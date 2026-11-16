Ricoh’s GR series continues to deliver strong results for the Japanese manufacturer, with demand for its compact cameras helping to increase sales and profits during the six months to 30 September 2026. In its latest financial report, Ricoh specifically credits the GR range for the improvement in its camera business, providing a welcome sign for a company that recently announced the end of production for its current Pentax DSLR models.

According to Ricoh’s half-year financial report, the company’s other business segment, which includes cameras alongside other operations, recorded sales of ¥25.6 billion, an increase of 35.3% compared with the same period last year. Operating profit reached ¥0.3 billion, an improvement of ¥2.9 billion that brought the segment back into profitability. Ricoh says its camera business contributed to that recovery, with the GR series remaining the main driver of demand, although it does not publish separate sales or earnings figures for individual cameras.

The results underline the continued appeal of Ricoh’s premium compact cameras, particularly among street and travel photographers who favour their small size and fixed wide-angle lenses. The GR IV builds on that approach with an APS-C sensor in a pocketable body, offering an alternative to larger interchangeable-lens systems. While Ricoh has not disclosed how many GR cameras it sold during the period, its financial commentary suggests that the range remains an important part of its imaging business.

The positive performance also comes at an interesting time for Ricoh’s other camera brand, Pentax. In September, Ricoh Imaging confirmed that production of its current K-series DSLRs would end, although the company stressed that it was developing a new generation of digital SLR cameras based on a different concept. No launch date has been announced, leaving the GR series as the more visible success story in Ricoh’s current camera business.

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Across the wider Ricoh group, sales rose 5.9% to ¥1,294.4 billion, while operating profit increased by 107.2% to ¥73.4 billion. The company has also raised its full-year operating profit forecast from ¥95 billion to ¥103 billion, reflecting improvements across its broader operations rather than camera sales alone.

For photographers, the figures provide further evidence that there is still a market for dedicated compact cameras despite the dominance of smartphones. Ricoh has not announced any additional GR models alongside its financial results, but the range’s continued commercial performance gives the company a strong reason to keep investing in it.