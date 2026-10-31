Sirui has introduced a new range of compact autofocus prime lenses for mirrorless cameras, starting with the Swift 20mm f/2.4 and Swift 40mm f/2.2. Both lenses are priced at £129.90 in the UK and will be available before the end of 2026, offering an affordable option for photographers looking for lightweight, fixed-focal-length lenses.

The new Swift range expands Sirui’s conventional autofocus lens line-up, alongside the anamorphic optics for which the company is particularly well known. Both lenses are designed to cover full-frame sensors in compatible mounts, although they will also be offered for Fujifilm X-mount APS-C cameras.

The Swift 20mm f/2.4 is the wider of the two, making it suitable for landscape, architecture and interior photography, as well as vlogging where a broad field of view is useful. The Swift 40mm f/2.2 offers a more natural perspective, sitting between traditional 35mm and 50mm focal lengths. This makes it a versatile option for street photography, environmental portraits and everyday shooting.

Despite their different focal lengths, the lenses share a similar external design. Both feature a nine-blade aperture diaphragm, a 58mm filter thread and a barrel measuring approximately 69.5mm in diameter and 60–62mm in length. Weight ranges from 207g to 215g depending on the lens and mount, making either model a relatively lightweight addition to a mirrorless camera kit.

Autofocus and handling

Both Swift lenses use an STM stepping motor for autofocus, with controls intended to make switching between automatic and manual operation straightforward. Each lens includes a dedicated AF/MF switch, a clicked aperture ring and a customisable function button that can be assigned to autofocus lock or other supported camera functions.

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Sirui has also incorporated weather-resistant construction to help protect the lenses against dust, stains and splashes. However, this should not be taken to mean that either lens is waterproof.

Internally, the two lenses use different optical arrangements. The 20mm f/2.4 has 11 elements in nine groups, including two aspherical, two extra-low dispersion and two high-refractive-index elements. The 40mm f/2.2 uses 11 elements in eight groups, including one aspherical and two extra-low dispersion elements. These specialised elements are intended to help control optical aberrations while maintaining image quality.

The 20mm can focus as close as 0.2 metres, compared with 0.4 metres for the 40mm, giving the wider lens greater flexibility for photographing nearby subjects while retaining their surroundings.

Sirui Swift lens specifications

Specification Swift 20mm f/2.4 Swift 40mm f/2.2 Focal length 20mm 40mm Maximum aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Optical construction 11 elements in 9 groups 11 elements in 8 groups Minimum focus distance 0.2m 0.4m Aperture blades 9 9 Filter size 58mm 58mm Autofocus STM motor STM motor UK price £129.90 £129.90

The Sirui Swift 20mm f/2.4 and 40mm f/2.2 will each retail for £129.90 in the UK, with a US price of $149. Both lenses are expected to go on sale before the end of 2026 in Sony FE, Fujifilm X and L-mount versions.

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Product Details

SIRUI Swift Series 20mm F2.4 / 40mm F2.2

View More. Capture More

The ultra-wide 20mm Swift lens provides an expansive perspective. Perfect for landscapes, street snaps, and vlogs, it is your lightweight everyday companion for effortless creation.

ILCE-7CM2 | 20mm, 1/160s, f/2.4, ISO-100

ILCE-7CM2 | 20mm, 1/80s, f/3.5, ISO-100

0.2m Minimum Focus Distance – Less Distance, Get closer. When 20mm ultra-wide angel meets 0.2m focus distance.

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Capture the fine details of the main subject – Reserve the background. Perfect for details, landscapes and group shoot.

40mm Natural Perspective – Frame the world just as what you see. Ideal for portraits, street scenes and detail shooting.

0.4m Minimum Focusing Distance – Get Closer. Reveal the Details.

Auto Focus – Stay Focused on the Moment. An STM motor delivers quick, smooth autofocus, helping you keep moving subjects in focus and capture fleeting moments.

Made for Video – Smooth Focus. Natural Results. Low distortion, natural color rendering, and minimal focus breathing help create a consistent look as focus shifts. Ideal for vlogs, short films, and time-lapse photography.

Clicked Aperture Ring – Adjust with a Simple Twist. Featuring a clicked aperture ring, the lens allows precise aperture adjustments with clear, tactile clicks for intuitive control.

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Dust-resistant

Smudge-resistant

Weather-sealed

Accessory List

Name Quantity Lens (20mm or 40mm) x 1 Package Box x 1 Lens Hood x 1 Front Lens Cap x 1 Back Lens Cap x 1

3-Year Replacement Warranty – Free replacement within three years for non-human damage (with valid proof of purchase). Lifetime paid repair service available for human-caused damage (e.g., drops, water, modifications). For more details, please refer to the warranty card.