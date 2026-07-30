Bag, tripod and accessories brand Vanguard has introduced a new camera harness system that allows photographers to quickly switch between wearing two cameras on sling-straps to mounting them on tripods. The Pro Strap system comes in single or two camera formations, and uses an Arca Swiss compatible quick release plate to connect cameras to the strap. Once released from the strap’s clamp this Arca Swiss plate can then be directly attached to the head of an Arca Swiss compatible tripod head. The idea is that shooters can quickly switch between hand-held and tripod work without having to change, or add, tripod connecting plates to the base of the camera.

The Pro Strap system can accommodate photographers using just one camera with a webbing system that crosses the body and secures in place with an underarm strap to keep it comfortable. The two-camera version is called Pro 2N1 Strap, and uses a strap over each shoulder and a connecting strap that goes across the photographer’s back to hold them together. This 2N1 kit can also be used for just one camera by disconnecting the second strap.

Vanguard says the system can hold cameras weighing up to 150kg, with ‘dynamic drop tests’ successful up to 20kg – so far more than you’d ever carry.

The components of the system are the straps themselves, 75mm padded shoulder sections, a QS-38H Arca compatible quick release plate, a clamp for the QS-38H, and the Pro Clip that connects it all to the strap.

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The Vanguard Pro Strap system is available now, with the single-strap Pro Strap kit costing £75 and the two-strap Pro 2N1 Strap costing £100. Both variants are available in black or green.

For more information see the Vanguard website.

Press release

VANGUARD PRO STRAPS

SWAP FROM HANDHELD TO TRIPOD WITH EASE

Vanguard introduces the PRO STRAP System, designed to carry up to two cameras in comfort and let photographers switch between handheld shooting to any Arca compatible tripod with ease.

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The key benefit is Vanguard’s Universal Arca Compatible PRO CLIP. This allows the photographer to choose between the flexibility of a handheld shot or the stability of a tripod, then switch with ease without interrupting the flow of the photoshoot.

The QS-38H Arca compatible quick release plate attaches to the camera and as a universal system, almost any brand’s Arca compatible plate can be used, and attached to any suitable tripod.

An Arca Compatible Quick Release Clamp then attaches to your chosen quick release plate.

The PRO CLIP attaches your camera to your chosen PRO STRAP. Simply press in both buttons to attach/release to the clamp.

The aluminium PRO CLIP is tested to 150kg on a vertical hanging test and 30kg on a Dynamic 25cm Drop Test, so is capable of holding even the largest camera kit securely, with a Connect Safety Tether tested to 20kg on a Dynamic 25cm Drop Test for additional security.

The PRO CLIP comes attached to two styles of harness: PRO STRAP (a single shoulder harness weighing just 215g) and PRO 2N1 STRAP (a dual shoulder harness that can be converted to a single shoulder harness weighing just 430g).

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Both models include a comfortable 7.5cm wide pad, quick length adjustment (maximum strap length of 178cm), clips to hold the camera in position when needed and a choice of two colours (black and green). The PRO STRAP also includes a removable underarm strap, and the PRO 2N1 STRAP includes a removable rear strap and chest strap.

If you’re looking for a harness system that allows you to safely carry up to two cameras in comfort and want the ability to swap between a handheld and tripod shots with ease, and includes a universal Arca compatible system that doesn’t tie you to a Vanguard quick release plate, then Vanguard’s PRO STRAP System is definitely one to check out on vanguardworld.co.uk or in leading UK dealers.



5 KEY BENEFITS:

From strap to tripod in seconds

Whether you’re a wedding photographer or a wildlife photographer, there are times when a tripod is better for the shot, and Vanguard’s PRO STRAPS allow you to choose the best option and switch with ease.

Universal Arca compatible quick release plate system

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While the QS-38H Arca compatible quick release plate is included, you’re not limited to it. This means if the photographer already has an Arca compatible quick release plate from pretty much any brand, they can use that quick release plate.

Comfort over longer assignments

A 75 mm padded shoulder section spreads the load away from the neck, while stabilising straps and adjustable camera stops help control movement when walking, bending or working in crowded environments

Carry professional camera kit with confidence

The PRO CLIP has been tested to 150kg based on a vertical hanging test and 30kg on a Dynamic Drop Test, so is capable of holding the largest camera kit securely, with a Connect Safety Tether rated to 20kg on a Dynamic Drop Test as an extra layer of security.

Carry up to two cameras

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The PRO 2N1 STRAP allows you to carry two camera setups and swap with ease, or can be converted to carry just one camera when two cameras aren’t required. Alternatively, the PRO STRAP is designed to carry just one camera.

WHO IS THE PRO STRAP SYSTEM DESIGNED FOR?

Any photographer:

Looking for a harness that takes the weight off their neck when carrying up to two heavier camera kits, or just carrying their camera over extended periods;

Wanting to be able to switch between a tripod and freestyle with ease;

Wanting to be able to use an existing Arca compatible plate (such as on an existing tripod or a camera backpack clip from another brand).



PRODUCT SPECS

FEATURE PRO STRAP PRO 2N1 STRAP Best Suited To Extended single camera assignments, and photographers who want to take weight off the neck. Fast-paced assignments requiring two camera bodies or two lens options for maximum versatility. Camera Capacity One Two, or separates for single-camera use Key Benefit A universal Arca compatible quick release system that allows you to use your harness with any Arca compatible quick release plate, then choose whether to shoot freehand or on a tripod to optimise your shot and switch with ease. Key Difference A lightweight, stable single-camera sling with direct Arca-compatible tripod transfer. Balanced access to two cameras, with the flexibility to convert to a single sling. Included Plates 1 x QS-38H 2 x QS-38H Included Safety Tethers 1 x Connect Safety Tether 2 x Connect Safety Tether Maximum Shoulder-Pad Width A 75mm shoulder pad on strap that is up to 1780mm long Two 75mm shoulder pads on straps that is up to 1780mm long Product Weight 215g 430g Colour Options Black or green UK RRP £75 £100 Warranty Two years manufacturer warranty, extendable to ten years if register on vanguardworld.co.uk

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ABOUT VANGUARD:

FOR THE JOURNEY BEHIND THE IMAGE

Vanguard is a family owned business that has been designing and manufacturing photography, birding and outdoor accessories since 1986, with many awards and 5-star reviews over the years. We aim to deliver innovative, quality and feature packed products, supported by hands on consumer care that delivers a personal touch in these days of automation and ensures that we are rated excellent on Trustpilot.

MORE INFORMATION:

If you have any questions, or would like to be considered for a review sample or competition prize(s) then please contact marketing@vanguardworld.co.ukVANGUARD PRO STRAPS