DJI has expanded its wireless microphone lineup with the Mic Mini 2S, a compact creator-focused system that adds 32-bit float internal recording. It also offers up to 28 hours of onboard storage and improved AI-powered noise cancellation.

The new microphone is aimed at vloggers, filmmakers and live streamers. DJI positions it as a more capable successor that prioritises reliable backup recording. In addition, it offers greater flexibility for multi-person productions. The Mic Mini 2S brings several features previously reserved for higher-end wireless microphone systems into a much smaller package aimed at everyday content creators.

The headline addition is 32-bit float internal recording, allowing creators to recover audio with a wide dynamic range during post-production. This is possible without constantly monitoring recording levels. DJI says the feature helps minimise clipping during unpredictable shoots. Each transmitter includes approximately 14.5GB of storage, which is enough for up to 28 hours of loop recording.

The transmitter can also function as a standalone voice recorder. This makes it suitable for interviews or voice notes even without the receiver attached.

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DJI has also upgraded its AI noise cancellation, introducing two selectable modes. A Strong setting is designed for noisy outdoor environments by aggressively reducing background sound. Meanwhile, Basic mode targets quieter indoor spaces by suppressing fan, air conditioning and room noise without overly affecting vocal clarity.

Another notable upgrade is support for up to four transmitters connected to a single receiver. The Mic Mini 2S can operate in mono, stereo or four-channel output modes. This makes it a better fit for podcasts, interviews and multi-person productions. A Safety Track option is also available, recording a secondary track at -6dB to help protect against distorted audio.

The standard kit includes 1 receiver, two mic transmitters, cables, pouch, charging case and a set of coloured magnetic covers

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DJI has also redesigned the charging case, which can now accommodate two transmitters, one receiver, a mobile receiver and accessories in a single compact case. The transmitters themselves weigh just 12g and can be attached magnetically or via a rotating clip.

Battery life has also been extended. DJI claims each transmitter lasts up to 11 hours, while the charging case increases total operating time to 40 hours. A five-minute quick charge provides around one hour of use.

The set of magnetic face covers that come as the standard kit

The Mic Mini 2S also introduces wider connectivity options, including Bluetooth direct-to-phone recording, USB-C connectivity, and native OsmoAudio support for compatible DJI cameras. The system supports wireless transmission distances of up to 400 metres when paired with its dedicated receiver. Meanwhile, compatible smartphones, tablets and computers can also be connected through the included receiver.

DJI hasn’t confirmed all regional pricing yet, but the Mic Mini 2S is already available through the DJI Store in several configurations. Prices start at £79/$95 for the 1 TX + 1 RX or 1 TX + 1 Mobile RX bundles, while the 2 TX + 1 RX kit with a charging case costs £169/$165. Individual transmitters are also available for £59/$63, with additional bundle options offered for creators who need extra accessories.



For more information see the DJI website.

Story by Diane Pearl Templado

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Press release

DJI Mic Mini 2S Launches Globally, Equipping Creators with Internal Recording Up to 28 Hours and AI-Upgraded Noise Canceling

Newest mini wireless microphone from DJI eliminates the stress of unpredictable acoustics with 32-bit float internal recording, and two levels of AI noise canceling

August 4, 2026 – DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and innovative camera technology, today introduces DJI Mic Mini 2S, the first mini wireless mic from DJI with internal recording capabilities. Expanding on the recently launched DJI Mic Mini 2, the next level of this product series is built for creators who need to reliably capture every detail in a compact, flexible form. DJI Mic Mini 2S delivers 32-bit float internal recording for up to 28 hours, 4TX + 1RX cross-gen connectivity, and two levels of AI noise canceling to support every recording scenario – from solo shoots to on-the-street interviews, podcasts, and multi-person productions.

True Sound, Secured Audio Capture

DJI Mic Mini 2S offers creators a more secure approach to audio capture, reducing the risk of lost takes and making it easier to capture once-in-a-lifetime moments with confidence, even in unpredictable recording environments. Support for 32-bit float internal recording gives creators greater flexibility when handling dynamic sound levels in post. This means creators can vividly capture a wide dynamic range, from faint whispers to sudden roars, without clipping. Each transmitter features approximately 14.5GB of built-in storage that can record up to 28 hours of audio in default 24-bit mode.

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Clear Voices, Polished Sound

DJI Mic Mini 2S gives creators precise control over how their audio sounds. Two-level AI noise canceling adapts to different recording conditions. The Basic level reduces indoor background sounds such as fans, air conditioning, and reverb, while the Strong level cuts through aggressive outdoor noise to keep speech clear. To protect against sudden volume spikes, Clipping Control automatically attenuates audio in volatile environments, while Loudness Balance dynamically maintains consistent output levels for interviews and live streams. Creators can further shape their sound with three voice tone presets — Regular for balanced, natural audio, Bright for added clarity and presence, and Rich for a fuller, warmer tone — making it easy to achieve polished results with minimal post-production effort.

Flexible Multi-Person Creation

DJI Mic Mini 2S is designed to support more ambitious recording setups. One receiver (RX) can be connected to up to four transmitters (TX) at once, making the system well-suited for roundtable discussions, podcasts, interviews, and small-group productions. It is also compatible with previous generations of DJI microphones, including Mic Mini and Mic Mini 2 transmitters, as well as DJI Mic Series Mobile Receiver. This offers a cost-effective way for creators to upgrade and expand their existing equipment as they move into multi-person content.

Ultra-Compact, Ultra-Capable

Compact, versatile, and discreet, DJI Mic Mini 2S is built to stay out of the way while still fitting naturally into a wide range of workflows. The transmitter weighs approximately 12 g and supports both clip and magnetic attachment options, making it easier to wear comfortably and position near the sound source. The magnetic front cover is detachable, letting creators personalize their mic to their outfits. First introduced with the Mic Mini 2, eight colorful magnetic front covers are available and sold separately. For even more flair, the DJI Mic Mini 2S Time Series Magnetic Front Cover — designed in collaboration with internationally renowned illustration artist Victo Ngai – offers designs that capture the different stages of life and inspire creativity at every step of the audio journey. Whether creators are filming casually, traveling light, or working quickly between locations, DJI Mic Mini 2S is designed for easier everyday use.

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Seamless Integration Across the DJI Ecosystem

DJI Mic Mini 2S transmitters connect natively to select Osmo cameras, including Osmo Pocket 4P, Osmo Pocket 4, Osmo 360, Osmo Nano, and Osmo Action 6. Without requiring a receiver, it can deliver 48kHz 24-bit premium audio directly to these devices. This OsmoAudio Direct Connection simplifies setup for creators already working within the DJI ecosystem, enabling a streamlined, cable-free workflow that pairs naturally with DJI’s imaging lineup.

Availability

DJI Mic Mini 2S is available starting today through store.dji.com and authorized retail partners. Pricing and configurations are as follows:

For more information, please refer to: https://www.dji.com/mic-mini-2s