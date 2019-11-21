This £130 Black Friday saving on the GoPro Hero 7 Black is too good to miss

GoPros are going cheap right now at AO and you won’t want to miss out on this discount. The price of the GoPro Hero 7 Black has been slashed by £130, meaning you can now pick it up for just £249.

Given that this gadget originally cost £379, that’s a pretty substantial saving. What’s more, you’re getting a fantastic good product for that price, a top of the line action camera that can provide some truly epic stills or recordings.

Until the Hero 8 was released in October, this was the company’s flagship model, perhaps the best action camera money could buy, and it has the quality you’d expect from that accolade. Capable of shooting 4K video at 60fps and taking 12-megapixel HDR photographs, the Hero 7 Black is a good camera through and through, even before you consider its speciality as an action camera.

To that end, GoPro has fitted the Hero 7 with high-end image stabilisation technology known as ‘Hypersmooth’. True to its name, this will ensure your shots come out smooth even in tough conditions, as the GoPro works to reduce the disruption caused by vibrations or shaking.

One of the best things about GoPros is just how small and portable they are, a quality that’s really important for a camera designed to be worn. Despite packing impressive specs, the Hero 7 Black does not disappoint on this front, measuring just 6 centimetres on its longest side and weighing only 116 grams.

The Hero Black 7 is also incredibly durable, due in part its rubberised finish. You’ll find no end of online videos of GoPros being blown up or thrown from moving vehicles and coming out relatively unscathed. A good rule of thumb is that if you can survive it, chances are so can the Hero Black 7. It’s even waterproofed up to depths of 10 meters, making it ideal for water sports.

Whether you’re white water rafting, jumping out of a plane, or just want to keep your hands free while you shoot, the GoPro Hero 7 Black is a fantastic choice.

The price was one of the Hero 7 Black’s few downsides when we reviewed it, and even then it still scored a 9 out of 10 rating. With this discount, anyone looking for an affordable, quality action camera should look no further – you’ve found one.