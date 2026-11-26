Nikon has announced a new camera capable of achieving an equivalent resolution of 288 megapixels, although it won’t be joining the company’s consumer camera line-up. Developed for automated industrial inspection, the Nikon Dual Vision Camera (NDV-6M8DC) allows manufacturing robots to examine an entire product while simultaneously inspecting individual areas in greater detail. Scheduled to go on sale in January 2027, the system aims to simplify quality control processes that would otherwise require multiple cameras or frequent robotic repositioning.

The camera incorporates two 8.1MP CMOS sensors connected through a coaxial optical system consisting of mirrors and lenses. One sensor captures a wide view of the subject, while the other records a magnified image of a selected area within the same field of view. Both sensors feature global shutters, eliminating the rolling shutter distortion that can occur when photographing fast-moving objects, such as components travelling along a production line.

How Nikon achieves 288MP resolution

Rather than relying on a single high-resolution sensor, Nikon uses a technology called Image Driving to rapidly redirect the magnified view across different sections of the wider image. Combined with its 6x optical zoom system, the camera can sequentially capture detailed images across the inspection area, achieving an equivalent resolution of 288MP with a spatial pixel resolution as fine as 12 micrometres.

In automotive manufacturing, for example, inspecting a car’s bodywork for fine scratches would ordinarily require several cameras or repeated adjustments to a robot’s position. Nikon’s system allows the wider image to establish the location of a potential defect while the magnified view provides the detail needed to examine it. According to Nikon, this approach can reduce the number of robotic repositioning movements to one-ninth or less under its test conditions, potentially shortening inspection times and reducing the amount of equipment required.

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Nikon Dual Vision Camera specifications

Feature Specification Model NDV-6M8DC Image sensors Two 8.1MP 2/3-inch CMOS sensors Equivalent imaging resolution 288MP Shutter type Global shutter Optical zoom 6x Wide-angle focal length 6.4mm 35mm-equivalent focal length Approximately 25mm Diagonal angle of view 82° Spatial pixel resolution As fine as 12µm Focusing mechanism Motorised focus Optical system Coaxial mirror-and-lens system High-resolution imaging technology Image Driving Additional equipment required Control PC and lighting

The Nikon Dual Vision Camera is scheduled to go on sale in January 2027, although pricing and UK availability have yet to be announced. For more information, visit the official Nikon Dual Vision Camera product page.