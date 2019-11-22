Get a 50% Black Friday saving on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 

Just in time to sink into the sofa and watch a festive movie or two, the Fire TV Stick has dropped significantly in price, chopping its price clean in half.

Usually retailing at £39.99, it’s fair to say the Fire TV Stick is already a superbly affordable device with plenty of tricks up its sleeve to keep you interested. However, with this incredible Black Friday discount in place, you’d be daft not to pick it up.

The Fire TV Stick is forever fluctuating in price, but if there was ever a time to pick one up it’s Black Friday (followed closely behind by Prime Day if you happen to be a member). Now reduced to just £19.99, save a clean £20 on the Fire TV Stick in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

A match made in heaven, the Fire TV Stick now comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, meaning you can quite literally ask your TV to pull up exactly what you want to watch. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves – how does the Fire TV Stick actually work?

Able to simply plug into the back of your TV set-up directly or into your mains, connect the Fire TV Stick to the Wi-Fi and bring a whole interface of great entertainment to your television, especially ideal if you don’t have a TV loaded with smart capabilities. Giving you seamless access to a bunch of apps and games, you can enjoy the likes of the BBC iPlayer, Netflix, YouTube and of course, Prime Video, in one place.

Even better, connect your Fire TV Stick to the likes of Ring cameras, Hive and Philips Hue and you can even use your stick to control your smart home ecosystem. This means being able to pull up smart security cameras and baby monitors, or speak into your Alexa powered remote to adjust lights and thermostats.

Creating an even more connected household, the Fire TV Stick is definitely multifaceted and at £19.99, it really doesn’t get better than this.

