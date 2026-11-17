(*1) About motion picture recording – The cards that can be used for recording vary depending on the motion pictures bit rate and format type. Motion pictures with 72Mbps or less: CFexpress card, SD memory card with SD Speed Class with Class 10 or Video Speed Class 10 or higher Motion pictures with 200Mbps or less: CFexpress card, SD memory card with UHS-I / UHS-II UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) or Video Speed Class 30 or higher Motion pictures with 400Mbps or less: CFexpress card, SD memory card with Video Speed Class 60 or higher Motion pictures with 600Mbps or less: CFexpress card, SD memory card with Video Speed Class 90 Motion pictures with 800Mbps or more, S&Q video with ALL-Intra, ProRes in 3.8K or higher resolution, or ProRes in FHD at 100p or more: CFexpress card Motion pictures with BRAW: External SSD