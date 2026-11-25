Fujifilm has introduced a more affordable way for filmmakers to get their hands on the GFX Eterna 55, with a new body-only configuration priced at $9,999. That’s a substantial $6,500 reduction compared with the original $16,499 package, bringing the company’s large-format cinema camera below the $10,000 mark for the first time. Rather than reducing the camera’s capabilities, Fujifilm has removed several dedicated accessories from the standard package, making the new configuration particularly appealing to filmmakers who already own compatible production equipment.

The original GFX Eterna 55 package includes a dedicated 5-inch external touchscreen monitor with a mounting bracket and hood, a custom top handle with configurable controls, and AC power cables. These accessories are omitted from the cheaper configuration, leaving filmmakers to build their own setup around the camera body. For production teams that have already invested in external monitors, camera rigs and mounting equipment, the saving represents approximately 39% of the original package price.

What are filmmakers missing out on?

Perhaps the most significant omission is Fujifilm’s dedicated top handle, which incorporates customisable controls alongside its primary function as a carrying and handling accessory. Unlike a conventional third-party handle, Fujifilm’s design provides convenient access to camera functions during filming. However, the manufacturer has yet to make the handle available as a standalone accessory, meaning filmmakers who specifically want it will currently need to purchase the more expensive standard package.

The dedicated 5-inch touchscreen monitor is another notable difference between the two configurations. Its proprietary connection provides an integrated monitoring solution, but filmmakers purchasing the body-only version can still connect third-party monitors through the camera’s SDI or HDMI connections. Depending on the production requirements, this could allow users to take advantage of larger or brighter displays they already own, rather than paying for another monitor as part of the standard kit.

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Dedicated electronic viewfinder also on the way

Fujifilm is also preparing to release the VF-GFXC2, a dedicated external electronic viewfinder for the GFX Eterna 55 that was first announced in September. Priced at $1,649.95, the accessory offers filmmakers an alternative to framing their shots using an external monitor, particularly when shooting outdoors or in situations where an electronic viewfinder is preferable. US retailer B&H expects the accessory to begin shipping by the end of December 2026.

Price and availability

The body-only Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 has started appearing at US retailers for $9,999, although availability varies. B&H currently lists the camera as coming soon, while Fujifilm’s own US online store lists the new configuration as out of stock. The original $16,499 package remains available for purchase. In the UK WEX is offering the camera body-only for £9499, but currently lists the camera as a special order.