Thypoch has officially introduced the Sculptor AF 23mm f/1.4, the first model in its new series of autofocus prime lenses. Designed for Fujifilm X-mount cameras, the new lens offers a 35mm-equivalent field of view, a bright f/1.4 aperture and an all-metal body weighing just 283g. Priced at £279/$349, it marks another step into autofocus photography for a company better known for its distinctive manual-focus lenses.

The 23mm focal length is a familiar choice for street, travel and everyday photography, providing a wide enough view to capture people within their surroundings without the exaggerated perspective of an ultra-wide lens. Its large aperture should also make it useful for shooting in lower light and creating a shallow depth of field, particularly when photographing people or isolating details against a softer background.

Rather than following the relatively understated appearance of many modern autofocus lenses, Thypoch has given the Sculptor a more traditional mechanical design. The precision-machined metal barrel features deeply ridged control rings, vintage-style engraved markings and a distinctive window displaying the aperture setting. It’s an unusual combination of old-fashioned styling and modern functionality, particularly for Fujifilm photographers who appreciate physical camera controls.

Modern optics and autofocus in a compact body

Inside, Thypoch has used a 12-element optical arrangement incorporating two aspherical elements, four extra-low dispersion elements and one high-refractive-index element. The company says this design helps maintain sharpness across the frame, including at the maximum f/1.4 aperture, while controlling distortion and unwanted colour fringing. Its optical coatings are also intended to reduce flare when shooting into strong light, although independent testing will be needed to establish how well the lens performs in practice.

Autofocus is handled by an STM stepping motor, with support for the eye and animal detection functions of compatible Fujifilm cameras. This makes the Sculptor a more practical option for moving subjects than a traditional manual-focus prime, while its close-focusing capability allows photographers to capture smaller details without switching lenses. The lens also includes a ten-blade diaphragm, which should help produce rounded out-of-focus highlights when shooting at wider apertures.

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Thypoch Sculptor AF 23mm f/1.4 specifications

Feature Specification Lens mount Fujifilm X Sensor format APS-C Focal length 23mm (approx. 35mm equivalent) Aperture range f/1.4–f/16 Optical construction 12 elements in 10 groups Autofocus STM motor, AF/MF Minimum focus distance 0.25m Maximum magnification 0.132x Aperture blades 10 Filter thread 52mm Dimensions 55 × 71.4mm Weight Approx. 283g Colour Black

At 71.4mm long, the Sculptor is compact enough to make sense as an everyday lens on Fujifilm’s smaller mirrorless bodies. Its weight is also comparatively modest for a fast, metal-bodied prime, making it an interesting alternative for photographers who want a bright standard wide-angle lens without carrying something unnecessarily bulky.

The new lens enters a competitive part of the Fujifilm X system, where photographers already have options from Fujifilm, Sigma and other third-party manufacturers. Thypoch’s approach is to combine the familiar appeal of a fast 23mm prime with distinctive styling and a relatively accessible price, rather than relying on specifications alone to stand out.

The Thypoch Sculptor AF 23mm f/1.4 is available to order in black, with a suggested retail price of £279/$349. Delivery dates may vary between retailers. The package includes front and rear lens caps, a lens hood and a warranty card.