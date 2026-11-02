XTUCAM has launched the S7 Pro Max action camera in the UK, offering 4K HDR video recording, a 50MP sensor and electronic image stabilisation at a discounted introductory price of £99.99. The camera normally costs £159.99, with the lower price available through a promotional code on XTU’s website and Amazon UK.

The S7 Pro Max uses a 1/1.28-inch RYYB CMOS sensor, which is larger than the sensor in the existing S7 Pro. Unlike conventional RGB sensors, which use red, green and blue colour filters, the RYYB arrangement replaces the green filters with yellow ones to increase light transmission. XTU combines the sensor with an AI-assisted image signal processor and an f/2.8 lens, aiming to improve image quality in challenging lighting conditions.

The camera can capture 50MP still photographs and record 4K HDR video at up to 50 frames per second. XTU also claims up to 14 stops of dynamic range, although this figure has not been independently verified. Night Mode is provided for low-light recording, while an X-LOG profile gives users an additional option when colour grading footage in post-production. A 158-degree wide-angle lens is intended to capture a broad field of view for outdoor activities and point-of-view filming.

Stabilisation and dual screens

For moving footage, the S7 Pro Max includes XTU’s Super EIS 5.0 electronic stabilisation system, alongside horizon stabilisation and 360-degree horizon correction. The camera can also export gyroscope data for use with Gyroflow, allowing stabilisation adjustments to be made during editing rather than relying entirely on in-camera processing.

A 2.29-inch rear touchscreen provides access to camera settings and playback, while a 1.4-inch front display helps with framing self-recorded footage. Other recording options include vertical shooting, voice control and pre-recording, which allows the camera to capture footage from before the record button is pressed. An optional XTU MIC 1 Bluetooth microphone is available separately for wireless audio recording.

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The S7 Pro Max also features a magnetic quick-release mounting system for switching between compatible accessories. Wi-Fi 6 connectivity works with the XTU GO app for wireless preview and file transfers, while USB connectivity provides an alternative for transferring recordings to a computer.

Power comes from a removable 1,800mAh battery with support for PD fast charging. XTU quotes a maximum recording time of approximately 200 minutes at 1080p and 30fps, although battery life will vary depending on the recording resolution and other settings. One important limitation is that the S7 Pro Max camera body is not waterproof. Underwater use requires a separate waterproof housing, which XTU rates for depths of up to 30 metres when correctly installed.

XTU S7 Pro Max Key specifications

Specification Details Sensor 1/1.28-inch RYYB CMOS Photo resolution 50MP Video recording Up to 4K HDR at 50fps Lens 158° field of view, f/2.8 Stabilisation Super EIS 5.0, 360° horizon correction Displays 2.29-inch rear touchscreen, 1.4-inch front screen Battery Removable 1,800mAh Battery life Up to 200 minutes at 1080p/30fps (claimed) Waterproofing Separate housing required, rated to 30m

The XTU S7 Pro Max is available in the UK with a recommended retail price of £159.99. Buyers can use the promotional code WJFZ8WN4 on the official XTU product page to reduce the price to £99.99, representing a £60 saving. The same promotional code is advertised for Amazon UK, although availability and the final checkout price should be confirmed before purchasing.

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XTU S7 Pro Max

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