DxO has announced its Black Friday 2026 sale, with discounts of up to 50% across its photo editing software from 17 to 29 November. The offers cover new licences and eligible upgrades for PhotoLab 10, PureRAW 6, Nik Collection 9, ViewPoint 6 and FilmPack 8, giving photographers a chance to pick up the latest versions for less. The biggest reduction is on FilmPack 8, which drops from £129.99 to £64.99, saving £65.

For photographers looking for a complete RAW editing application, DxO PhotoLab 10 ELITE Edition is reduced from £229.99 to £184.99, a saving of £45. The software combines image editing with DxO’s DeepPRIME noise reduction and lens correction tools, while the latest version introduces Depth Masks for making adjustments based on distance from the camera. It also adds a colour grading tool and improved AI masking, including the ability to select individual people and facial features within an image.

DxO PureRAW 6 is another notable offer, falling from £119.99 to £84.99, saving £35. Unlike PhotoLab, PureRAW is designed to process RAW files before they are opened in another editing application, such as Adobe Lightroom Classic or Photoshop. Its latest version brings DeepPRIME XD3 noise reduction to Bayer sensors as well as X-Trans, alongside automatic sensor dust removal and a new compression option for producing smaller DNG files.

Photographers who already have an editing workflow may be more interested in Nik Collection 9, now £124.99 instead of £149.99. The seven-plugin suite includes creative effects, colour adjustments and masking tools for applications including Photoshop and Lightroom Classic. Version 9 introduced Depth Masks and AI Masks across its plugins, along with new effects in Nik Color Efex. Meanwhile, DxO ViewPoint 6 has dropped from £109.99 to £84.99, offering £25 off software designed to correct perspective, geometry and distortion in photographs.

Advertisement

The standout discount in percentage terms is DxO FilmPack 8 ELITE Edition, reduced by 50% to £64.99. It recreates the appearance of traditional photographic film, with the latest version adding 15 film renderings and tools for working with scanned negatives and slides. For photographers interested in experimenting with film-inspired looks, the £65 reduction makes it the most heavily discounted application in the sale.

DxO Black Friday 2026: UK prices

Software Regular price Sale price Saving PhotoLab 10 ELITE £229.99 £184.99 £45 PureRAW 6 £119.99 £84.99 £35 Nik Collection 9 £149.99 £124.99 £25 ViewPoint 6 £109.99 £84.99 £25 FilmPack 8 ELITE £129.99 £64.99 £65

Existing customers can also save on upgrades, with PhotoLab 10 available for £89.99 to users of versions 8 or 9, while eligible PureRAW 6 upgrades cost £59.99. Nik Collection 9 upgrades start at £64.99, ViewPoint 6 at £59.99 and FilmPack 8 at £39.99, depending on the version already owned.

The sale follows free updates released earlier in November for PhotoLab, Nik Collection and ViewPoint. These include support for opening Affinity .af files in PhotoLab and Nik Collection, additional presets and snapshots in Nik Collection, and DNG export in ViewPoint.

All offers are available through the official DxO website for Windows and macOS until 29 November 2026 at 11:59pm. Discounts are applied automatically at checkout, with no promotional code required, and cannot be combined with other offers. Free trials are also available for photographers who want to test the software before purchasing.

Press release

Advertisement

DxO Black Friday 2026: up to 50% off award-winning photo editing software

From November 17 to November 29, Black Friday prices apply to new licenses and upgrades of DxO PhotoLab 10, Nik Collection 9, DxO ViewPoint 6, DxO PureRAW 6, and DxO FilmPack 8.

Paris, France: DxO, the global leader in RAW image processing and optical corrections, today announces its Black Friday offers, with up to 50% off its entire range of photo editing software. The offers run until November 29, 2026, and apply to new licenses and eligible upgrades. With new versions of DxO PhotoLab, Nik Collection, ViewPoint, and PureRAW released this year, photographers can pick up the latest versions at Black Friday prices.

DxO PhotoLab 10: RAW photo editing at its finest

DxO PhotoLab 10 is the world’s most advanced end-to-end RAW photo editing software. Version 10 introduces Depth Masks, which target adjustments by distance from the camera, and a new Color Grading tool built around a single color wheel. AI Masks now select every person in a scene individually, down to features such as eyes, hair, and lips, and can be refined with DxO’s U Point™ technology. DeepPRIME noise reduction and the lens corrections of DxO Modules complete the RAW workflow.

New license: $199.99 / €199.99 / £184.99 (regular price $249.99 / €249.99 / £229.99)

Upgrade from DxO PhotoLab 8 or 9: $99.99 / €99.99 / £89.99 (regular upgrade price $129.99 / €129.99 / £114.99)

Nik Collection 9: image editing software to fuel your imagination

Nik Collection 9 is a suite of seven creative plugins for Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Affinity, and DxO PhotoLab. Version 9 is the biggest update in the suite’s history. New Depth Masks and AI Masks work in every plugin, Nik Color Efex gains a new Color Grading tool, and three new effects, Halation, Chromatic Shift, and Glass Effect, widen the suite’s creative range. Eighteen Blending Modes in Nik Color Efex and Nik Analog Efex change how filters interact with the image.

New license: $149.99 / €139.99 / £124.99 (regular price $179.99 / €169.99 / £149.99)

Upgrade from Nik Collection 7 or 8: $79.99 / €69.99 / £64.99 (regular upgrade price $99.99 / €89.99 / £79.99)

Advertisement

DxO ViewPoint 6: ultimate control over geometry, shape, and perspective

DxO ViewPoint 6 corrects geometry, perspective, and distortion. Released last month, version 6 brings AI masks to ReShape Fusion: an AI mask finds the outline of a subject, however complex its shape, and the mesh is built to match. A single element of the scene can then be corrected with precision, with the photographer setting how far the change carries into the rest of the picture. As always in ReShape Fusion, the correction needs no forced crop. The standalone application now opens RAW files directly and saves every correction to a sidecar file.

New license: $99.99 / €94.99 / £84.99 (regular price $129.99 / €119.99 / £109.99)www.dxo.com 3 / 4

Upgrade from DxO ViewPoint 5: $69.99 / €64.99 / £59.99 (regular upgrade price $84.99 / €74.99 / £69.99)

DxO PureRAW 6: reveal the true quality of your RAW files

DxO PureRAW 6 transforms RAW files before the edit even begins. It removes noise, recovers fine detail, and corrects optical flaws with DxO’s lab-measured lens corrections, so photographers open cleaner, sharper images in Adobe Lightroom Classic or Photoshop, even from files they shot years ago. Version 6 brings DeepPRIME XD3, DxO’s most powerful noise reduction, to Bayer sensors as well as X-Trans. New High-Fidelity Compression produces DNG files up to four times smaller than standard DNGs with no loss in image quality, AI Sensor Dust Removal cleans entire batches of images in seconds, and batch parallelization makes large jobs dramatically faster.

New license: $99.99 / €94.99 / £84.99 (regular price $139.99 / €129.99 / £119.99)

Upgrade from DxO PureRAW 4 or 5: $69.99 / €64.99 / £59.99 (regular upgrade price $89.99 / €79.99 / £74.99)

DxO FilmPack 8: bring back the timeless magic of film

DxO FilmPack 8 recreates the look of classic film stocks, developed from laboratory measurements of real film. Version 8 introduced Time Warp mode, which takes an image through 200 years of photographic history, full integration with Adobe Photoshop, and 15 new film renderings, including CineStill 800T and Harman Phoenix 200. A Scanned Film Optimization tool prepares home-scanned negatives and slides for editing.

New license: $74.99 / €69.99 / £64.99 (regular price $149.99 / €139.99 / £129.99)

Upgrade from DxO FilmPack 7: $49.99 / €44.99 / £39.99 (regular upgrade price $89.99 / €79.99 / £69.99)

Advertisement

Offer details

The offers run from Tuesday, November 17, 2026, until Sunday, November 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM. They apply to purchases from the DxO website (shop.dxo.com) for macOS and Windows. Prices are applied automatically, with no code required, and cannot be combined with any other offers. Free trials of every DxO application are available from www.dxo.com.