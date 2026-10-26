Thypoch has announced the Simera-C 100mm T1.9, a full-frame cine prime lens that completes its seven-lens Simera-C range. Designed for filmmakers using compact mirrorless and cinema cameras, the new telephoto lens extends the series beyond its previous longest focal length of 75mm, offering a tighter field of view for close-ups, portraits and narrative filmmaking. It will be available in Sony E and Leica M mounts, with shipping expected to begin in late October 2026.

The 100mm focal length provides a narrower perspective than the existing lenses in the series, making it particularly useful for isolating subjects and capturing facial expressions without placing the camera too close to the action. Its T1.9 maximum aperture allows filmmakers to work with a shallow depth of field, while the 16-blade iris is designed to produce smooth out-of-focus areas. The optical construction consists of 11 elements in eight groups, with Thypoch emphasising subject detail, controlled chromatic aberration and gradual transitions between focused and defocused areas.

The lens follows the compact design of the existing Simera-C range, which now covers 16mm, 21mm, 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm and 100mm focal lengths. The five intermediate lenses have T1.5 maximum apertures, while the 16mm and new 100mm models are rated at T1.9. For filmmakers working with several focal lengths, the series offers a consistent approach to lens handling and operation, helping simplify changes between shots.

The new telephoto prime features geared focus and aperture rings for use with follow-focus equipment, alongside a long focus rotation intended to provide precise manual adjustments during filming. Its compact construction should also make it suitable for smaller camera rigs where the size and weight of conventional cinema lenses can become restrictive. The Leica M-mount version can additionally be adapted to several other camera systems using Thypoch’s positive-lock adapters, although compatibility depends on the camera and adapter combination.

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Thypoch Simera-C 100mm T1.9 Key Specifications

Specification Details Focal length 100mm Maximum aperture T1.9 Image coverage Full-frame Optical construction 11 elements in 8 groups Iris 16 blades Minimum focusing distance 0.85m Focus rotation 210° Focus and aperture gearing 0.8 MOD Front diameter 72mm Filter thread 67mm Sony E version 86.4mm long; 477g Leica M version 76.6mm long; 451g Available mounts Sony E, Leica M

The Thypoch Simera-C 100mm T1.9 is scheduled to begin shipping in late October 2026, priced at £729 / $879 / €799 for Sony E mount and £749 / $959 / €869 for Leica M mount. Thypoch is also running a Black Friday promotion until 3 December 2026, offering discounts of up to 29% on selected lenses.

Press release

Thypoch Completes Simera-C Cine Prime Lineup with New 100mm T1.9 Lens

SHENZHEN, China, October 23, 2026 – Thypoch today announced the Simera-C 100mm T1.9 Cine Lens, completing its seven-lens full-frame cine prime lineup. Extending the series beyond its previous longest focal length of 75mm, the new telephoto prime is positioned for character close-ups, reaction shots and narrative details. Offered in Sony E and Leica M mounts, it joins a compact cine lens family developed for filmmakers using mirrorless and cinema-camera systems.

100MM OPTICAL DESIGN EMPHASIZES SUBJECT DETAIL AND SOFT BOKEH

The Simera-C 100mm features a T1.9 maximum aperture, a 16-blade iris and a minimum focusing distance of 0.85m. Its optical formula comprises 11 elements in 8 groups, with a horizontal field of view of 21.4° on full-frame cameras.



Thypoch describes the 100mm’s intended image character as defined subject detail with soft, natural bokeh and smooth transitions into out-of-focus areas. The company also emphasizes chromatic aberration control in the optical design.

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COMPACT SERIES DESIGN WITH COORDINATED CINE CONTROLS

The completed Simera-C family comprises 16mm, 21mm, 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm and 100mm focal lengths. The 100mm shares a T1.9 maximum aperture with the 16mm, while the five intermediate primes have T1.5 maximum apertures.



The series combines compact construction with cine-oriented controls. The 100mm has a focus rotation of 210° and 0.8MOD gearing on its focus and aperture rings. Its front diameter is 72mm, with a M67*0.75 filter thread.



Its length and weight are 86.4mm and 477 g with Sony E mount, and 76.6mm and 451 g with Leica M mount.

SONY E AND LEICA M MOUNTS FOR DIFFERENT CAMERA SETUPS

The Simera-C 100mm T1.9 is offered in black with either native Sony E or Leica M mount. Thypoch’s positive-lock adapters allow the Leica M-mount configuration to be used with compatible cameras from Sony, Canon, Fujifilm, Lumix and DJI as part of the company’s “M TO ALL” approach.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

Shipping of the Thypoch Simera-C 100mm T1.9 is scheduled to begin in late October 2026. With Sony E mount, the suggested retail price is US$879 / €799; with Leica M mount, it is US$959 / €869.



Each lens includes front and rear caps, a shim pack for back-focus adjustment, a mount tool kit and a warranty card.



Customers can place orders through Thypoch’s official store and find authorized local dealers on the company’s website. B&H Photo Video in the United States and CVP in Europe are among the planned retail channels. Availability and delivery dates may vary by retailer and region. Customers can consult Thypoch’s authorized dealer directory for local purchasing options.

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THYPOCH AND DZOFILM BLACK FRIDAY PROMOTIONS THROUGH DECEMBER 3

Thypoch and DZOFILM are also running Black Friday promotions from October 20 to December 3, 2026. Thypoch offers discounts of up to 29%, with savings of up to US$849 on selected models from its Simera-C, Simera, Ksana, Eureka and Voyager series.



Details of participating products and offers are available on the Thypoch Black Friday promotional offers page.



DZOFILM marks its seventh anniversary with discounts of up to 38.89% and savings of up to US$4,660 on selected kits. The offers include products from its Arcana, Arles Zoom and Vespid ranges. Details are available on the DZOFILM Black Friday store.