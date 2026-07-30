Chinese drone manufacturer DJI has announced a new version of its Osmo handheld gimbal camera that brings significant upgrades to the filmmaking capabilities of the system. Now equipped with two cameras with wide and mid-focal length lenses, the Osmo 4P offers focal lengths from the equivalent of 20mm to 90mm via one fixed 20mm f/2 lens, and a 60-90mm optical zoom that also provides an over all 12x digital zoom effect. While the new sensor of the DJI Osmo 4P is the same resolution as that in the Osmo 4, the ‘P’ variant is able to offer users the chance to shoot a 10-bit D-Log 2 profile that the company claims delivers up to 17 stops of dynamic range – but only with the wide angle camera. The longer lensed camera offers the standard D-Log, with a still-respectable 14-stops of DR.

A fill light for shooting in dim conditions or for filling shadows comes as part of the kit Connected to a phone via USB 3.1 the Osmo 4P can transfer its footage at up to 800MB/s

The 4K 240fps slow motion feature and the 37MP stills resolution match that of the previous model, and most of the main features are the same as those we had before – including 103GB of internal memory, 16-bit audio, and quick charging that takes us to 80% in just 18 minutes. The battery life is about half an hour shorter now, at 210 mins, but maximum ISO settings have shifted up a stop across most shooting modes so we now have ISO 51200.

The Osmo 4P is available in black or white

The camera is available in a range of kits, but the standard combo will retail at £529/€599 and the Vlog combo will cost £605/€ 689.

For more information see the DJI website, and you can read a review of the DJI Osmo 4P on Trusted Reviews

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Press release

Osmo Pocket 4P Delivers Pro Filmmaking Capabilities, Advancing the Gimbal Camera Category DJI Pioneered



DJI’s First Dual-Lens Gimbal Camera Unlocks Cinematic Potential with 17 Stops of Dynamic Range and All-New 10-bit D-Log 2



DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today officially launched the highly anticipated Osmo Pocket 4P, elevating the category it pioneered with the original Osmo gimbal camera in 2015. Through dedicated innovation, this product line evolved into the first Osmo Pocket in 2018, ushering the era of the pocket camera. DJI has advanced this evolution with the Osmo Pocket 4P’s groundbreaking dual-lens pocket gimbal camera. It features a brand new 1-inch CMOS sensor boasting 17 stops of dynamic range1，plus a 60mm lens featuring an f/1.8 aperture for stunning, natural portraits. DJI is also debuting the new 10-bit D-Log 21 color profile, capable of capturing over one billion colors to render scenes with breathtaking light and shadow fidelity. Complementing its cutting-edge technology, Osmo Pocket 4P arrives in two exquisitely crafted color options, classic black that exudes understated power and pearl white with a fresh, eye-catching aesthetic.



Two Lenses for Cinematic Versatility Near and Far



The Osmo Pocket 4P features dual-lens that effortlessly achieve cinematic visual effects – from wide-angle cityscapes to delicate portraits. The primary wide-angle lens is equipped with an all-new 1-inch CMOS (20mm format equivalent and f/2.0 aperture). Powered by cutting-edge LOFIC technology, it delivers an unprecedented 17 stops of dynamic range1 and supports up to 4K/240 fps1. video. More typically found in high-end cinema cameras, these professional filmmaking capabilities can effortlessly handle high-contrast scenes like city nightscapes, sunsets, and backlit portraits. Meanwhile, a new high-resolution and large-aperture 60mm med-tele lens delivers the classic focal length for standout portraits. It supports 3× optical zoom and up to 12× zoom1. The f/1.8 large aperture (f/6.3 equivalent depth of field) strongly compresses the background, pulling it closer to the subject for a blurred effect. Combined with camera movements, this creates highly impactful, cinematic visuals.



Elevating Heights in Imaging, New Sparks of Inspiration



For high-speed action, the Osmo Pocket 4P can capture up to 8x ultra-HD slow motion1 footage at 4K/240 fps, giving the effect that time has slowed down for dynamic moments like spinning subjects, flowing hair, or falling snow in mesmerizing detail. Alternatively, the Slow Shutter Video can be used to trace flowing light, creating a motion blur or capturing movement trails and the passage of time for a truly unique visual narrative. The integration of the new 10-bit D-Log 21 color profile, paired with 17 stops of dynamic range1, preserves unparalleled highlight and shadow details – on par with premium cinema cameras. With a 10-bit color depth capturing over one billion colors, tonal transitions stay exceptionally smooth, maximizing flexibility for post-production color grading.



Intelligent Shooting, Unshakable Stability



The Osmo Pocket 4P is built upon DJI’s illustrious legacy in professional cinematography, including the groundbreaking Ronin stabilization system – recognized by both the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Television Academy. Housed within a remarkably compact 230 g body, its advanced 3-axis mechanical gimbal ensures footage remains impeccably smooth and steady. The upgraded ActiveTrack 8.01 keeps subjects – whether people, vehicles, pets or dynamically shaped objects – firmly centered in the frame, even at 12x Zoom. It intuitively prioritizes a registered subject or centers multiple subjects at any focal length using auto framing.



Capture at Will, Share on the Go

Building on the enhanced user experience introduced with the standard version, the Osmo Pocket 4P features several intuitive features designed to streamline the creative process, including:

Instant Recording: Rotate the touchscreen to power on and start recording quickly.

Rotate the touchscreen to power on and start recording quickly. Gesture Control: Flash an open pam to trigger ActiveTrack or flash a “V” sign to start recording

Flash an open pam to trigger ActiveTrack or flash a “V” sign to start recording 4K Live Photo 1 : Capture memories in motion by automatically recording 1.5-second clips for every photo in 4K detail

Capture memories in motion by automatically recording 1.5-second clips for every photo in 4K detail 37MP High-Res Photo : Snap up to 37MP photos with crystal-clear details that can be reframed during post production.

Snap up to 37MP photos with crystal-clear details that can be reframed during post production. 800 MB/s High-speed Transfer 1 : USB 3.1 support enables wired transfer speeds up to 800 MB/s 1 for near-instant export and a more efficient workflow.

USB 3.1 support enables wired transfer speeds up to 800 MB/s for near-instant export and a more efficient workflow. Extended Runtime & Fast Charging: Recharge from 0 to 80% in just 18 minutes1 for up to three hours of shooting. When fully charged, it offers an impressive runtime of up to 210 minutes1.

Compatible with Osmo Ecosystem



The Osmo Pocket 4P is compatible with a versatile lineup of Osmo ecosystem accessories, expanding the creative possibilities. These include the Osmo Pocket 4 Fill Light, Osmo Pocket 4P Black Mist Filter, Osmo Pocket 4P ND Filters Set, Osmo FrameTap, Osmo Pocket 4 Battery Handle, Osmo Pocket 4P Wide-Angle Lens, Osmo Mini Tripod, and various OsmoAudio microphones (each sold separately or included in select combos).



Pricing and Availability

Osmo Pocket 4P is available starting today through store.dji.comand authorized retail partners. Pricing and configurations are as follows:

Osmo Pocket 4P Standard Combo retails for 529 GBP/ from 599 EUR.

Osmo Pocket 4P Vlog Combo retails for 605 GBP/ from 689 EUR.