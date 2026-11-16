ZWO has introduced the Seestar S30 Plus, a new smart telescope designed to make astrophotography more accessible without the complicated equipment traditionally associated with photographing the night sky. Combining a telescope, cameras, tracking mount and image-processing tools in one portable unit, it allows users to capture celestial objects through a smartphone app.

The S30 Plus features a dual-camera system, pairing a telephoto camera for distant objects with a wide-angle camera for larger areas of the night sky. The telephoto system uses a 1/1.8-inch CMOS sensor and a 160mm f/5.3 optical system, while the wide-angle camera has a 1/2-inch sensor and a 6mm f/1.75 lens. Both cameras produce 1440 × 2560-pixel images, with a four-element apochromatic optical design intended to reduce colour fringing.

Much of the appeal lies in how little manual setup is required. Through the Seestar app, users can select from a catalogue of more than 80,000 deep-sky objects, with the telescope automatically locating and tracking their chosen target. There are dedicated modes for photographing nebulae, galaxies, the Moon and planets, alongside options for Milky Way photography, star trails and time-lapse sequences.

The telescope also includes a triple-filter system, incorporating UV/IR-cut, dual-band and dark filters, to support different shooting conditions. Built-in anti-dew control helps prevent condensation from affecting the optics, while automatic image stacking and post-processing tools allow users to refine their photographs without transferring them to a computer. These include noise reduction, curves adjustments and star removal.

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For more advanced users, the S30 Plus supports equatorial tracking with a suitable additional tripod head, as well as scheduled imaging sessions that can move automatically between targets. Its built-in 6,000mAh battery provides up to six hours of operation, according to ZWO, while the telescope weighs 1.65kg without its tripod.

ZWO Seestar S30 Plus specifications

Specification Details Telescope camera sensor 1/1.8-inch CMOS SC485SL Wide-angle camera sensor 1/2-inch CMOS IMX586 Image resolution 1440 × 2560 pixels (both cameras) Telescope focal length 160mm Wide-angle focal length 6mm Telescope aperture 30mm Wide-angle aperture 3.4mm Telescope focal ratio f/5.3 Wide-angle focal ratio f/1.75 Equivalent focal length 815mm (telephoto); 55mm (wide-angle) Field of view 3° (telephoto); 43.5° (wide-angle, cropped) Optical design Four-element apochromatic Built-in filters UV/IR-cut, OIII/Hα dual-band, dark filter Storage 64GB Image formats JPEG, FITS Video formats MP4, AVI Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, NFC Mount Alt-azimuth; equatorial mode supported Battery 6,000mAh, up to 6 hours Weight 1.65kg (without tripod) Dimensions 210 × 140 × 80mm

The Seestar S30 Plus comes with a compact aluminium tripod, magnetic solar filterq, protective carrying case and USB-C cable. ZWO lists the telescope for pre-order through its official website, with US pricing shown as $474–$654 depending on the selected option. It is also available to pre-order in the UK through Harrison Telescopes for £429, including VAT. The retailer lists this as a launch price, with an advertised delivery time of five to seven days.