Lens manufacturer DZOFILM has introduced a new version of its Octopus lens mount adapter that it says is almost half the weight of the previous model, and a new Marlin 1.4x extender that allows S35/APS-C lenses to cover the sensor of full frame cameras.

Cinema look for mirrorless cameras

At 190g the new Octopus ll adapter offers users of Sony E, Nikon Z, Leica L and Canon RF cameras the chance to shoot with PL-mount cinema lenses. The redesigned adapter is not only lighter but also has more space in the barrel to improve compatibility with many of DZOFILM’s own lenses that feature larger housings for rear elements that extend into the mount. A new handle system on the rotating mount lock is said to make the process of changing lenses quicker and easier, and factory-set flange distances mean no further calibration should be required. To enable the centre of gravity to be shifted when heavy lenses are used, a 1/4in mounting point can be attached to the underside of the adapter to take the strain off the camera’s own mount.

The previous Octopus model will continue alongside this new model as it offers a different combination of mounts, including non-PL lenses.

Marlin extender and magnifier

The new Marlin 1.4x extender not only allows users to increase the apparent focal length of their PL lenses but will also allow owners of S35/APS-C lenses to cover full frame sensors. By magnifying the image created by the lens the Marlin produces a larger covering circle that can make lower-cost S35 lenses fill the frame of full frame cameras while preserving the field-of-view you’d expect using that lenses on a S35 sensor or a full frame sensor with an APS-C crop.

DZOFILM says Marlin uses high-refractive-index SR and large-diameter aspheric elements to ensure the quality of the original lens is preserved, and that only 1-stop of light loss occurs.

A back-focus adjustment mechanism allows for more convenient ‘shimming’ during set-up when checking focus marks, and stainless steal mounts at either end should ensure the extender copes with heavy lenses and lasts a long time.

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Price and availability

Both the DZOFILM Octopus ll lens adapter and the Marlin 1.4x Extender are available now.

Octopus II: $199 / ¥1199 / £‌149 / €‌169

Marlin 1.4x Extender: $799 / ¥5499 / £599 / €699



For more information see the DZOFILM website https://dzolink.com/DZOFILM