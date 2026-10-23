Getty Images has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States as part of a financial restructuring intended to reduce its debt and secure new investment. Despite the filing, the stock photography agency says it will continue operating normally, with no anticipated disruption to photographers, contributors or customers who rely on its image licensing services.

The company announced on 21 October that certain US entities had begun voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The process is part of a pre-packaged restructuring plan supported by major financial stakeholders, including members of the Getty family and affiliates of Koch Equity Development. The agreement provides for an equity investment of up to $533 million, alongside a significant reduction in outstanding debt and the resolution of certain legal liabilities unrelated to day-to-day operations.

For photographers who supply images to Getty Images, the immediate message is that business should continue as usual. The company says it does not anticipate any impact on contributors, partners, customers or employees, and expects to continue fulfilling its existing obligations throughout the restructuring. That means photographers should not assume their images will stop being licensed or that the platform is shutting down because of the bankruptcy filing. However, Getty has not provided specific details about future contributor royalty arrangements or whether its longer-term licensing policies could change.

Chapter 11 allows a US company to reorganise its finances under court supervision while continuing to trade. Getty describes its filing as a procedural step towards implementing an already agreed restructuring rather than a move to liquidate its business. Chief executive Craig Peters said the process would address the company’s capital structure and certain liabilities while supporting further investment in its content and services.

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Getty expects to complete the restructuring by the end of 2026, subject to the necessary approvals, and emerge as a privately held company owned by the new equity investors. Additional financing of up to $143 million from a Koch Equity Development affiliate is expected to support the process alongside cash generated from ongoing operations.

For photographers, the practical advice is to continue monitoring official contributor communications and payment statements rather than treating the bankruptcy filing as an immediate threat to existing licensing arrangements. Getty’s announcement offers reassurance about continued operations, but it does not establish what, if anything, might change for contributors once the restructuring is complete.

Press release

Getty Images Advances Financial Restructuring to Strengthen Balance Sheet and Support Future Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: GETY) (“Getty Images” or the “Company”), the preeminent source of authentic global visual content and coverage, today announced that it has moved forward to implement its previously disclosed financial restructuring, which includes an equity investment of up to $533 million from members of the Getty family, through certain of their affiliated entities, and affiliates of Koch Equity Development (“KED”) (together, the “Equity Investors”), as well as a significant reduction in the Company’s outstanding debt. With non-operating legal liabilities addressed and a substantially strengthened balance sheet, Getty Images will be well positioned to invest in future growth, continue serving customers and supporting contributors globally, and execute against its long-term strategy.

The Company has launched a solicitation process for formal approval of the prepackaged plan of reorganization and, to implement the plan in the most efficient manner, has commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Court”) for certain of its U.S. entities. Under a Restructuring Support Agreement entered into on October 12, 2026, the plan already has the support of the Company’s major financial stakeholder groups, including the Equity Investors and lenders across the capital structure.

Getty Images will continue operating in the ordinary course throughout the process. There is no anticipated impact on content contributors, partners, customers, employees, or vendors, and the Company expects to continue fulfilling obligations and serving stakeholders as usual.

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“Today’s filing is a procedural step to implement the financial restructuring previously announced. Getty Images continues to operate normally, serving customers and supporting contributors and partners around the world. This process addresses our capital structure and certain non-operating liabilities and supports expanded investment into our content and services,” said Craig Peters, Chief Executive Officer of Getty Images.

The Company expects to complete the restructuring by year end after customary regulatory approvals are obtained and emerge as a privately held company owned by the Equity Investors.

Additional Information about the Court Process

As part of the process, the Company has filed with the Court a series of customary motions to facilitate fulfilling commitments to employees, serving customers, and making pre- and post-filing payments to vendors in the ordinary course. The Company expects to fund the restructuring with financing from an affiliate of KED of up to $143 million, in addition to cash generated from ongoing operations.

Additional information about the process is available in the Company’s Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and at https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/GettyImages or by contacting Kroll at GettyImagesInfo@ra.kroll.com or 844-408-3675 (toll-free) or 646-825-2402 (international).