under a wide range of conditions. The Dual Gain Shooting function[2] supported for the first time in the FX series, maximizes the performance of the image sensor to enable smooth gradation reproduction with even wider latitude, while effectively reducing noise without compromising shadow detail.

For the first time in the FX series, the camera supports 3:2 full-pixel readout across the entire image sensor area, or Open Gate shooting[4] as well as a wide variety of image scan modes including 17:9, 16:9, and Super 35mm. This allows flexible angle-of-view selection according to creative intent and delivery format. In addition, support for in-camera recording in X-OCN, Sony’s proprietary 16-bit scene-linear RAW format, enables high-quality recording without the need for an external recorder. In addition to X-OCN LT, the camera supports newly added X-OCN C1 and X-OCN C2 codecs. By reducing data size, these codecs enable high-speed transfer of high-quality images and reduce data volume, helping streamline post-production workflows.

High-precision AF powered by AI and detailed settings that support intentional shooting

Subject recognition using AI-based human pose estimation technology allows the camera to accurately detect not only the position of a person’s eyes, but also the position of the body and head, delivering high AF performance even in dark scenes. The camera also supports Real-time Tracking, which automatically tracks subjects and enables stable focus work.

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When shooting with Auto Tracing White Balance (ATW), the camera uses information from visible light and IR (infrared) sensors, as well as deep learning-based light source estimation, to identify scenes with high accuracy. It achieves more stable[5] and natural white balance in shaded areas, indoor scenes, and other situations.

The camera supports noise Suppression settings(ON/OFF), enabling flexible image creation according to shooting intent and post-production workflows.

The camera also features a desqueeze function that supports anamorphic lenses, enabling shooting with 1.3x, 1.5x, 1.6x, 1.8x, and 2.0x anamorphic lenses.

Excellent operability and high mobility in a compact body

The camera adopts a compact, lightweight body with a flat-top design and flexibly supports a variety of shooting styles including handheld shooting, gimbal operation, and shooting in confined spaces.

The camera also features 5-axis optical in-body image stabilisation. With the latest image stabilisation unit, the roll correction range has been expanded to approximately twice that of the previous system[5], effectively suppressing rotational blur. In addition to optical image stabilisation and Active Mode, the camera features Dynamic Active Mode[6], enabling stable image expression even during handheld shooting.

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When combined with the newly developed XLR handle unit, the camera supports high-quality audio recording of up to 96 kHz, 32-bit float, and 4 audio channels. It is also compatible with the optional 0.58-type tilting OLED viewfinder[7] which enables accurate monitoring even in bright environments.

The camera features a 3.5-type, approximately 2.76-million-dot, 16:9 touch-panel 4-axis multi-angle LCD monitor, larger and brighter than that of “FX3.” The fully articulating monitor tilts approximately 98 degrees upward and approximately 40 degrees downward, and opens approximately 180 degrees sideways. It uses a high-brightness panel with brightness adjustable in 15 steps. Various shooting information can be displayed around the top, bottom, left, and right sides of the screen so that it does not overlap with the shooting image. In addition, the “BIG6” home screen, which inherits operability cultivated through CineAlta cameras, consolidates key settings such as frame rate, exposure, and LUTs, providing an operating environment that allows creators to focus on shooting.

The camera is equipped with a new menu system, enabling shooting with similar operability when used together with CineAlta cameras or “FX6”.

High reliability and expandability to support professional production environments

A high-efficiency cooling fan with enhanced cooling performance and an optimized heat dissipation design enable stable operation even during long-duration video recording. The cooling fan is placed in an independent air chamber. Together with a dust- and moisture-resistant design, this enhances reliability in outdoor and demanding shooting environments.

The lightweight and highly rigid body includes screw holes in various locations for directly attaching accessories, allowing flexible shooting systems to be configured without the use of a cage.

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Through integration with the Monitor & Control application, the camera supports video monitoring and remote operation from smartphones, tablets, and Mac. Output from the HDMI terminal on the camera body can display different information on the camera monitor and an external monitor, or the same information on both.

The camera is compatible with the recently released high-capacity rechargeable battery pack “NP-SA100” (2670 mAh). With approximately 1.3 times the power capacity of the Z-series “NP-FZ100” battery, it supports long-duration shooting. Battery life has been improved through power management coordinated with the camera, and the camera also supports display of the battery pack’s deterioration status.

The camera is equipped with two USB Type-C™︎ ports. In addition to supporting timecode input via an optional timecode adapter cable, it supports external power supply via USB Power Delivery (PD) [8], enabling stable long-duration video shooting.

The camera also features a wired LAN terminal, enabling remote camera operation and stable network connection. It provides the high expandability required in professional production network environments.

Planned Update ver. 2.0 (August 2027 or later)[9]

Updates are planned to add support for HFR shooting up to 240 fps in X-OCN, XAVC S-I recording in a 3:2 aspect ratio (Open Gate shooting), an optimized user interface for vertical shooting, and a frame grab function.

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Accessibility and environmental considerations

The camera is equipped with accessibility features that support visual recognition and camera operation, including a screen reader function[10] that reads menus aloud and an enlarged display function for menus. In addition, the mount index, multi-function dial, and buttons are designed for ease of use through shape and tactile feel, without relying solely on visual confirmation.

Approximately 30% or more of the parts used in the camera are made from recycled plastic[11]. In addition, the production sites in Thailand and China that manufacture this camera, operate using 100% renewable energy[12]. Sony also uses plant-derived nonwoven fabric for bags that wrap products and other items[13], reducing the amount of plastic used in packaging and helping lower environmental impact.

Optional Accessories

0.58-type OLED Viewfinder “DVF-EL1”

This detachable viewfinder is equipped with a 0.58-type, approximately 7.07-million-dot high-resolution OLED panel[7]. It supports HDR display with a color gamut equivalent to DCI-P3 and 10-bit gradation. The wide color gamut enables accurate confirmation of subject colors, while HDR display allows precise confirmation of details when shooting and playing back landscapes or subjects with high contrast.

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The viewfinder achieves a high level of immersion with approximately 0.9x magnification[14] and also supports switching between display modes that prioritize resolution or eye point.

It also features a tilt mechanism that moves from 0 degrees to approximately 90 degrees upward, enabling flexible and comfortable monitoring during low-angle, high-angle, and handheld shooting.

The DVF-EL1 will be available to purchase for 750EUR.

XLR Handle Unit “XLR-H2”

This XLR handle unit is equipped with two XLR/TRS combo terminals and supports up to 4-channel audio input. It features dual AD converters that digitally convert audio signal input from microphones with high precision and wide dynamic range and enables recording in-camera at up to 96 kHz, 32-bit float. By connecting directly to the camera body via the Multi Interface (MI) Shoe, the unit digitizes audio signals and enables stable transmission. Mounting the handle also enhances stability and operability during handheld shooting, supporting shooting styles that require both mobility and audio quality, such as documentary and news-gathering production.

The XLR-H2 will be available to purchase for 900EUR.

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Timecode Adapter Cable “VMC-BNCU1”

Using the optional USB-C to BNC timecode adapter cable, the camera supports timecode input from external timecode devices.

This enables accurate synchronization with multiple cameras and external audio devices, supporting professional production workflows based on timecode operation, including multicamera shooting, broadcasting, and filmmaking.

The VMX-BNCU1 will be available to purchase for 100EUR.

Applications Supporting Production with “FX5”

Monitor & Control ver. 3.0

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Scheduled to be available from July 2026 or later

Monitor & Control is an application that enables wired and wireless video monitoring and camera control. Version 3.0 expands multicamera control and monitoring functions for vertical video shooting, and also supports EL Zone for accurate exposure confirmation. It supports more reliable and efficient video production in response to diversifying shooting needs, including production for social media and other distribution channels.[15]

For details, please visit: Sony

Catalyst Prepare ver. 3.0

Scheduled to be available from August 2026 or later

Catalyst Prepare/Catalyst Browse, applications that enable high-precision video image stabilisation and color editing, will be integrated into “Catalyst Prepare ver. 3.0,” offering an enhanced user experience and scheduled to become available from August 2026 or later. In addition to playback and image stabilisation of footage shot in the newly supported X-OCN C1/C2 formats on “FX5” the software enables users to select and adjust footage while viewing metadata recorded during shooting.

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For details, please visit Sony

For main specifications and details, please visit the product website: https://www.sony.co.uk/electronics/interchangeable-lens-cameras/ilme-fx5