Neewer has launched its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale in the UK, offering discounts of up to 50% across selected camera flashes, lighting kits, tripods and video accessories. The biggest reduction is on the NW655C TTL HSS flash for Canon cameras, which drops from £99.99 to £50, while photographers looking to upgrade their studio equipment can also save on LED panel lights, portable strobes and camera supports. The discounts are applied automatically when eligible products are added to the basket on Neewer’s UK website, so shoppers should check the final price before completing their purchase.

The NW655C TTL HSS flash is one of the standout offers, particularly for Canon photographers looking for an inexpensive external flash. It supports E-TTL automatic exposure, manual power control and high-speed sync at shutter speeds up to 1/8000sec, alongside a guide number of 60 at ISO 100. Its head can also be tilted and rotated for bouncing light off ceilings or walls, making it more flexible than a camera’s built-in flash. At half its usual price, it could be a useful addition for portraits, events and indoor photography, although buyers should check compatibility with their particular Canon camera.

For photographers setting up a home studio, Neewer’s two-pack NL480 bi-colour LED panel kit is reduced from £169.99 to £119, saving £50.99. Each panel contains 480 LEDs, with adjustable brightness and a colour temperature range of 3200K to 5600K. The package includes two stands, diffusers, power adapters and carrying cases, providing a straightforward two-light arrangement for portraits, product photography or video recording. Those wanting more creative control can instead consider the RGB660 PRO II two-light kit, which is advertised at 30% off. It offers full RGB colour adjustment, nine preset lighting effects and Bluetooth app control, making it better suited to video creators who regularly change the appearance of their backgrounds.

Another accessible option is the RL-18 18-inch ring light kit, reduced from £99.99 to £70. Its circular lighting design is particularly useful for close-up portraits, beauty photography and filming directly to camera, where even illumination across a face is often desirable. The kit includes an adjustable stand, smartphone holder and colour filters, making it a relatively simple starting point for content creators who do not need a larger multi-light setup.

Advertisement

More savings on portable flashes and camera tripods

Beyond the half-price NW655C, Neewer is offering 25% off its Q6 and Q120 battery-powered studio flashes. The Q6 is a 600Ws unit aimed at photographers who need substantial output for location portraits and larger lighting arrangements, with TTL, high-speed sync and wireless triggering support. Its regular £549.99 price brings the expected discounted cost to approximately £412.49. The smaller Q120, meanwhile, offers 120Ws of output in a more portable design, making it better suited to photographers who want an off-camera flash without carrying a full-sized studio strobe. Its £219.99 regular price falls to approximately £164.99 with the advertised discount.

Tripods are included too, with the TP08 aluminium tripod and monopod receiving a 40% reduction from £69.99 to approximately £41.99. It supports loads of up to 6kg and features a reversible centre column for low-angle photography, making it a flexible choice for photographers who shoot both landscapes and close-up subjects. The TP37 video tripod is also 25% off, bringing its £99.99 regular price to approximately £74.99. Unlike a conventional photographic tripod, it uses a damped fluid head for controlled panning and tilting during video recording, with an 8kg maximum load capacity.

Neewer’s promotional email also highlights two useful accessories for filmmakers. The F100 seven-inch camera field monitor kit is advertised at £96, down from £159.99, while the C12 camera teleprompter falls from £139.99 to £84. The F100 provides a larger external display for monitoring footage, while the C12 allows presenters to read a script while looking towards the camera lens. Both are particularly relevant to videographers working on interviews, tutorials and talking-head videos.

Neewer Black Friday deals at a glance

Product Advertised offer NW655C Canon TTL HSS flash £50, was £99.99 NL480 two-panel lighting kit £119, was £169.99 RGB660 PRO II lighting kit 30% off RL-18 ring light kit £70, was £99.99 Q6 600Ws studio flash 25% off Q120 120Ws portable flash 25% off TP37 video tripod 25% off TP08 tripod/monopod 40% off M521 tabletop tripod 30% off F100 seven-inch monitor kit £96, was £159.99 C12 camera teleprompter £84, was £139.99

Advertisement

The sale covers a broad range of equipment, but the strongest offers will depend on what photographers already own and how they work. The NW655C offers the largest percentage saving among the featured flashes, while the NL480 lighting kit and TP08 tripod could be more practical purchases for photographers building a studio or upgrading their everyday equipment. All offers can be explored through Neewer’s official UK sale page, with eligible discounts applied automatically in the basket.