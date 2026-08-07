Fujifilm GFX and Hasselblad X system users now have a new wide aperture, wide angled lens to consider from Hong Kong based Zhong Yi Optics. Something of a specialist is super-wide aperture lenses, Zhong Yi has made its Pittura 30mm lens with a maximum aperture of f/2.4 to be a ‘full stop’ ahead of the Fujifilm GF 30mm f/3.5 R W and the Hasselblad XCD 30mm f/3.5, and other lenses from these brands that stop at f/4. Zhong Yi says the advantage is not only better low light performance and the potential for shorter shutter speeds, but also more the pronounced out-of-focus areas that come with a shallower depth-of-field.

The Zhong Yi Optics Pittura 30mm f/2.4 in the Hasselblad X housing (left) and fitted for the Fujifilm GFX system on the right

The lens uses an 11-bladed iris, which the company claims helps to create a ‘painterly focus fall-off’. While the cameras the lens is made for offer autofocus this lens will be focused manually, and is designed primarily for stills photography. Zhong Yi recommends it to street, travel, landscape and documentary photographers.

The engraved depth-of-field scale on the lenses demonstrate the effect of that f/2.4 maximum aperture

The Pittura 30mm f/2.4 lens delivers a similar angle of view to that of a 24mm lens on a full frame camera, and will sit alongside the company’s 65mm f/1.4 lenses for GFX and X systems that are marketed under the Mitakon brand.

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One of the other highlights of this new lens, according to the manufacturer, is the close-focus. With a minimum focus distance of just 0.2m the lens promises dramatic images of frame-filling subjects against a wide but out-of-focus background.

Made with metal bodies and barrels, the lenses use a 58mm filter thread and both weigh 550g despite having slightly different dimensions. Zhong Yi makes a point of the lens being lightweight, but in fact it is the same weight as the Hasselblad equivalent lens, and slightly heavier than the Fujifilm model. All the same though, 550g is still considered reasonably lightweight for medium format camera lenses.

The Zhong Yi Pittura 30mm f/2.4 is available now and costs $499.

For more information see the Zhong Yi Optics website.

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Press Release

ZHONG YI OPTICS ANNOUNCES THE PITTURA 30mm f/2.4 FOR MEDIUM FORMAT SYSTEMS

A compact, fast wide-angle prime combining an f/2.4 aperture, 0.2m close focusing, and portable design for modern medium format photography.

HONG KONG – August 7, 2026 – Zhong Yi Optics today officially announced the release of the PITTURA 30mm f/2.4, a new native wide-angle prime lens engineered specifically for modern medium format systems, including Fujifilm GFX and Hasselblad XCD mounts. Offering a versatile 24mm full-frame focal length equivalent, the PITTURA 30mm f/2.4 combines a fast aperture, ultra-close focusing capabilities, and a highly portable build designed to meet the demands of high-resolution digital sensors.

Rethinking Wide-Angle Medium Format Optics

Standard native wide-angle lenses on medium format platforms typically cap out at maximum apertures of f/3.5 or f/4. The PITTURA 30mm f/2.4 provides a full stop of additional light gathering capability, allowing creators to maintain lower ISO settings in challenging lighting environments while maintaining handheld shutter speeds. Beyond its low-light performance, the fast f/2.4 aperture delivers a distinct, painterly focus fall-off, producing smooth background separation and organic bokeh without sacrificing edge-to-edge sharpness across high-megapixel image planes.

Unrivaled Close Focus Versatility

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Unlike traditional medium format wide-angle lenses constrained by long minimum focus distances, the PITTURA features an ultra-close 0.2m (7.8 inches) focusing distance. Utilizing an internal floating element optical structure, the lens maintains high resolution and optical control even at maximum magnification. This enables photographers to shoot tight, dramatic foreground details while retaining full environmental context within the frame.

Engineered for Daily Portability

Despite its fast optical design, the PITTURA 30mm f/2.4 is built for high mobility and everyday carry. Housed in a durable, precision-machined all-metal barrel, the lens weighs approximately 550g and maintains a compact physical footprint (Ø 81mm x 80mm for GFX; Ø 73mm x 84mm for XCD). Its light profile makes it an ideal choice for street, landscape, travel, and documentary photographers seeking medium format rendering without the bulk of traditional medium format glass.

Specification

Product Name Zhong Yi Pittura 30mm f/2.4 Focal Length 30mm Format Compatibility Medium Format (GFX / XCD) Aperture Range f/2.4 – f/22 Lens Mounts Fujifilm GFX Mount / Hasselblad XCD Mount Angle of View 84.5° Lens Structure 13 Elements in 12 Groups Aperture Blades 11 Blades Min. Focusing Distance 0.20m Focusing Method Manual Focus (MF) Filter Thread Size Ø 58mm Dimensions Ø 81mm x 80mm (GFX Mount) Ø 73mm x 84mm (XCD Mount) Weight Approx. 550g (GFX Mount)

Pricing & Availability

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The Zhong Yi Optics PITTURA 30mm f/2.4 will be available for purchase starting August 7, 2026, at a retail price of $499 USD. It can be ordered through authorized global distributors and directly via the official Zhong Yi Optics online store. .

About Zhongyi Optics (ZY Optics)

Shenyang Zhongyi Optical and Electronic Company (ZY Optics) is a leading Chinese camera lens & adapters manufacturer. We currently manufacture and distribute lenses and lens turbo adapters under the brand name of ‘Mitakon’ & ‘Zhongyi’.

For more information about ZY Optics and our product information, visit https://zyoptics.net/