A South Korean company has unveiled an unusual compact camera that replaces the conventional viewfinder with a transparent body. Called the HOA A1, the 16MP camera is designed to let photographers look directly through it while composing their shots, with no rear screen to distract from the subject.

Developed by Humans of Authenticity (HOA), a brand created by technology company Lutra, the A1 houses its electronics within a thick outer frame and a circular lens assembly. Rather than looking through a traditional optical viewfinder or electronic display, photographers see their subject through the camera’s clear body, although this does not provide the same framing precision as a conventional viewfinder.

The camera uses a Sony-made 16MP 1/2.53-inch image sensor paired with a fixed 26mm-equivalent lens. Its built-in battery is rated for up to 90 minutes of continuous shooting, while photographs can be viewed by tapping a smartphone against the back of the camera. HOA has yet to publish sample images, so its image quality remains unknown.

However, the transparent design is only part of the story. The A1 also incorporates a system called ShootProof, which uses blockchain technology to record a certificate intended to verify that an image originated from the camera. HOA says the system can establish authenticity without requiring photographers to reveal their identities publicly. There is also a signature feature that allows users to add a handwritten mark to the corner of their photographs.

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Perhaps the most unexpected detail is the company’s background. Lutra develops artificial intelligence tools for businesses, yet its first consumer camera is positioned as a response to growing concerns about AI-generated imagery. In an interview with Korean publication Eyes Magazine, Lutra CEO Seon Jong-yeop explained that the idea emerged from concerns about whether people would still be able to trust the images they encountered as AI-generated content became more widespread.

The A1 is therefore intended to do more than encourage photographers to put their phones away. Its screen-free design focuses attention on the subject, while ShootProof attempts to provide a way of distinguishing camera-captured photographs from synthetic images. How effectively the authentication system works in practice remains to be seen.

HOA A1 specifications

Specification Details Camera type Screen-free compact digital camera Sensor Sony 16MP autofocus sensor Sensor size Reportedly 1/2.53-inch Lens Fixed, 26mm equivalent Viewfinder Transparent body frame Weight 140g Battery life Up to 8 hours standby Shooting modes General, Signature Image viewing Via smartphone Authentication ShootProof Expected launch 21 December 2026 Expected price Approximately $289

The HOA A1 is expected to launch on 21 December 2026, with an anticipated price of approximately $289 (around £220).