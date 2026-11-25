Artra Designs is preparing to launch the Camera Dual Rolleiflex, a mechanical wristwatch inspired by one of the most recognisable cameras in photographic history. Scheduled to become available for pre-order on 28 November 2026, the new timepiece draws heavily on the appearance of the classic Rolleiflex twin-lens reflex (TLR) camera, incorporating its distinctive vertically stacked lens arrangement into the watch face. The collaboration is officially licensed by RCP Technik Verwaltungs-GmbH, the German company that holds the Rollei trademark.

The most striking aspect of the Camera Dual is its unconventional dial layout, which features two large circular displays positioned one above the other, accompanied by smaller subdials. The arrangement resembles the separate viewing and taking lenses found on traditional Rolleiflex cameras, with the former used for composing and focusing an image and the latter for exposing the film. Rather than simply incorporating a camera manufacturer’s logo into an otherwise conventional watch, Artra has used the physical characteristics of the TLR as the basis for its design.

That attention to detail extends to the stainless steel case, which features fine vertical grooves reminiscent of the original camera’s body. A Rolleiflex nameplate sits towards the left corner of the case, while the lower dial carries a ‘FRANKE & HEIDECKE GERMANY’ inscription, acknowledging the company behind the original Rolleiflex cameras. Different dial colours and leather strap options are also expected to be available, giving buyers some flexibility over the finished appearance.

Inside the watch is a Miyota automatic mechanical movement paired with a custom module developed to operate the unusual dual-disc display. The Camera Dual follows Artra’s earlier Camera One, another photography-inspired mechanical watch that received an updated movement in September 2026. However, the official Rolleiflex licensing and more recognisable camera-specific design distinguish this latest model from its predecessor.

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Price and availability

The Artra Camera Dual Rolleiflex is scheduled to become available for pre-order on 28 November 2026 through Artra Designs’ official website. Pricing, including the cost for UK customers, has yet to be confirmed. Further technical details, including the case dimensions, water resistance and power reserve, have also not been disclosed in the information released so far.