British camera accessories manufacturer 3 Legged Thing has announced Fred QD, a dedicated Arca-Swiss compatible L-bracket designed specifically for the Fujifilm X100 VI. Available to pre-order now for £99.99, the new accessory combines an integrated camera grip with a removable vertical section, allowing photographers to adapt their setup for both handheld and tripod-mounted shooting without having to remove the entire bracket.

Unlike universal L-brackets, Fred QD follows the contours of the X100 VI’s body, maintaining access to the focus mode selector, battery compartment and side ports. The shortened upright also incorporates a cutout that allows the camera’s rear screen to be opened and tilted without obstruction. Photographers who primarily use the X100 VI for street or travel photography can remove the upright altogether, retaining the baseplate and handgrip for more comfortable handheld shooting.

With the upright attached, Fred QD allows photographers to switch between landscape and portrait orientations on a compatible tripod without having to tilt the tripod head sideways. This keeps the camera balanced above the tripod’s central point while maintaining a level horizon, reducing the amount of repositioning required when changing compositions. The bracket is manufactured from aerospace-grade magnesium alloy, with a contoured front edge designed to prevent unwanted rotation against the camera body and stainless steel security pins for additional protection against accidental slippage.

Compatibility beyond the tripod

One of the key additions is a built-in QD (quick detach) socket, which allows photographers to connect 3 Legged Thing’s AXIS Camera Strap System and other compatible accessories directly to the bracket. Fred QD also supports the manufacturer’s XPAND modular rig system, enabling users to attach additional components such as cheese plates, risers and connectors. Multiple 1/4in-20 and 3/8in-16 accessory threads provide further mounting options for equipment such as articulating arms, lights and external accessories.

Peak Design users are also catered for, with a glass-reinforced nylon adapter and extended pass-through camera screw included for compatibility with the third-generation Capture clip. However, 3 Legged Thing advises Manfrotto tripod owners to check their existing tripod heads before purchasing, as some Arca-Swiss compatible Manfrotto clamps feature a lip that can obstruct L-brackets. Manfrotto’s RC2 quick-release system is not compatible.

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3 Legged Thing Fred QD specifications

Feature Specification Camera compatibility Fujifilm X100 VI Material Milled aerospace-grade magnesium alloy Weight 178g Base length 155mm Upright height 40mm Upright width 38mm Mounting profile 38mm Arca-Swiss compatible Accessory threads 1/4in-20 and 3/8in-16 Colour options Black or orange Warranty Five years

Price and availability

The Fred QD is available to pre-order from 3 Legged Thing for £99.99, with shipping scheduled to begin on 3 December 2026. The bracket comes supplied with a stainless steel camera screw, microfibre storage bag, Peak Design Capture adapter, long pass-through screw and 3 Legged Thing’s Toolz carabiner-style multitool, which incorporates hex keys and a coin-turn tool.