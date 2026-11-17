Here’s the full specification of the new Lumix SHX1 cinema box camera. Our news story is here.
|TYPE
|Type
|4K Video Camera
|Lens mount
|L-Mount
|IMAGE SENSOR
|Type
|35mm full-frame (35.6mm x 23.8mm) CMOS sensor
|Camera effective pixels / Total pixels
|24.1 megapixels / 26.8 megapixels
|Color filter
|Primary color filter
|Optical low-pass filter
|Yes
|LATITUDE
|15 stops (V-Log) (Dynamic Range Boost ON) 14+ stops (V-Log) (Dynamic Range Boost OFF)
|MOTION PICTURE
|Recording file format
|MOV: H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, H.265/HEVC, Apple ProRes, Apple ProRes RAW Blackmagic RAW* *External SSD recording. MP4: H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, H.265/HEVC
|Audio format
|4ch Audio Recording: OFF
|MOV Linear format: LPCM (2ch stereo 48kHz/24-bit, 96kHz/24-bit*) Float format**: LPCM (2ch stereo 48kHz/32-bit, 96kHz/32-bit) Blackmagic RAW Linear format: LPCM (2ch stereo 48kHz/24-bit, 96kHz/24-bit*) *When attaching Φ3.5mm microphone. **When attaching Φ3.5mm microphone or AU-XHU1 (sold separately). MP4 Linear format: AAC (2ch stereo 48kHz/16-bit)
|4ch Audio Recording: XLR+Camera
|MOV Linear format: LPCM (4ch* monaural 48kHz/24-bit, 96kHz/24-bit**) Float format: LPCM (4ch* monaural 48kHz/32-bit, 96kHz/32-bit**) Blackmagic RAW Linear format: LPCM (4ch* monaural 48kHz/24-bit, 96kHz/24-bit**) *When attaching Φ3.5mm microphone or AU-XHU1 (sold separately). **When attaching Φ3.5mm microphone.
|System frequency
|59.94Hz / 50.00Hz / 24.00Hz
|Log recording
|V-Log, ARRI LogC3
|EXTERNAL SSD RECORDING
|Yes
|STREAMING (WIRELESS)
|Wireless IP Streaming Protocol
|RTMP / RTMPS
|59.94Hz
|[FHD] 1920×1080
|59.94p, 16Mbps* / 8Mbps (H.264) *Not selectable when RTMPS is set. 29.97p, 6Mbps / 3Mbps (H.264)
|[HD] 1280×720
|59.94p, 6Mbps (H.264) 29.97p, 4Mbps (H.264)
|50.00Hz
|[FHD] 1920×1080
|59.94p, 16Mbps* / 8Mbps (H.264) *Not selectable when RTMPS is set. 25.00p, 6Mbps / 3Mbps (H.264)
|[HD] 1280×720
|50.00p, 6Mbps (H.264) 25.00p, 4Mbps (H.264)
|STREAMING (WIRED)
|USB Tethering Protocol
|RTMP / RTMPS
|59.94Hz
|[4K] 3840×2160
|29.97p, 12.5Mbps (H.264)
|[FHD] 1920×1080
|59.94p, 16Mbps / 8Mbps (H.264) 29.97p, 6Mbps / 3Mbps (H.264)
|[HD] 1280×720
|59.94p, 6Mbps (H.264) 29.97p, 4Mbps (H.264)
|50.00Hz
|[4K] 3840×2160
|25.00, 12.5Mbps (H.264)
|[FHD] 1920×1080
|50.00p, 16Mbps / 8Mbps (H.264) 25.00p, 6Mbps / 3Mbps (H.264)
|[HD] 1280×720
|50.00p, 6Mbps (H.264) 25.00p, 4Mbps (H.264)
|MONITOR
|Type
|TFT LCD monitor with static touch control
|Monitor size
|Tilt free-angle, 3.0-type (7.6cm), 3:2 aspect
|Pixels
|Approx. 1.84 million dots
|Field of view
|Approx. 100%
|FOCUS
|Type
|Phase Detection AF system / Contrast AF system
|Focus mode
|AF / MF
|AF mode
|Tracking / Full Area AF / Zone / 1-Area+ / 1-Area *Automatic Detection can be turned ON to switch between Human / Animal / Car / Motorcycle/Bike / Train / Airplane. Target Parts can also be set.
|AF Micro Adjustment
|Yes (ALL / ADJUST BY LENS / OFF)
|EXPOSURE CONTROL
|Light metering system
|1,728-zone multi-pattern sensing system
|Light metering mode
|Multiple / Center Weighted / Spot / Highlight Weighted
|Metering range
|EV0-18 (F2.0 lens, ISO100 equivalent)
|Recording mode
|Program AE (P) / Aperture Priority AE (A) / Shutter Priority AE (S) / Manual Exposure (M)
|Exposure compensation
|1/3 EV step ±3EV
|ISO sensitivity (Standard output sensitivity)
|[Normal] When Dynamic Range Boost OFF: Auto / 50* / 100-51200 / 102400* / 204800* (1/3 or 1 EV step) *Extended ISO When Dynamic Range Boost ON: Auto / 50* / 100-25600 (1/3 or 1 EV step) *Extended ISO [V-Log] When Dynamic Range Boost OFF: Auto / 320* / 640-51200 (1/3 or 1 EV step) *Extended ISO When Dynamic Range Boost ON: Auto / 500* / 1000-25600 (1/3 or 1 EV step) *Extended ISO [ARRI LogC3] When Dynamic Range Boost OFF: Auto / 500-51200 (1/3 or 1 EV step) When Dynamic Range Boost ON: Auto / 800-25600 (1/3 or 1 EV step) [HLG] When Dynamic Range Boost OFF: Auto / 400-51200 / 102400* / 204800* (1/3 or 1 EV step) *Extended ISO When Dynamic Range Boost ON: Auto / 400-25600 (1/3 or 1 EV step)
|Dual Native ISO
|[Normal] Auto (Base ISO 100** / 800): Auto / 50* / 100-51200 / 102400* / 204800* *Extended ISO **dB display values are based on 100. Low (Base ISO 100): Auto / 50* / 100-800 *Extended ISO High (Base ISO 800): Auto / 400* / 800-51200 / 102400* / 204800* *Extended ISO [V-Log] Auto (Base ISO 640** / 5000): Auto / 320* / 640-51200 *Extended ISO **dB display values are based on 640. Low (Base ISO 640): Auto / 320* / 640-5000 *Extended ISO High (Base 5000): Auto / 2500* / 5000-51200 *Extended ISO [ARRI LogC3] Auto (Base ISO 500* / 4000): Auto / 500-51200 *dB display values are based on 500. Low (Base ISO 500): Auto / 500-4000 High (Base 4000): Auto / 4000-51200 [HLG] Auto (Base ISO 400** / 3200): Auto / 400-51200 / 102400* / 204800* *Extended ISO **dB display values are based on 400. Low (Base ISO 400): Auto / 400-3200 High (Base ISO 3200): Auto / 3200-51200 / 102400* / 204800* *Extended ISO [Cinelike A2 / Cinelike D2 / Cinelike V2] Auto (Base ISO 200** / 1600): Auto / 100* / 200-51200 / 102400* / 204800* *Extended ISO **dB display values are based on 200. Low (Base ISO 200): Auto / 100* / 200-1600 *Extended ISO High (Base ISO 1600): Auto / 800* / 1600-51200 / 102400* / 204800* *Extended ISO
|IMAGE STABILIZATION SYST
|B.I.S.
|Yes (5-axis)
|Dual I.S. 2
|Yes
|WHITE BALANCE
|White balance
|AWB / AWBc / AWBw / Daylight / Cloudy / Shade / Incandescent / White Set 1, 2, 3, 4 / Color temperature setting 1, 2, 3, 4 AWB Lock
|SHUTTER
|Shutter speed
|When Dynamic Range Boost OFF: 1/16,000 – 1/25* When Dynamic Range Boost ON: 1/6,400 – 1/25* *Can be set up to 1/2 of a second when the exposure mode is M, the focus mode is MF, and [Shutter Speed Limiter] is OFF.
|ZOOM
|Crop Zoom, Hybrid Zoom
|Up to 3.1x (approx.) in FHD video mode Up to 2.1x (approx.) in FHD video mode with a Super 35mm/APS-C lens
|OSD LANGUAGE
|Please refer to “OSD” Sheet
|MICROPHONE / SPEAKER
|Build-in microphone
|Stereo
|Speaker
|Monaural
|INTERFACE
|USB (*5)
|USB Type-C® (USB 10Gbps)
|HDMI (*6)
|HDMI TypeA
|SDI OUT (*7)
|BNC x 1, 0.8 V [p-p], 75 Ω, 12G-SDI / 6G-SDI / 3G-SDI Level-A / HD-SDI
|TC IN/OUT
|BNC x 1 Input: 1.0 V – 4.0 V [p-p], 10 kΩ◻ Output: 2.0 V ± 0.5 V [p-p], low impedance
|REMOTE
|φ2.5 mm
|MIC
|φ3.5mm for external microphone / external audio device MIC (Plug-in Power) / MIC / LINE& Standard input level: -55 dBV (MIC) / -10 dBV (LINE)
|Headphone output
|φ3.5 mm
|XLR Handle Unit connection terminal
|24-pin
|Live Production Unit connection
|24-pin
|DC IN
|USB Type-C® USB Power Delivery (20 V / 5 A）
|Card slot
|Slot 1: CFexpress Type B Card Slot 2: SDXC Memory Card* *Compatible with UHS-I/UHS-II UHS Speed Class 3 and UHS-II Video Speed Class 90.
|Wi-Fi
|Compliance standard
|2.4GHz bands (STA/AP) (IEEE802.11b/g/n) 5GHz bands (STA/AP) (IEEE 802.11a/n/ac) Sstandard wireless LAN protocol
|Frequency range used (central
|Please refer to “Wi-Fi” Sheet
|Encryption method
|Wi-Fi compliant WPA™ / WPA2™ / WPA3™
|Access method
|Infrastructure mode
|Bluetooth
|Compliance standard
|Bluetooth® v5.0 (Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE))
|Frequency range used (central frequency)
|2402 MHz – 2480 MHz
|POWER
|Power supply
|DC 12 V – 20 V
|Power consumption
|22 W (when using the monitor, with the S-R24105 attached) 60 W (with all the accessories connected and maximum power supplied from each output terminal)
|OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
|Operating temperature
|-10 ℃ to 40 ℃ (14 ℉ to 104 ℉) ·When using in low temperatures (-10 ℃ to 0 ℃ (14 ℉ to 32 ℉)), attach a Panasonic lens with a minimum recommended operating temperature of -10 ℃ (14 ℉).
|Operating humidity
|10 %RH to 80 ％RH (no condensation)
|DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|Approx. 110.7 x 112.6 x 120.2 mm / 4.36 x 4.43 x 4.73 inch (Body only, excluding protrusions)
|Weight
|Approx. 984 g / 2.17 lb (Body) (excluding body cap)
|MOV (*1) (*2) (*3) 59.94Hz
|FULL
|[6K] 5952×3968 (3:2)
|29.97p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[6K] 5952×3968 (3:2)
|23.98p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[6K] 5952×2512 (2.4:1)
|59.94p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[6K] 5952×2512 (2.4:1)
|47.95p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[6K] 5952×2512 (2.4:1)
|29.97p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[6K] 5952×2512 (2.4:1)
|23.98p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.9K] 5888×3312 (16:9)
|59.94p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.9K] 5888×3312 (16:9)
|47.95p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.9K] 5888×3312 (16:9)
|29.97p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.9K] 5888×3312 (16:9)
|23.98p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|59.94p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|47.95p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|29.97p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|23.98p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.1K] 5088×3392 (3:2)
|59.94p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.1K] 5088×3392 (3:2)
|47.95p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.1K] 5088×3392 (3:2)
|29.97p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.1K] 5088×3392 (3:2)
|23.98p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|47.95p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|47.95p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|47.95p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|29.97p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|29.97p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|23.98p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|23.98p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|119.88p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|95.90p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|47.95p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|47.95p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|47.95p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|47.95p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|119.88p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|95.90p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|59.94p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|59.94p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|59.94p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|59.94p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|59.94p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|47.95p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|47.95p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|47.95p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|47.95p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|29.97p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|29.97p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|29.97p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|29.97p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|23.98p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|23.98p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|23.98p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|23.98p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|119.88p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|59.94p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|59.94p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|59.94p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|59.94p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|59.94p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|47.95p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|47.95p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|47.95p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|47.95p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|29.97p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|29.97p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|29.97p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|29.97p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|23.98p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|23.98p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|23.98p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|23.98p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|239.76p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|239.76p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|239.76p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|119.88p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|119.88p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|119.88p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|59.94p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|59.94p, 100Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|59.94p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|59.94p, 50Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|47.95p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|47.95p, 100Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|47.95p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|29.97p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|29.97p, 100Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|29.97p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|29.97p, 25Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|23.98p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|23.98p, 100Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|23.98p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|23.98p, 25Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|Super 35mm/APS-C PIXEL/PIXEL
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|119.88p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|95.90p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|47.95p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|47.95p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|47.95p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|47.95p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|119.88p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|95.90p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|59.94p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|59.94p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|59.94p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|59.94p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|59.94p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|47.95p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|47.95p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|47.95p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|47.95p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|29.97p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|29.97p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|29.97p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|29.97p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|23.98p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|23.98p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|23.98p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|23.98p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|119.88p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|59.94p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|59.94p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|59.94p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|59.94p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|59.94p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|47.95p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|47.95p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|47.95p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|47.95p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|29.97p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|29.97p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|29.97p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|29.97p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|23.98p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|23.98p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|23.98p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|23.98p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|PIXEL/PIXEL
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|239.76p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|239.76p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|239.76p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|Super 35mm/APS-C PIXEL/PIXEL
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|119.88p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|119.88p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|119.88p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|59.94p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|59.94p, 100Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|59.94p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|59.94p, 50Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|47.95p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|47.95p, 100Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|47.95p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|29.97p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|29.97p, 100Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|29.97p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|29.97p, 25Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|23.98p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|23.98p, 100Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|23.98p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|23.98p, 25Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|MOV (*1) (*2) (*3) 50.00Hz
|FULL
|[6K] 5952×3968 (3:2)
|25.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[6K] 5952×2512 (2.4:1)
|50.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[6K] 5952×2512 (2.4:1)
|25.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.9K] 5888×3312 (16:9)
|50.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.9K] 5888×3312 (16:9)
|25.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|50.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|25.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.1K] 5088×3392 (3:2)
|50.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.1K] 5088×3392 (3:2)
|25.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|25.00p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|25.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|100.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|100.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|50.00p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|50.00p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|50.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|50.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|50.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|25.00p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|25.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|25.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|25.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|100.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|50.00p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|50.00p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|50.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|50.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|50.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|25.00p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|25.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|25.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|25.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|200.00p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|200.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|200.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|100.00p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|100.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|100.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|50.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|50.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|50.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|50.00p, 50Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|25.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|25.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|25.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|25.00p, 25Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|Super 35mm/APS-C PIXEL/PIXEL
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|100.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|100.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|50.00p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|50.00p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|50.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|50.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|50.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|25.00p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|25.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|25.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|25.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|100.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|50.00p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|50.00p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|50.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|50.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|50.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|25.00p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|25.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|25.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|25.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|PIXEL/PIXEL
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|200.00p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|200.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|200.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|Super 35mm/APS-C PIXEL/PIXEL
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|100.00p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|100.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|100.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|50.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|50.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|50.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|50.00p, 50Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|25.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|25.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|25.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|25.00p, 25Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|MOV (*1) (*2) (*3) 24.00Hz
|FULL
|[6K] 5952×3968 (3:2)
|24.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[6K] 5952×2512 (2.4:1)
|48.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[6K] 5952×2512 (2.4:1)
|24.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.9K] 5888×3312 (16:9)
|48.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.9K] 5888×3312 (16:9)
|24.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|48.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|24.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.1K] 5088×3392 (3:2)
|48.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.1K] 5088×3392 (3:2)
|24.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|48.00p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|48.00p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|48.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|24.00p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|24.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|120.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|96.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|48.00p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|48.00p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|48.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|48.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|120.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|96.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|48.00p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|48.00p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|48.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|48.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|24.00p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|24.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|24.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|24.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|120.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|48.00p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|48.00p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|48.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|48.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|24.00p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|24.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|24.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|24.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|48.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|48.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|48.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|24.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|24.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|24.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|24.00p, 25Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|Super 35mm/APS-C PIXEL/PIXEL
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|120.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|96.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|48.00p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|48.00p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|48.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|48.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|120.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|96.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|48.00p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|48.00p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|48.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|48.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|24.00p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|24.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|24.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|24.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|120.00p, 300Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|48.00p, 800Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|48.00p, 600Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|48.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|48.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|24.00p, 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|24.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|24.00p, 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|24.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|48.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|48.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|48.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|24.00p, 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|24.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|24.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|24.00p, 25Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|MP4 (*1) (*2) 59.94Hz
|FULL
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|59.94p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, AAC)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|29.97p, 72Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, AAC)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|29.97p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, AAC)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|23.98p, 72Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, AAC)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|23.98p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, AAC)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|59.94p, 28Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, AAC)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|29.97p, 20Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, AAC)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|23.98p, 24Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, AAC)
|Super 35mm/APS-C PIXEL/PIXEL
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|59.94p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, AAC)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|29.97p, 72Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, AAC)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|29.97p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, AAC)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|23.98p, 72Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, AAC)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|23.98p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, AAC)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|59.94p, 28Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, AAC)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|29.97p, 20Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, AAC)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|23.98p, 24Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, AAC)
|MP4 (*1) (*2) 50.00Hz
|FULL
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|50.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, AAC)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|25.00p, 72Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, AAC)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|25.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, AAC)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|50.00p, 28Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, AAC)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|25.00p, 20Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, AAC)
|Super 35mm/APS-C PIXEL/PIXEL
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|50.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, AAC)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|25.00p, 72Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, AAC)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|25.00p, 100Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, AAC)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|50.00p, 28Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, AAC)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|25.00p, 20Mbps (4:2:0 8-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, AAC)
|ProRes (*1) (*2) (*3) 59.94Hz
|FULL
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|29.97p, 1.9Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|29.97p, 1.3Gbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|23.98p, 1.5Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|23.98p, 1.0Gbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|47.95p, 1.7Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|47.95p, 1.2Gbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|29.97p, 1.1Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|29.97p, 720Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|23.98p, 864Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|23.98p, 576Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p, 1.9Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p, 1.3Gbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p, 972Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p, 648Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p, 778Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p, 519Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|59.94p, 1.6Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|59.94p, 1.0Gbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|29.97p, 778Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|29.97p, 519Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|23.98p, 622Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|23.98p, 415Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|59.94p, 1.8Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|59.94p, 1.2Gbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|29.97p, 911Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|29.97p, 608Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|23.98p, 729Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|23.98p, 486Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|119.88p, 901Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|119.88p, 601Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|59.94p, 454Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|59.94p, 302Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|29.97p, 227Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|29.97p, 151Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|23.98p, 181Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|23.98p, 121Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|PIXEL/PIXEL
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|29.97p, 4.2Gbps (ProRes RAW HQ) (LPCM)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|29.97p, 2.8Gbps (ProRes RAW) (LPCM)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|23.98p, 3.4Gbps (ProRes RAW HQ) (LPCM)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|23.98p, 2.2Gbps (ProRes RAW) (LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p, 4.2Gbps (ProRes RAW HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p, 2.8Gbps (ProRes RAW) (LPCM) (*4)
|Super 35mm/APS-C PIXEL/PIXEL
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p, 1.9Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p, 1.3Gbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|PIXEL/PIXEL
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|47.95p, 3.4Gbps (ProRes RAW HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|47.95p, 2.3Gbps (ProRes RAW) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p, 2.1Gbps (ProRes RAW HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p, 1.4Gbps (ProRes RAW) (LPCM) (*4)
|Super 35mm/APS-C PIXEL/PIXEL
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p, 972Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p, 648Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|PIXEL/PIXEL
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p, 1.7Gbps (ProRes RAW HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p, 1.1Gbps (ProRes RAW) (LPCM) (*4)
|Super 35mm/APS-C PIXEL/PIXEL
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p, 778Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p, 519Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|59.94p, 1.6Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|59.94p, 1.0Gbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|29.97p, 778Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|29.97p, 519Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|23.98p, 622Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|23.98p, 415Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|59.94p, 1.8Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|59.94p, 1.2Gbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|29.97p, 911Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|29.97p, 608Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|23.98p, 729Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|23.98p, 486Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|119.88p, 901Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|119.88p, 601Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|59.94p, 454Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|59.94p, 302Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|29.97p, 227Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|29.97p, 151Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|23.98p, 181Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|23.98p, 121Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|ProRes (*1) (*2) (*3) 50.00Hz
|FULL
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|25.00p, 1.6Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|25.00p, 1.1Gbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *50.01Hz
|25.00p, 901Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *50.06Hz
|25.00P, 601Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p, 1.6Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p, 1.1Gbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p, 811Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p, 541Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|50.00p, 1.3Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|50.00p, 865Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|25.00p, 649Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|25.00p, 433Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|50.00p, 1.5Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|50.00p, 1.0Gbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|25.00p, 760Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|25.00p, 507Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|100.00p, 757Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|100.00p, 505Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|50.00p, 378Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|50.00p, 252Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|25.00p, 189Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|25.00p, 126Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|PIXEL/PIXEL
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|25.00p, 3.5Gbps (ProRes RAW HQ) (LPCM)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|25.00p, 2.3Gbps (ProRes RAW) (LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p, 3.5Gbps (ProRes RAW HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p, 2.4Gbps (ProRes RAW) (LPCM) (*4)
|Super 35mm/APS-C PIXEL/PIXEL
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p, 1.6Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p, 1.1Gbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|PIXEL/PIXEL
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p, 1.8Gbps (ProRes RAW HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p, 1.2Gbps (ProRes RAW) (LPCM) (*4)
|Super 35mm/APS-C PIXEL/PIXEL
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p, 811Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p, 541Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|50.00p, 1.3Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|50.00p, 865Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|25.00p, 649Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|25.00p, 433Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|50.00p, 1.5Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|50.00p, 1.0Gbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|25.00p, 760Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|25.00p, 507Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|100.00p, 757Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|100.00p, 505Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|50.00p, 378Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|50.00p, 252Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|25.00p, 189Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|25.00p, 126Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|ProRes (*1) (*2) (*3) 24.00Hz
|FULL
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|24.00p, 1.5Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|24.00p, 1.0Gbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *24.01Hz
|48.00p, 1.7Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *24.02Hz
|48.00p, 1.2Gbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *24.05Hz
|24.00p, 865Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *24.06Hz
|24.00p, 577Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p, 779Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p, 519Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|24.00p, 623Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|24.00p, 415Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|24.00p, 730Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|24.00p, 487Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|120.00p, 908Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|120.00p, 606Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|24.00p, 182Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|24.00p, 121Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|PIXEL/PIXEL
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|24.00p, 3.4Gbps (ProRes RAW HQ) (LPCM)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|24.00p, 2.2Gbps (ProRes RAW) (LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|48.00p, 3.4Gbps (ProRes RAW HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|48.00p, 2.3Gbps (ProRes RAW) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p, 1.7Gbps (ProRes RAW HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p, 1.1Gbps (ProRes RAW) (LPCM) (*4)
|Super 35mm/APS-C PIXEL/PIXEL
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p, 779Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p, 519Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|24.00p, 623Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|24.00p, 415Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|24.00p, 730Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|24.00p, 487Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|120.00p, 908Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|120.00p, 606Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|24.00p, 182Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) (LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|24.00p, 121Mbps (ProRes 422) (LPCM) (*4)
|BRAW* (*1) (*2) (*3) 59.94Hz *External SSD recording.
|PIXEL/PIXEL
|[6K] 5952×3968 (3:2)
|23.98p, 2.4Gbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[6K] 5952×3968 (3:2)
|23.98p, 1.4Gbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[6K] 5952×3968 (3:2)
|23.98p, 897Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[6K] 5952×3968 (3:2)
|23.98p, 598Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[6K] 5952×3968 (3:2)
|23.98p, 3.0Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[6K] 5952×3968 (3:2)
|23.98p, 1.0Gbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9) *59.93Hz
|29.97p, 2.2Gbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9) *59.93Hz
|29.97p, 1.3Gbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9) *59.93Hz
|29.97p, 832Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9) *59.93Hz
|29.97p, 554Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9) *59.93Hz
|29.97p, 2.8Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9) *59.93Hz
|29.97p, 951Mbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|23.98p, 1.8Gbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|23.98p, 1.1Gbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|23.98p, 665Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|23.98p, 444Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|23.98p, 2.2Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|23.98p, 761Mbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.3K] 5376×3584 (3:2) *59.90Hz
|29.97p, 2.4Gbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.3K] 5376×3584 (3:2) *59.90Hz
|29.97p, 1.5Gbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.3K] 5376×3584 (3:2) *59.90Hz
|29.97p, 915Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.3K] 5376×3584 (3:2) *59.90Hz
|29.97p, 610Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.3K] 5376×3584 (3:2) *59.90Hz
|29.97p, 3.0Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.3K] 5376×3584 (3:2) *59.90Hz
|29.97p, 1.0Gbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2)
|47.95p, 2.6Gbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2)
|47.95p, 1.6Gbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2)
|47.95p, 988Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2)
|47.95p, 659Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2)
|47.95p, 3.3Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2)
|47.95p, 1.1Gbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2) *59.95Hz
|23.98p, 1.3Gbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2) *59.95Hz
|23.98p, 790Mbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2) *59.95Hz
|23.98p, 494Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2) *59.95Hz
|23.98p, 329Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2) *59.95Hz
|23.98p, 1.6Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2) *59.95Hz
|23.98p, 565Mbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *59.96Hz
|59.94p, 2.5Gbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *59.96Hz
|59.94p, 1.5Gbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *59.96Hz
|59.94p, 934Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *59.96Hz
|59.94p, 622Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *59.96Hz
|59.94p, 3.1Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *59.96Hz
|59.94p, 1.1Gbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *59.97Hz
|29.97p, 1.2Gbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *59.97Hz
|29.97p, 747Mbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *59.97Hz
|29.97p, 467Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *59.97Hz
|29.97p, 311Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *59.97Hz
|29.97p, 1.6Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *59.97Hz
|29.97p, 534Mbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p, 2.2Gbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p, 1.3Gbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p, 840Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p, 560Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p, 2.8Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p, 961Mbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|47.95p, 1.8Gbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|47.95p, 1.1Gbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|47.95p, 672Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|47.95p, 448Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|47.95p, 2.2Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|47.95p, 769Mbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p, 1.1Gbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p, 672Mbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p, 420Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p, 280Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p, 1.4Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p, 481Mbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p, 896Mbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p, 538Mbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p, 336Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p, 224Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p, 1.1Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p, 385Mbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|BRAW* (*1) (*2) (*3) 50.00Hz *External SSD recording.
|PIXEL/PIXEL
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|25.00p, 1.9Gbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|25.00p, 1.1Gbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|25.00p, 694Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|25.00p, 462Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|25.00p, 2.3Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|25.00p, 794Mbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.3K] 5376×3584 (3:2)
|25.00p, 2.0Gbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.3K] 5376×3584 (3:2)
|25.00p, 1.2Gbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.3K] 5376×3584 (3:2)
|25.00p, 763Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.3K] 5376×3584 (3:2)
|25.00p, 509Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.3K] 5376×3584 (3:2)
|25.00p, 2.5Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.3K] 5376×3584 (3:2)
|25.00p, 873Mbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *50.01Hz
|50.00p, 2.1Gbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *50.01Hz
|50.00p, 1.2Gbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *50.01Hz
|50.00p, 779Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *50.01Hz
|50.00p, 519Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *50.01Hz
|50.00p, 2.6Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *50.01Hz
|50.00p, 891Mbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *50.02Hz
|25.00p, 1.0Gbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *50.02Hz
|25.00p, 623Mbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *50.02Hz
|25.00p, 389Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *50.02Hz
|25.00p, 260Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *50.02Hz
|25.00p, 1.3Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2) *50.02Hz
|25.00p, 446Mbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p, 1.9Gbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p, 1.1Gbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p, 701Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p, 467Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p, 2.3Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p, 802Mbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p, 935Mbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p, 561Mbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p, 350Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p, 234Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p, 1.2Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p, 401Mbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|BRAW* (*1) (*2) (*3) 24.00Hz *External SSD recording.
|PIXEL/PIXEL
|[6K] 5952×3968 (3:2)
|24.00p, 2.4Gbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[6K] 5952×3968 (3:2)
|24.00p, 1.4Gbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[6K] 5952×3968 (3:2)
|24.00p, 898Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[6K] 5952×3968 (3:2)
|24.00p, 599Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[6K] 5952×3968 (3:2)
|24.00p, 3.0Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[6K] 5952×3968 (3:2)
|24.00p, 1.0Gbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|24.00p, 1.8Gbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|24.00p, 1.1Gbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|24.00p, 666Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|24.00p, 444Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|24.00p, 2.2Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|24.00p, 762Mbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2)
|48.00p, 2.6Gbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2)
|48.00p, 1.6Gbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2)
|48.00p, 989Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2)
|48.00p, 659Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2)
|48.00p, 3.3Gpps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2)
|48.00p, 1.1Gbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2) *24.01Hz
|24.00p, 1.3Gbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2) *24.01Hz
|24.00p, 791Mbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2) *24.01Hz
|24.00p, 494Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2) *24.01Hz
|24.00p, 330Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2) *24.01Hz
|24.00p, 1.6Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[4.4K] 4416×2944 (3:2) *24.01Hz
|24.00p, 566Mbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|48.00p, 1.8Gbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|48.00p, 1.1Gbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|48.00p, 673Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|48.00p, 449Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|48.00p, 2.2Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|48.00p, 770Mbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p, 897Mbps (3:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p, 538Mbps (5:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p, 336Mbps (8:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p, 224Mbps (12:1) (Constant Bitrate, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p, 1.1Gbps (Q0) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p, 385Mbps (Q5) (Constant Quality, LPCM) (*4)
|SLOW & QUICK (MOV) (*1) (*2) 59.94Hz
|FULL
|[6K] 5952×2512 (2.4:1)
|29.97p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[6K] 5952×2512 (2.4:1)
|23.98p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.9K] 5888×3312 (16:9)
|29.97p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.9K] 5888×3312 (16:9)
|23.98p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|29.97p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|23.98p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.1K] 5088×3392 (3:2)
|29.97p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.1K] 5088×3392 (3:2)
|23.98p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|29.97p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|29.97p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|23.98p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|23.98p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p (Maximum output of sensor is 75fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p (Maximum output of sensor is 75fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p (Maximum output of sensor is 75fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|59.94p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|29.97p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|29.97p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|23.98p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|23.98p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|59.94p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|29.97p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|29.97p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|23.98p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|23.98p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|59.94p (Maximum output of sensor is 240fps), 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|59.94p (Maximum output of sensor is 240fps), 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|29.97p (Maximum output of sensor is 240fps), 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|29.97p (Maximum output of sensor is 240fps), 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|23.98p (Maximum output of sensor is 240fps), 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|23.98p (Maximum output of sensor is 240fps), 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|Super 35mm/APS-C
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|59.94p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|29.97p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|29.97p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|23.98p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|23.98p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|59.94p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|29.97p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|29.97p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|23.98p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|23.98p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|59.94p (Maximum output of sensor is 180fps), 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|59.94p (Maximum output of sensor is 180fps), 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|29.97p (Maximum output of sensor is 180fps), 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|29.97p (Maximum output of sensor is 180fps), 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|23.98p (Maximum output of sensor is 180fps), 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|23.98p (Maximum output of sensor is 180fps), 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|SLOW & QUICK (MOV) (*1) (*2) 50.00Hz
|FULL
|[6K] 5952×2512 (2.4:1)
|25.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.9K] 5888×3312 (16:9)
|25.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|25.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.1K] 5088×3392 (3:2)
|25.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|25.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|25.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 75fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 75fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|50.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|25.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|25.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|50.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|25.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|25.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|50.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 240fps), 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|50.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 240fps), 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|25.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 240fps), 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|25.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 240fps), 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|Super 35mm/APS-C
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|50.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|25.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|25.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|50.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|25.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|25.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|50.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 180fps), 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|50.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 180fps), 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|25.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 180fps), 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|25.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 180fps), 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|SLOW & QUICK (MOV) (*1) (*2) 24.00Hz
|FULL
|[6K] 5952×2512 (2.4:1)
|24.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.9K] 5888×3312 (16:9)
|24.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.8K] 5760×3040 (17:9)
|24.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[5.1K] 5088×3392 (3:2)
|24.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 200Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|24.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[3.8K] 3840×2560 (3:2)
|24.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 150Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 75fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|24.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|24.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|24.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|24.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|24.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 240fps), 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|24.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 240fps), 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|Super 35mm/APS-C
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|24.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|24.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[Cs4K] 4096×1728 (2.4:1)
|24.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|24.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 60fps), 400Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[4K] 3840×2160 (16:9)
|24.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 120fps), 150Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|24.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 180fps), 200Mbps (4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra) (H.264/MPEG4-AVC, LPCM) (*4)
|[FHD] 1920×1080 (16:9)
|24.00p (Maximum output of sensor is 180fps), 100Mbps (4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP) (H.265/HEVC, LPCM) (*4)
|HDMI RAW DATA OUTPUT 59.94Hz
|FULL
|[6K] 6000×4000 (3:2)
|29.97p (LPCM) (*4)
|[6K] 6000×4000 (3:2)
|23.98p (LPCM) (*4)
|[5.9K] 5888×3312 (16:9)
|29.97p (LPCM) (*4)
|[5.9K] 5888×3312 (16:9)
|23.98p (LPCM) (*4)
|[5.7K] 5728×3024 (17:9)
|59.94p (LPCM) (*4)
|[5.7K] 5728×3024 (17:9)
|29.97p (LPCM) (*4)
|[5.7K] 5728×3024 (17:9)
|23.98p (LPCM) (*4)
|PIXEL/PIXEL
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|119.88p (LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|59.94p (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|29.97p (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|23.98p (LPCM) (*4)
|HDMI RAW DATA OUTPUT 50.00Hz
|FULL
|[6K] 6000×4000 (3:2)
|25.00p (LPCM) (*4)
|[5.9K] 5888×3312 (16:9)
|25.00p (LPCM) (*4)
|[5.7K] 5728×3024 (17:9)
|50.00p (LPCM) (*4)
|[5.7K] 5728×3024 (17:9)
|25.00p (LPCM) (*4)
|PIXEL/PIXEL
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|100.00p (LPCM)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|50.00p (LPCM) (*4)
|[C4K] 4096×2160 (17:9)
|25.00p (LPCM) (*4)
|(*1) About motion picture recording – The cards that can be used for recording vary depending on the motion pictures bit rate and format type. Motion pictures with 72Mbps or less: CFexpress card, SD memory card with SD Speed Class with Class 10 or Video Speed Class 10 or higher Motion pictures with 200Mbps or less: CFexpress card, SD memory card with UHS-I / UHS-II UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) or Video Speed Class 30 or higher Motion pictures with 400Mbps or less: CFexpress card, SD memory card with Video Speed Class 60 or higher Motion pictures with 600Mbps or less: CFexpress card, SD memory card with Video Speed Class 90 Motion pictures with 800Mbps or more, S&Q video with ALL-Intra, ProRes in 3.8K or higher resolution, or ProRes in FHD at 100p or more: CFexpress card Motion pictures with BRAW: External SSD
|– A new file will be created to continue recording if the continuous recording time exceeds the following conditions. [MP4] in [FHD]: 30 minutes [MP4] in [4K], [MOV] [ProRes] [BRAW]: 3 hours 4 minutes
|– A new file will be created to continue recording if the file size exceeds the following conditions. [MP4] in [FHD]: 4GB [MP4] in [4K]: 96GB [MOV] in 600Mbps or less, [ProRes] in [FHD]: 192GB [MOV] in 800Mbps: 640GB [ProRes] in [5.8K] [C4K] [Cs4K] [4K] [3.8K] and [BRAW]: 640GB
|(*2) HLG is selectable in [4:2:2 10bit] or [4:2:0 10bit].
|(*3) High-res audio is selectable only when attaching Φ3.5mm microphone or AU-XHU1 (sold separately).
|(*4) Proxy video recording is available.
|(*5) Use a USB AC adaptor that supports 100W
|(*6) Use a double-shielded cable equivalent to 5.5CUHD as the BNC cable for connection to the [SDI OUT] terminal.
|(*7) Use an Ultra High Speed HDMI cable (Type A–Type A plug) with the length less than 3m (9.8 feet).