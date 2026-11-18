Blazar has launched its Black Friday 2026 sale, offering discounts of up to 48% on selected anamorphic lenses and multi-lens sets until 1 December. The promotion also coincides with the arrival of an L-mount version of its Talon 1.5x autofocus range, giving Panasonic Lumix S, Leica SL and Sigma L-mount camera users another option for shooting anamorphic video.

The biggest advertised saving is on the Cato 2x four-lens set, which has dropped from $4,299 to $2,199, a reduction of $2,100. There are also substantial discounts on the Beetle, Viper and Mantis ranges, while the Talon lenses are available for $899 each rather than their usual $1,099.

Talon autofocus lenses now available in L-mount

The addition of L-mount support is particularly interesting for filmmakers using Panasonic, Leica and Sigma cameras. Previously offered in Sony E-mount, the Talon range comprises 35mm, 50mm and 75mm T2.1 lenses, each providing full-frame coverage and a 1.5x anamorphic squeeze. The lenses support autofocus and focus-by-wire manual focusing, with Blazar also highlighting subject tracking and eye-detection capabilities.

All three lenses feature a 16-blade iris, 77mm filter thread and an 80mm front diameter, with weights ranging from 664g to 689g depending on focal length. The 1.5x squeeze produces a wider image when desqueezed, along with the oval out-of-focus highlights associated with anamorphic cinematography. Blazar also describes the lenses as producing relatively subtle horizontal flares, rather than the more pronounced streaks sometimes associated with anamorphic optics.

For Black Friday, the Talon 35mm, 50mm and 75mm lenses are each reduced from $1,099 to $899, saving $200 per lens, or approximately 18%. The three-lens set, which includes a carrying case, is priced at $2,699 instead of $2,999, saving $300. Buyers can select either E-mount or L-mount when ordering.

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Bigger savings on Cato, Beetle and Viper sets

The largest percentage reduction in the promotion applies to the Cato 2x anamorphic four-lens set, which includes 40mm, 55mm, 85mm and 125mm focal lengths. Its price has fallen from $4,299 to $2,199, saving $2,100, or approximately 49% based on the advertised prices. Blazar markets the Cato range around its 2x squeeze factor, which delivers a pronounced anamorphic effect and is aimed at filmmakers looking for a traditional widescreen presentation.

Another lower-priced option is the Beetle 1.33x three-lens set, covering 32mm, 45mm and 65mm. The bundle has been reduced from $1,499 to $999, a $500 saving of approximately 33%. With a less pronounced squeeze factor than the Cato lenses, the Beetle range offers an alternative for filmmakers who want anamorphic characteristics without moving to a 2x system.

The Viper 1.5x three-lens set is also discounted, falling from $2,999 to $1,999. That saves $1,000, or around 33%, on a collection covering 35mm, 50mm and 75mm. Unlike the Talon range, which offers autofocus, the Viper lenses are designed for manual-focus cinema work, making the two sets suitable for different shooting requirements.

Mantis and Remus II offers complete the sale

Blazar’s Mantis 1.33x six-lens set is reduced from $5,399 to $3,999, saving $1,400, or approximately 26%. The collection includes 25mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm, 100mm and 135mm focal lengths, providing a much wider choice of framing options for productions that need to maintain a consistent lens range.

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For buyers who do not need an entire set, the Remus II 50mm T2.4 1.5x anamorphic lens is available for $799 rather than $899, saving $100. It provides another route into anamorphic shooting without the higher upfront cost of purchasing several lenses together.

Blazar’s Black Friday sale runs from 17 November to 1 December 2026, with the offers available through the official Blazar store. UK customers should check the final checkout cost, as the advertised direct-store prices do not include VAT or customs duties. Availability and delivery times may also vary between lenses and mounts.