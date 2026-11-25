TTArtisan has expanded its autofocus lens range with the introduction of the AF 12mm f/2.8 ASPH, an ultra-wide-angle prime designed for full-frame Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount cameras. Priced at $489, the lens offers an expansive 122° angle of view in a relatively compact body, making it an interesting option for landscape, architectural and interior photography.

One particularly useful feature is the supplied front filter holder, which accommodates conventional 82mm screw-in filters despite the lens’s protruding front element. Ultra-wide-angle lenses with bulbous front elements often require specialist filter systems, which can be expensive and cumbersome to carry. TTArtisan’s approach should make it easier for landscape photographers to use existing neutral density and polarising filters without investing in a separate filter system.

The optical construction comprises 16 elements arranged in 10 groups, including two aspherical and three extra-low dispersion (ED) elements. TTArtisan claims the lens delivers near-zero distortion, which could make it particularly useful for architectural photography, where maintaining straight lines is important. The six-bladed aperture diaphragm is designed to produce six-point sunstars, while the minimum focusing distance of 18cm allows photographers to exaggerate perspective by placing foreground subjects close to the lens.

Physical controls include a clicked aperture ring and a manual focusing ring, while autofocus is driven by a stepping motor (STM), which TTArtisan claims provides fast and quiet operation. The relatively bright f/2.8 maximum aperture also makes the lens an interesting option for astrophotography, although its performance in controlling optical aberrations around stars remains to be independently assessed.

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Autofocus limitations on older Sony cameras

Sony users should check TTArtisan’s compatibility chart before purchasing, as autofocus performance varies across some older camera bodies. The Sony A7 III and A6100 offer full autofocus compatibility for stills but have limitations when recording video. Meanwhile, the A7 II, A7R, A7R II, A7C and A5100 are listed as having limited autofocus compatibility in both photography and video modes.

The original A7, A7S, A7S II and NEX-5T are currently listed as incompatible in video mode, with the two A7S models also experiencing limitations when shooting stills. TTArtisan plans to address video compatibility issues through future updates, although no release schedule has been announced. All Nikon Z cameras included in the manufacturer’s compatibility chart are listed as fully compatible for both stills and video.

TTArtisan AF 12mm f/2.8 ASPH specifications

Feature Specification Lens mounts Sony E, Nikon Z Sensor coverage Full-frame Focal length 12mm Maximum aperture f/2.8 Minimum aperture f/16 Angle of view 122° Optical construction 16 elements in 10 groups Special elements 2 aspherical, 3 ED Aperture blades 6 Minimum focusing distance 0.18m Focus method Autofocus and manual focus Autofocus motor STM Filter diameter 82mm (via supplied holder) Dimensions (diameter x length) 72 x 72mm (Sony E), 72 x 74mm (Nikon Z) Weight Approximately 336–349g

The TTArtisan AF 12mm f/2.8 ASPH is available now for $489 in Sony E and Nikon Z mounts, with UK pricing and local retailer availability yet to be confirmed. For more information, including the full camera compatibility chart, visit the official TTArtisan product page.