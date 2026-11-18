Cosina has announced the Voigtländer Nokton 35mm f/1.2 Aspherical for full-frame Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount cameras, bringing one of its established lens designs to two popular mirrorless systems. Both versions are scheduled for release in December 2026, offering photographers a fast 35mm prime lens with manual focusing, electronic camera communication and a relatively compact construction.

The new lens is based on Voigtländer’s long-running 35mm f/1.2 design for the Leica M-compatible VM mount, but its optics have been adapted for Sony and Nikon mirrorless sensors. Both versions use nine elements arranged in seven groups, including two double-sided aspherical elements intended to maintain sharpness across the frame while controlling optical aberrations. The wide f/1.2 maximum aperture should make the lens particularly appealing for low-light photography, environmental portraits and street photography, where photographers may want to separate a subject from its surroundings without switching to a longer focal length.

Cosina has also fitted a 12-blade aperture diaphragm, designed to maintain a rounded opening and produce smooth background blur. The minimum focusing distance is 30cm, with a maximum magnification of 1:5.8, allowing photographers to work reasonably close to smaller subjects, although this is not a dedicated macro lens. Focusing is entirely manual, using a precision-machined metal helicoid mechanism that Cosina says provides smooth, controlled movement. This approach is likely to appeal to photographers who prefer adjusting focus themselves, particularly when working with a shallow depth of field at f/1.2.

Although the two versions share the same optical construction, there are differences in their external design and camera integration. The Sony E-mount version measures 60.2mm in length and weighs 380g, while the Nikon Z-mount version is slightly longer at 62.4mm and weighs 390g. Both accept 58mm filters and feature an all-metal construction, but the Sony model has diamond-patterned control rings, whereas the Nikon version adopts a more traditional ridged design.

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The Sony version includes electronic contacts for recording lens information in EXIF data, along with a distance encoder that supports compatible cameras’ five-axis in-body image stabilisation. It also allows the viewfinder image to be magnified through operation of the focusing ring, making precise manual focusing easier. Its aperture ring can be switched to clickless operation, which should be useful for videographers who want to make smooth exposure adjustments without audible clicks.

Nikon Z users receive similar electronic communication, including EXIF support and compatibility with in-body stabilisation on supported cameras. Depending on the camera model and firmware, the lens can also work with focus peaking, viewfinder magnification and focus confirmation through changes to the focus-point display. These features should help compensate for the absence of autofocus, particularly when shooting wide open.

Voigtländer Nokton 35mm f/1.2 Aspherical specifications

Specification Sony E / Nikon Z Focal length 35mm Maximum aperture f/1.2 Minimum aperture f/22 Lens construction 9 elements in 7 groups Aperture blades 12 Minimum focus distance 0.3m Maximum magnification 1:5.8 Focusing Manual Filter size 58mm Dimensions 68.1 × 60.2mm / 67.6 × 62.4mm Weight 380g / 390g Electronic contacts Yes Lens hood Included

Price and availability

The Voigtländer Nokton 35mm f/1.2 Aspherical is scheduled to launch in December 2026, although Cosina has not announced an exact release date. In Japan, the Sony E-mount version has a suggested retail price of ¥140,000 before tax (approx. £670), while the Nikon Z-mount version is listed at ¥130,000 before tax (approx. £620).