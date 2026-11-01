Shimoda Designs has announced the Action X v3 collection, the latest version of its adventure camera backpacks, with improved equipment access, a redesigned carrying system and a new 35-litre model. The range comprises five sizes, from 25 to 50 litres, with UK prices starting at £305. All five models are scheduled to become available in the UK from 1 November 2026.

The most significant change is a larger side-access opening, designed to accommodate up to two cameras with lenses attached when used with the new Large Core Units. This allows photographers to retrieve equipment without opening the main compartment or putting the backpack down. The opening is also compatible with Shimoda’s optional Large Top Loader, which can be removed and carried separately as a shoulder bag.

Shimoda has also updated the shoulder harness, adopting the more heavily padded and ventilated 3D mesh design used in its Explore v2 range. The backpacks retain an adjustable torso-height system intended to accommodate users between 1.52m and 1.82m tall, while optional women’s shoulder straps are available across the collection. Camera Capture Clip mounting points are provided on both shoulder straps and the right side of the waist belt, giving photographers three positions for attaching a compatible camera clip.

New 35-litre model designed for travel

The Action X35 v3 is a new addition to the range, intended for photographers who need substantial equipment capacity in a more compact backpack. Measuring 50.8cm tall, it is approximately 2.5cm shorter than the 40-litre model and is designed with stricter airline cabin-baggage limits in mind. However, travellers should check individual airline restrictions before flying.

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The X35 is offered as a £455 Pro Kit with the Large DSLR Core Unit included. According to Shimoda, this configuration can accommodate two camera bodies and four to six lenses, or a camera fitted with a 180–600mm or 200–600mm telephoto zoom. The company has also introduced Large Mirrorless and Large DSLR Core Units, featuring rigid aluminium frames, removable zippered dust covers and compression-moulded dividers. The Large Mirrorless unit fits the X30 v3 and larger models, while the Large DSLR version is compatible with the X35, X40 and X50.

Elsewhere, the backpacks feature removable upper liners for adapting the interior to different Core Units, a roll-top section offering up to seven litres of additional capacity, two exterior pockets for tripods or water bottles and a concealed AirTag sleeve. Shimoda says the fabrics, coatings and hardware used throughout the range are PFAS-free. The collection is covered by a five-year warranty.

Shimoda Action X v3 UK pricing and availability

Model Backpack only Kit price Action X25 v3 £305 £380 Starter Kit Action X30 v3 £325 £405 Starter Kit Action X35 v3 — £455 Pro Kit Action X40 v3 £360 £445 Starter Kit Action X50 v3 £370 £465 Starter Kit

The X25 Starter Kit includes a Small Mirrorless Core Unit, the X30 includes a Medium Mirrorless Core Unit, and the X40 and X50 include a Medium DSLR Core Unit. The X35 Pro Kit includes the Large DSLR Core Unit.

The collection is offered in Black, Cappuccino, Yellow and Burnt Red, although colour availability varies by size. The X35 is available in all four colours, while the X25 and X30 come in Black, Cappuccino and Burnt Red, and the X40 and X50 in Black, Cappuccino and Yellow.

The new Large Mirrorless and Large DSLR Core Units cost £98 and £120 respectively, while optional women’s shoulder straps start at £35. All prices include VAT, and UK stock is expected from 1 November 2026. For more information see the Shimoda website.

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Press release

Action X v3 Collection: Bigger access, better comfort, ready for every adventure!

Wolverhampton 28th October – Shimoda Designs, the Adventure Photography brand, presents the Action X v3 Collection, the latest generation of its flagship outdoor adventure camera backpacks.

Action X packs have been to the peak of Mount Everest and to the farthest reaches of the globe, and the v3 collection has been upgraded to address requests from Shimoda’s passionate community of users. A new, larger side door gives access to up to two cameras with mounted lenses, while a more padded and ventilated 3D mesh shoulder harness delivers significantly improved all-day comfort. Capture Clip mounting points now feature on both shoulder straps and the waist belt, and a new removable upper liner system allows each pack to adapt to different-sized Core Units.

Creators who travel will welcome the new 35-litre size, the most requested addition to the range. At 50.8 cm tall, it is one inch shorter than the existing 40-litre pack, so it meets stricter international carry-on regulations while still fitting the Large DSLR Core Unit. The Action X35 v3 Pro Kit ships with that Core Unit, so it is ready off-the-shelf to carry two cameras and 4-6 lenses, or a camera with a 180-600mm or 200-600mm superzoom lens.

Giles House, Channel Marketing Manager, Shimoda Designs, UK commented, “Action X has always been our most technical pack, and v3 is the result of listening closely to the photographers who carry it in the toughest conditions. The larger side access, the more comfortable harness and the new 35-litre carry-on size answer the requests we hear most often. With adjustable torso height and optional women’s straps, it’s a pack that can be properly fitted to almost anyone, wherever their adventures take them.”

The Action X v3 Collection comes in five sizes – 25, 30, 35, 40 and 50 litres – available as a backpack on its own or as a Starter or Pro Kit supplied with a Core Unit. Adjustable torso height makes Action X the only camera backpack that can be fitted to someone from 1.52M to 1.82M tall, and optional women’s straps are available for all models and colourways, giving a dialled-in fit for female users. A 7-litre roll-top means there is always space for a little bit more.

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Available in four colourways – Black, Cappuccino, Yellow and Burnt Red – the Action X v3 also pays respect to the planet: all Shimoda fabrics, coatings and hardware are 100% PFAS-free, with no ‘forever chemicals’.

Key features include:

New Larger Side Access – Access up to two cameras with mounted lenses through the side door. The larger side access is also compatible with Shimoda’s optional Large Top Loader bag, which can be removed from the backpack and carried on its own as a shoulder bag.

New 35-litre Pro Kit – At 50.8 cm tall, the new 35-litre pack meets stricter international carry-on regulations and ships with the Large DSLR Core Unit, ready to fit two cameras and 4-6 lenses, or a camera with an 180-600mm or 200-600mm superzoom lens.

More Padded and Ventilated Harness – The more comfortable, padded and ventilated 3D mesh harness from Explore v2 has been brought over to Action X for significantly improved all-day carrying comfort.

Three Capture Clip Mounting Points – Updated from Shimoda’s original Capture Strap, the Capture Clip loop provides three mounting points – on the left and right shoulder straps and the right side of the waist belt.

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Adjustable Torso Height – The only camera backpack that can be fitted to someone from 1.52M to 1.82M tall.

Optional Women’s Straps – All models and colourways of the Action X v3 are available with women’s straps, for a dialled-in fit for female users.

Removable Upper Liners – Easily adaptable to different-sized Core Units, or remove it altogether. Available in different sizes.

New Large Core Units – New Large Mirrorless and Large DSLR Core Units allow side access to up to two cameras with mounted lenses. They feature Shimoda’s rigid aluminium frame construction, a removable zippered dust cover and low-profile, compression-moulded walls and dividers. The Large Mirrorless fits the Action X30 v3 and larger, and the Large DSLR fits the X35, X40 and X50. Both are designed exclusively for Action X v3.

Compatible with RST Core Units – Rear, Side and Top access Core Units maximise equipment storage for each size of pack – fit a 600mm f/4 in the 40 and 50-litre packs, or a 200-600mm in the 25-litre.

7-litre Roll-Top – Volume adjustment so there is always space for a little bit more.

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Two Tripod or Water Bottle Pockets – Easily store up to two tripods – very popular with event and night sky photographers.

Hidden AirTag Sleeve – So you always know where your backpack is.

PFAS Free – All Shimoda fabrics, coatings and hardware are 100% PFAS-free. No forever chemicals. Shimoda products come with a 5-year warranty

Pricing & Availability

The Action X v3 Collection consists of five sizes in four colourways. The Action X25 v3 is priced at £305.00 including VAT, or £380.00 as a Starter Kit with the Small Mirrorless Core Unit. The Action X30 v3 retails at £325.00, or £405.00 as a Starter Kit with the Medium Mirrorless Core Unit. The new Action X35 v3 Pro Kit, supplied with the Large DSLR Core Unit, is £455.00. The Action X40 v3 and X50 v3 retail at £360.00 and £370.00 respectively, or £445.00 and £465.00 as Starter Kits with the Medium DSLR Core Unit. The X25 and X30 are offered in Black, Cappuccino and Burnt Red, the X40 and X50 in Black, Cappuccino and Yellow, and the X35 in all four colourways. The new Large Core Units are priced at £98.00 (Mirrorless) and £120.00 (DSLR), and optional women’s shoulder straps start from £35.00.

Stock will be available to customers in the UK from 1st November 2026 with a limited number of samples available for review.