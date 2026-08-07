A new adapter for the Sony MI hotshoe allows users of the Insta360 Mic Pro cable-free connection between the camera and the Mic Pro receiver. As well as removing the need for a cable the adapter reduces analogue interference during audio recording as no analogue-to-digital converter is required, according to the wireless microphone manufacturer. The Mic Pro Camera Adapter plugs directly in to the Multi Interface hotshoe of modern Sony mirrorless cameras, slotting into the six-pinned interface on the forward facing panel of the Mic Pro’s receiver. Using this adapter means Sony users don’t need to use a cable to the 3.5mm mic port on the camera, as the connection feeds the cleaner digital audio directly through Sony’s particular hotshoe.

With the more sophisticated connection the Mic Pro receiver will be able to direct four individual channels of audio into the camera to be recorded independently alongside the video file. The Mic Pro can support up to four microphone transmitters, so it will be possible to for each of four voices to have their own editable 48kHz 24-bit track on the video.

With the adapter in place the camera will also power the Mic Pro receiver, so even on long shoots the mic system will continue to record – for as long as the camera battery lasts, at least. The Insta360 Mic Pro Camera Adapter weighs 14.5g, measures 34×22.5x24mm, and costs £32.99/$39.99.

For more information see the Insta360 website.

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