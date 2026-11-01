Shimoda Designs has announced the Insider Sling, a lightweight camera bag designed for photographers who want to carry a smaller selection of equipment without using a full-sized backpack. Weighing less than 500g, the new sling can accommodate a camera body and two mid-range zoom lenses, or a camera fitted with a 70-200mm f/2.8 telephoto lens. It will be available in the UK from 1 November 2026, priced at £110 including VAT.

The Insider Sling is the latest addition to Shimoda’s camera bag range and was developed in response to requests from its existing customers. Unlike the company’s larger adventure backpacks, it is intended for photographers travelling with a more limited selection of equipment. Shimoda says the bag can accommodate lenses such as a 16-35mm and 24-70mm f/2.8 alongside a camera body, although the exact fit will depend on the equipment being carried.

One of its main features is a sliding internal divider, which allows photographers to adjust the space inside the bag without removing and repositioning the divider. This provides a quicker way to change the layout when switching between different camera and lens combinations. The bag also includes a front accessory pocket for smaller items, such as spare batteries, memory cards and other essentials.

For carrying comfort, Shimoda has fitted the Insider Sling with a 3D Airmesh rear panel, designed to improve ventilation between the bag and the wearer’s body. The shoulder strap can be adjusted from either side, allowing the bag to be worn over the left or right shoulder. This should make it easier for photographers to position the sling according to their preference and access their equipment while travelling.

Giles House, UK Channel Marketing Manager at Shimoda Designs, said the Insider Sling was the company’s most requested new product. He described it as a companion to Shimoda’s existing backpacks, intended for occasions when photographers want to travel with a camera and a couple of lenses rather than a larger equipment load.

Advertisement

The Insider Sling is available in Black, Cappuccino and Burnt Red. Shimoda says its fabrics, coatings and hardware are PFAS-free, meaning they are manufactured without the group of persistent chemicals commonly referred to as ‘forever chemicals’. Like the company’s other camera bags, the Insider Sling comes with a five-year warranty.

The Shimoda Insider Sling is priced at £110 including VAT, with UK availability scheduled for 1 November 2026. For more information see the Shimoda website.

Press release

Insider Sling: Super lightweight, minimalist camera carry, built for creators on the move!

Wolverhampton 28th October – Shimoda Designs, the Adventure Photography brand, presents the Insider Sling, a super lightweight, minimalist camera bag.

The number one most requested addition to the Shimoda product line is finally here. The Insider Sling takes its name from Shimoda’s insider community, whose requests shaped its design, and it is the ultimate in super lightweight, minimalist camera carry. This low-profile carry solution weighs less than 500 grams, yet it holds a camera with two mid-range zoom lenses, such as a 16-35mm and 24-70mm f/2.8, or a camera with an attached 70-200mm f/2.8.

Creators can stay comfortable from first light to last. The 3D Airmesh rear panel keeps air flowing between you and the bag for all-day carrying comfort, even on hot days. Inside, a new style of Shimoda divider slides to adjust the interior space allocation, without the need to remove and reattach it, so the bag can be reconfigured in seconds as your kit changes.

Advertisement

Giles House, Channel Marketing Manager, Shimoda Design, UK commented, “The Insider Sling is the bag our community has asked us for more than any other, and it’s been designed around their feedback. It’s the perfect companion to our backpacks – when you want to travel light with a camera and a couple of lenses, the Insider Sling carries everything you need while weighing next to nothing.”

The shoulder strap is adjustable on both sides, making it easy to use whether the sling is worn on the left or right side of the body, and a front accessory pocket keeps small essentials close to hand.

Available in three colourways, Black, Cappuccino and Burnt Red, the Insider Sling also pays respect to the planet: all Shimoda fabrics, coatings and hardware are 100% PFAS free, with no ‘forever chemicals’.

Key features include:

Super lightweight – A low-profile carry solution that weighs less than 500g.

Minimalist Carry – Fits a camera with two mid-range zoom lenses, like a 16-35mm and 24-70mm f/2.8, or a camera with an attached 70-200mm f/2.8.

Advertisement

3D Airmesh Rear Panel – Keeps air flowing between you and the bag.

Quick-Adjust Sliding Divider – A new style of Shimoda divider slides to adjust the interior space allocation without having to remove and reattach it.

Dual Shoulder Strap Adjustment – Adjustable on both sides for easy use when worn on either side of the body.

Front Accessory Pocket – Fits small accessories.

PFAS Free – All Shimoda fabrics, coatings and hardware are 100% PFAS free. No forever chemicals.

Three Colours – Comes in Black, Cappuccino and Burnt Red colourways. Shimoda products come with a 5-year warranty

Advertisement

Pricing & Availability – The Insider Sling is available in three colourways, Black, Cappuccino and Burnt Red, priced at £110.00 including VAT. Stock will be available to customers in the UK from 1st November 2026 with a limited number of samples available for review.