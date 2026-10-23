Sigma has announced the FP2, a new full-frame mirrorless camera that builds on the original fp series with a partially stacked 24.5-megapixel sensor, improved autofocus and 6K video recording. Priced from £1,899 in the UK, the L-Mount camera retains the compact, modular design of its predecessors while introducing several significant upgrades for photographers and filmmakers. It will go on sale on 11 November 2026.

The FP2 measures just 112.8 × 69.9 × 41.8mm and weighs approximately 376g without its battery or memory card. Its partially stacked CMOS sensor is designed to provide faster readout speeds, reducing rolling shutter distortion and supporting continuous shooting at up to 20fps. At that speed, the camera can capture up to 200 JPEG images or 180 DNG RAW files in a burst. Autofocus combines phase and contrast detection, with subject recognition for people, dogs, cats and birds. A new 3.15-inch tilting touchscreen replaces the fixed-screen arrangement of the original fp, offering 90 degrees of upward movement and 45 degrees downward.

For video, the FP2 retains Sigma’s dedicated STILL/CINE switch, providing separate interfaces for photography and filmmaking. It supports 6K OpenGate recording, which uses the full sensor area and gives filmmakers greater flexibility when cropping footage for different aspect ratios. ProRes RAW recording and Leica’s L-Log profile are also supported, with Sigma claiming up to 14.1 stops of dynamic range under specified recording conditions. The camera includes a Director’s Viewfinder function for previewing the framing of cinema cameras, including the ARRI ALEXA 35 and Sony VENICE 2.

Despite its small dimensions, the FP2 offers approximately 70GB of internal storage alongside an SD card slot and support for external SSD recording. Sigma quotes a battery life of around 370 photographs or 130 minutes of video, approximately 30% longer than the original fp. A new optional EVF-21 electronic viewfinder provides a 5.76-million-dot OLED display that can tilt upwards by 90 degrees, while additional accessories allow the camera to be configured for different shooting requirements.

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Key specifications

Specification Sigma FP2 Sensor 24.5MP partially stacked full-frame CMOS Lens mount L-Mount Autofocus Phase and contrast detection Continuous shooting Up to 20fps Video 6K OpenGate, ProRes RAW Screen 3.15-inch tilting touchscreen, 2.1 million dots Storage 70GB internal, SDXC UHS-II, external SSD Stabilisation Electronic, video only Weight 376g body only; 460g with battery and card Dimensions 112.8 × 69.9 × 41.8mm

The Sigma FP2 will be available in the UK from 11 November 2026, with prices starting at £1,899 for the body only. A kit including the EVF-21 electronic viewfinder will cost £2,399, while a bundle with the 50mm F2 DG Contemporary lens will be priced at £2,419. All three configurations use the L-Mount system.

For more information see the Sigma website.

Press release

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Small, Powerful, Adaptable.

Sigma announces the “Sigma FP2”, delivering top-level performance and endlessly versatile expandability in the world’s smallest camera body

Kanagawa, Japan – Sigma Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, CEO: Kazuto Yamaki) is pleased to announce the Sigma FP2, which combines full-fledged shooting capabilities and flexible expandability in the world’s smallest*1 body. Carrying over the concept of the original fp series while enhancing every function, Sigma has perfected the FP2 as a “Small, Powerful, Adaptable” camera.Its pocket-sized, lightweight body is equipped with powerful shooting features, from a high-performance full-frame sensor to switching between still and cine modes, each with its own dedicated UI. The Sigma FP2, a one-of-a-kind compact system camera that oﬀers a high degree of user-oriented adaptability, will be available on Wednesday, November 11,2026.

Key Features

Top-class performance in the world’s smallest body

A full-fledged cinema camera at the flip of a switch

Accessories for greater expandability

Top-class performance in the world’s smallest body

Full-frame expressive power and wide dynamic range – At the heart of the Sigma FP2 is an advanced full-frame sensor that captures images with exceptional resolution, rendering power, depth of color and subtle tonal gradation. Its uncompromising performance gives photographers the freedom to capture any scene or subject, no matter the shooting conditions.

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Color modes for creative freedom in photography – Thirteen color modes, selectable with the dedicated “Color” button, enable intuitive and unrestricted creative expression . Developed on the basis of Sigma’s own color science, this diverse range of preset modes lets photographers craft the tone of their work, capture the atmosphere of the moment and bring out the full appeal of their photography.

A true evolution of the fp series – The Sigma FP2 inherits the innovative concept of the original fp, along with the distinctive character that made it one-of-a-kind. At the same time, every element and function of the camera has been reexamined and refined to create a more intuitive and expressive shooting experience, making the FP2 a true evolution of the fp series.

Tilting LCD for broader perspectives – While keeping its compact body, the Sigma FP2 features a tilting LCD that tilts up 90° and down 45°. From low angles to high angles, it broadens the photographer’s perspective.

Dedicated external electronic viewfinder for focused shooting – Easily attached to and detached from the camera via a single USB-C port, the high-resolution, high-luminance electronic viewfinder helps photographers feel deeply immersed in their photography. Its tilting mechanism angles upward by up to 90°, making it comfortable to shoot not only at eye level but also at waist level.

24.5-megapixel partially stacked CMOS sensor – The high-performance partially stacked CMOS sensor delivers outstanding rendering power, advanced AF performance and excellent dynamic range. Its high-speed readout significantly reduces rolling shutter distortion, enabling even faster continuous shooting and video recording at high frame rates.

Advanced AF performance – With improved accuracy, speed and low-light performance, the sophisticated AF system captures subjects reliably, so decisive moments are never missed. In addition to people and animals, the advanced subject detection function now also recognizes birds.

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High-speed continuous shooting at up to approx. 20fps – The Sigma FP2 can shoot continuously at up to approx. 20fps, for up to 200 frames in a single burst. Even in critical moments where a split second makes all the diﬀerence , it captures the shot with confidence.

High-capacity battery – While maintaining the compact size that defines the fp series, the Sigma FP2 achieves approximately 30% longer battery life than the original fp. Its high-capacity battery can capture approximately 370 still images or about 130 minutes of video, enabling extended shooting sessions.

70GB of internal storage – In addition to an SD card slot, the Sigma FP2 features 70GB of internal storage that supports high-speed writing. It allows recording to continue seamlessly when the memory card is full and ensures comfortable shooting in situations that call for additional capacity.

A full-fledged cinema camera at the flip of a switch – The Sigma FP2 is both a still camera and a full-fledged cinema camera. A single dedicated switch on the top of the body instantly toggles between STILL mode and CINE mode, each with functions, a user interface and a workflow fully optimized for that mode. Optimized for the creative production process and highly customizable, the FP2 is a true cinema camera capable of cinema-quality imagery, oﬀering both mobility and performance in an exceptionally compact and lightweight body.

A compact, dedicated cinema camera – Transforming to suit its setup, the Sigma FP2 serves as a compact full-frame digital cinema camera for a wide range of video production. With a wealth of functions packed into its compact body, it covers every type of production, from personal vlogs and fly-on-the-wall documentaries to high-end film and TV productions.

6K OpenGate recording – The Sigma FP2 supports 6K OpenGate recording, capturing every bit of information from the full-frame sensor. Footage can be adapted to a variety of formats with diﬀerent aspect ratios while maintaining high image quality, supporting video production in the multi-platform era.

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Up to 14.1 stops of dynamic range – Designed with ample highlight headroom, the Sigma FP2 delivers rich tonal gradation even in high-contrast environments. With 7 stops of headroom secured at ISO 1250 and above, it oﬀers greater freedom for color grading in post-production.

32-bit float audio recording – The Sigma FP2 supports 32-bit float audio recording, reducing noise at low volumes and clipping at high volumes for recording with a wide dynamic range.

Support for advanced post-production – The Sigma FP2 supports ProRes RAW, which combines a high degree of editing flexibility with the eﬃcient data handling of compression. It also supports L-Log from Leica Camera AG , which can be edited directly in a wide range of grading software, accommodating a diverse range of workflows.

Director’s Viewfinder function – The Sigma FP2 is equipped with a Director’s Viewfinder function that can simulate the shooting ranges of various brands’ cinema cameras. In addition to the desqueeze display mode for use with anamorphic lenses, the FP2 now supports the latest equipment, including the ARRI ALEXA 35 and Sony VENICE 2 / BURANO. The LCD Viewfinder LVF-21 (sold separately) is also available, allowing users to reliably check the view on the optical axis.

Accessories for greater expandability – The expandability of the Sigma FP2 is ensured by the screw holes for the strap holders on the left and right sides of the body and the tripod screw hole on the bottom. Standardizing all of these screw holes to the common 1/4-inch size allows a wide variety of Sigma’s own and third-party accessories to be attached. New dedicated accessories have also been added for the Sigma FP2, opening up even more possibilities for expansion and customization.

ELECTRONIC VIEWFINDER EVF-21 – The ELECTRONIC VIEWFINDER EVF-21 is an external electronic viewfinder designed exclusively for use with the Sigma FP2. The attention to detail is evident in its tilting mechanism, eye sensor, supplied large eye cup and other features , all designed to ensure convenience and comfort during use. With its 0.5-inch OLED panel with approx. 5.76 million dots, this high-resolution, high-luminance viewfinder helps users feel more deeply immersed in their photography and makes shooting an even more enjoyable experience.

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HOT SHOE UNIT HU-21 – The HOT SHOE UNIT HU-21 is an attachable hot shoe unit featuring a flash communication terminal shared with the OM SYSTEM / LUMIX .

BASE PLATE BPL-21 – The BASE PLATE BPL-21 is a base plate designed exclusively for the Sigma FP2. In addition to being used to attach the LCD Viewfinder LVF-21, it allows standard video accessories to be connected using its 3/8-inch screw.

LCD VIEWFINDER LVF-21 – The LCD VIEWFINDER LVF-21 is a viewfinder designed exclusively for the Sigma FP2 that mounts over the camera’s LCD monitor and cuts out extraneous light. It has a built-in diopter adjustment mechanism with a range of −2 to +1 (dpt). Magnifying the LCD monitor 2.5x*4, it helps photographers check focus and decide on composition. The specially designed high-performance lens and coating ensure excellent visibility.

BATTERY CHARGER BC-91 – The BATTERY CHARGER BC-91 is a dedicated charger for the LI-ION BATTERY PACK BP-91 supplied with the camera. It allows for charging in approximately 175 minutes when used with a commercially available USB PD-compatible AC adapter.

DC CONNECTOR CN-91 – The CN-91 is a connector for connecting the camera body to an AC adapter or external power supply.