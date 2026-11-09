Nikon has shut down its Nikon Image Space online photo storage and sharing service, giving users until April 2027 to retrieve their photographs before the remaining data is permanently deleted. The service officially closed on 15 October 2026, but Nikon has kept its website accessible for a further six months to allow photographers to download their existing files.

Anyone who previously used Nikon Image Space will need to recover their photographs by 15 April 2027 at 5am BST, when the download period ends. The deadline corresponds to 1pm Japan Standard Time, after which Nikon says all stored data will be permanently deleted. This means photographers who used the service for online backups or sharing albums should check whether they still have photographs stored there, particularly if they have not accessed their accounts for several years.

There are some restrictions on how files can be recovered. Nikon is only allowing bulk downloads, meaning users cannot select individual photographs or albums to retrieve separately. Downloads must also be carried out through a web browser rather than the Nikon Image Space smartphone app. Users can access the Nikon Image Space website, sign in with their existing account details and follow the instructions provided to download their stored images.

Nikon has moved its online image storage and sharing features to Nikon Imaging Cloud, which provides 5GB of free storage and supports JPEG, RAW, HEIF and TIFF files. Although the platform also offers features designed for compatible Nikon cameras, the company says its image storage and sharing functions are available to anyone, including photographers who do not own a Nikon Imaging Cloud-compatible camera.

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The closure is particularly relevant to photographers who relied on Nikon Image Space as a long-term archive rather than simply a way to share pictures. While Nikon Imaging Cloud provides an alternative for future uploads, users will still need to retrieve any photographs held in the discontinued service before the deadline. Keeping copies on a computer or external drive, alongside a separate backup, is also advisable for images that cannot easily be replaced.

For anyone with an old Nikon Image Space account, the important date is 15 April 2027. Photographs can still be recovered through the website until then, but the service itself is no longer operating, and files left behind after the deadline will be permanently deleted.