Camp Snap has taken its retro-inspired camcorder range in a rather different direction with the CS-8 Micro, a miniature video camera designed to double as a collectible bag charm. Priced at £31/$39.99, the new model measures just three inches across and comes in a blind box, meaning buyers won’t know which colour they’ve received until they open it.

The launch follows the original CS-8 camcorder and the more recent CS-8 Mini, but the Micro is considerably smaller than either. Despite its toy-like appearance, it’s a working digital camcorder that records both video and audio, complete with an LCD screen for composing shots. Camp Snap has also included a ball chain, allowing owners to attach it to a handbag, backpack or set of keys.

The blind-box packaging is a significant part of the appeal. Camp Snap advertises a selection of bright colours alongside two harder-to-find versions: Classic Black and an ultra-rare Glow in the Dark edition. Buyers cannot choose their preferred finish, and purchasing several cameras doesn’t guarantee different colours. It’s an unusual approach to selling a camera, although one that fits neatly with the popularity of collectible accessories.

Camp Snap CS-8 Micro specifications

Feature Specification Camera type Miniature digital video camera Video resolution 720p, 16:9 Frame rate 24fps; 18fps with ANA filter Digital zoom 8x Video filters Five built-in modes Display LCD for framing, without playback Audio Built-in microphone Storage 4GB microSD included; supports up to 256GB Recording capacity Approximately 45–60 minutes on included card Connectivity USB-C Width Approximately 76mm (3 inches) Weight Approximately 42.5g (1.5oz)

The CS-8 Micro is clearly intended for casual recording rather than serious filmmaking. Its five digital filters include a faded 1990s home-video look, a warmer vintage effect, a grainy 8mm-style mode and black and white. There’s also a standard colour setting for those who prefer a less stylised result. Together, these give users several ways to create the nostalgic home-movie appearance that has become central to Camp Snap’s cameras.

Advertisement

One of its more interesting design choices is the lack of video playback. Although the LCD screen lets users see what they’re recording, it cannot be used to review clips afterwards. Instead, footage must be transferred to a phone or computer using the supplied USB-C cable. There’s no Wi-Fi connection or companion app, keeping the experience deliberately simple and leaving the results as something to discover later.

Recording is similarly straightforward, with one press of the button starting a clip and another stopping it. The supplied memory card provides enough space for around 45 to 60 minutes of footage, according to Camp Snap, while the USB-C connection also handles charging. The camera arrives with its memory card already installed, so there’s little setup required before filming.

The Camp Snap CS-8 Micro launched on 16 November 2026 for £$31/$39.99 and is also being offered through Target and Urban Outfitters. For anyone expecting modern smartphone-level video quality, the Micro’s specifications will be limiting. But that isn’t really the point. Camp Snap has made a tiny, functional camcorder that can live on a bag or keyring, ready to capture the occasional moment without the distractions of a phone.