Getting your hands on a Canon EOS R1 complete with an RF 70-200mm f/2.8L lens for less than £3 sounds too good to be true, but that’s exactly what photographers visiting Japan can do – provided they don’t mind a camera that measures roughly an inch across.

Canon has partnered with Japanese toy manufacturer Bandai to produce a collection of miniature camera replicas, covering everything from classic film cameras to modern mirrorless models. The collection has now been expanded to include some of Canon’s popular digital compact cameras, with the latest additions costing even less than their predecessors.

The miniature cameras are distributed through Japan’s Gashapon capsule vending machines, which dispense randomly selected collectible toys in exchange for coins. The original Canon collection costs ¥500 (approximately £2.37) per capsule and features five camera and lens combinations. Unlike the growing number of miniature digital cameras currently on the market, these are non-functional replicas, although their attention to detail extends to removable lenses that resemble their full-sized counterparts.

The original collection covers several generations of Canon’s camera-making history, from its early rangefinder models and professional film SLRs to its flagship digital cameras. Among the more interesting inclusions is the Canon 7S paired with the famous 50mm f/0.95 ‘Dream Lens’, an exceptionally fast lens that remains sought after by vintage camera enthusiasts. The EOS R1, meanwhile, comes complete with a miniature version of Canon’s distinctive white RF 70-200mm f/2.8L telephoto zoom.

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Canon miniature camera collection

Camera Miniature lens Canon IV Serenar 50mm f/1.8 I Canon 7S Canon 50mm f/0.95 Canon F-1 FD 55mm f/1.2 SSC Aspherical Canon EOS 5D Mark IV EF 24-70mm f/2.8L USM Canon EOS R1 RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM

PowerShot and Ixus models join the collection

Canon and Bandai’s latest collection takes a slightly different approach, turning the miniature cameras into keyring charms and introducing two compact camera models across six colour variations. The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III is available in black and silver, while the Canon IXY 210F, better known to UK photographers as the Canon Ixus 115 HS, comes in pink, orange, blue and silver. The newer miniatures appear to have a simpler construction than the original collection, with moulded lenses rather than separate plastic optical elements.

The latest replicas are priced at ¥400 (approximately £1.89) each, making them slightly cheaper than the original interchangeable-lens camera miniatures. Japanese customers were able to pre-order the new collection through Bandai earlier this month, with shipping scheduled to begin in February 2027.

Unfortunately for UK-based Canon enthusiasts, there is currently no confirmed official UK release for the collection. Some of the original miniatures can be found through online marketplaces such as eBay, although resale prices and international delivery charges can make them considerably more expensive than buying them directly from a Japanese capsule machine.