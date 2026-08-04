Chinese optical brand Laowa, known for its unusual lenses, has launched a pair of macro lenses that between them offer photographers and filmmakers magnifications of 1-10x. Part of a new series called Aksen, the 45mm f/2.8 1-5x Ultra Macro APO and the 17.5mm f/1.7 5-10x Ultra Macro APO are offered in physically-different stills and cine bodies, and in mounts for Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Leica L, Nikon F, Canon EF, Fujifilm X and Micro Four Thirds cameras. The Cine version comes natively in the PL mount, but Laowa offers adapters for most popular mounts at $50 each.

The Laowa Aksen macro lenses come in stills (left) and Cine (right) versions, with mount adapters for almost any camera

Both lenses have a fixed focus distance, so the zoom ring on the lenses alters the magnification of the image rather than the focal length. Laowa says that its internal ‘zoom’ system means the lenses stay the same length no matter the magnification, and the focus distance remains constant the whole time. The 45mm f/2.8 1-5x lens focuses at 40.35mm and the 17.5mm f/1.7 5-10x lens focuses at 22.48mm.

The Coaxial version of the 5-10x lens has a mount for a light to be attached The lighting unit houses a 3W LED that fires its light directly through the lens

An interesting feature of the 5-10x lens is an option to attach a light to the side of the barrel that shines through the optical system to illuminate the subject directly from the front element. Like a ring-flash, this front-on lighting is designed to show more detail in finely textured subjects and to ensure information isn’t lost in shadow areas. The facility is optional, so a non-coaxial version is also available, and the 3W LED lighting unit is also an add-on accessory that costs $50.

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Both lenses are marked APO (apochromatic) which means all visible wavelengths should focus in exactly the same plane to avoid red/purple fringing around the edges of high-contrast details. This is a common problem with macro work where regular lenses are used with adapters, as optical faults are dramatically magnified. These lenses, we are told, will produce clean edges and no colour interference.

The 5-10x lens with the collar attached The lens collar comes with 15mm rails

A further accessory for the both versions of the lenses is a collar for attaching the lenses to a tripod. The collar comes with 15mm rails for follow focus gear and accessories, and an Arca Swiss foot for mounting directly to the tripod head. This collar will cost $80.

Picture by Lee Hall

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Pricing & Availability:

1-5x (Photo) 5-10x (Photo) 1-5x (Cine) 5-10x (Cine) Unit Price $749 $749 $1,499 $1,499 Unit Price (Coaxial Light Version) N/A $849 N/A $1,599 Bundle Price $1,399 $2,899 Bundle Price (Coaxial Light Version) $1,499 $2,999

For more information on the Laowa Aksen Ultra Macro stills lenses and cine lenses see the Laowa website.

Press Release

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Laowa’s Aksen Series: Pushing the Boundary of High Magnification Macro with a Parfocal Zoom Design.

Anhui, China – July 31, 2026 – Laowa introduces Aksen — a new Full-frame Parfocal Zoom Ultra Macro lens series comprising the Aksen 45mm f/2.8 1–5x Ultra Macro APO and the Aksen 17.5mm f/1.7 5–10x Ultra Macro APO, each available in both photo and cine variants. The series will be available for purchase through Laowa’s official site and authorised resellers starting July 31, 2026.

First Ever Commercial 5-10x in the Market

The Aksen series fills a long-standing gap in the 1–10x Ultra Macro category, offering a compelling option for serious macro photographers, professional scientific users, and hobbyists who have long depended on high-cost, complicated DIY solutions.

Award-Winning Innovation: Named “Best Ultra Macro Lenses” by TIPA

Validating its groundbreaking optical engineering, the Aksen series has already received industry-wide acclaim, winning the prestigious Best Ultra Macro Lens category at the TIPA (Technical Image Press Association) World Awards. (Previously named “Axon”)

Beyond the headline 1–5x & 5–10x ultra-high magnification, the lens set distinguishes itself with its parfocal zoom design. Unlike traditional macro lenses, the Aksen maintains focus as the magnification ratio changes — no refocusing needed when zooming in or out. No more readjusting the entire setup, including camera position, working distance, and lighting placement. This avoids interrupting the workflow and reduces setup time. The Aksen series maintains a fixed working distance of 40.35mm (1–5x) and 22.48mm (5–10x), while its internal zoom mechanism keeps the lens barrel completely stationary throughout the entire magnification range. No more extended barrel interrupting the flash diffusion setup — or potentially damaging the subject.

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Optical Excellence With APO Design:

The sophisticated APO design delivers exceptional optical performance. Since chromatic issues typically escalate at extreme magnification levels, the Aksen effectively eliminates fringing. Providing the unmatched clarity and sharpness that the creative community demands from their optical solutions.

Coaxial Light Ready:

The Aksen 5–10x features a coaxial block built directly into the lens — a technology traditionally reserved for machine vision, now made accessible to all photographers by Laowa. This optical configuration heightens contrast at the target’s edges and provides shadowless illumination, opening up a new dimension of creative lighting possibilities. It can be used on its own or combined with other techniques to create a truly unique piece of art.

Accessories:

The Aksen features a specially designed tripod collar* that attaches directly to any Arca-Swiss compatible tripod. Via the 15mm rods, users can mount a variety of accessories — including a follow focus. All 5–10x lenses also include a Ø8mm Coaxial Light Adapter for secure and convenient coaxial light attachment.

Pricing & Availability:

The Aksen Ultra Macro Series will be available for purchase starting July 31, 2026, through the Laowa official website (https://www.venuslens.net/) and authorised resellers.

Product Page (Photo): https://www.venuslens.net/product/laowa-aksen-ultra-macro-apo/