Kodachrome is making a rather unexpected return, although this time there’s no film involved. Reto, the Kodak brand licensee behind the popular Kodak Charmera miniature digital camera, has introduced the Kodak SlideTag, a keyring that doubles as a miniature digital photo frame and an item tracker. Its design is inspired by a Kodachrome slide mount dating back to 1935, giving photographers another way to carry their favourite images without having to print them.

At the centre of the SlideTag is a 1.54-inch, six-colour E Ink display with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. Rather than attempting to reproduce the detail and colours of a conventional digital display, the screen gives photographs a slightly pixelated, print-like appearance that complements the vintage frame. The use of electronic paper also helps minimise power consumption, with the device running on a replaceable lithium coin cell battery.

Images are transferred to the SlideTag using the free Kodak Memory Link app, which allows users to create a rotating slideshow of up to 12 photographs or schedule different images to appear on particular dates. The display can also be used for countdowns, to-do lists, QR codes and contact information, making it more versatile than a conventional photo keyring.

There’s a practical purpose behind the design, too. The SlideTag is compatible with both Apple’s Find My and Google’s Find Hub networks, allowing users to locate misplaced belongings through their smartphones. It supports Bluetooth 5.4, with a direct tracking range of up to 30 metres, and incorporates a 75dB buzzer to help locate items nearby. An IP54 rating provides some protection against dust and water splashes, which should come in handy for an accessory designed to be carried around every day.

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Much like the Charmera, the SlideTag is being sold as a collectible. There are eight regular frame designs available in blind-box packaging, meaning buyers won’t know which version they’ve purchased until they open it. A rarer metallic-finish edition has a one-in-64 chance of appearing, while the packaging also includes a Kodak Memory Pocket containing a retro-style poster, a miniature film strip and a collectible Kodachrome slide frame.

The Kodak SlideTag is priced at $35 in the US, with a complete set available for $280. UK pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed.