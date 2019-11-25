£230 Black Friday saving on Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II 

Equipped with two lenses, the 14-42 EZ and 40-150mm R, pick up the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II body in this bundle for just £399, 37% off its RRP.

This Black Friday deal is sure to get you snap happy, offering an exceptional price cut on a camera awarded a 9 out of 10 rating from Trusted Reviews.

Buy now: Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II Bundle for just £399 (Save £230.99)

Not only can you enjoy the camera itself with its default 14-42Mmm EZ lens, but this bundle also comes with the 40-150mm R for more versatile shooting. Seeing a significant price drop, the review price sat at £699.99, with this Amazon listing usually likely to set you back £629.99. Now down to just £399, for camera enthusiasts this £230 saving isn’t to be missed.

Cased in a classic design reminiscent of traditional film cameras, the specs of the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II means the beauty in this camera runs further than skin deep. A compact little device, the Olympus camera also promises to deliver excellent images and video without the bulk of a DSLR, both in terms of weight and price tag.

Featuring 5x Axis Image Stabilisation, achieve crisp, sharp snaps no matter how shaky your hand and benefit from its electronic viewfinder for framing pictures perfectly. You can also utilise the AF targeting mad for focussing in on your subject, as well as picking from a variety of lenses, ideal for switching from portraits to landscapes to close-ups.

Throw Wi-Fi connectivity into the mix Wi-Fi connectivity and you can link up the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II to your smartphone for easy photo sharing, meaning your Instagram grid is likely to look top-notch.

A versatile piece of kit, we concluded that the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II camera is, “simple to use for first-time camera buyers while being capable enough for enthusiasts – and features lots of clever features that you won’t find anywhere else. This makes it one of the best cameras on the market at its price point.”

Now down to £399 with an extra 440-150mm R lens thrown in, the Olympus camera is even better value for money with supreme tech to boot.