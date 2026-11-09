The Pentax K-1 Mark II has dropped to £1,399 at several UK camera retailers, offering a £500 saving on the full-frame DSLR as availability of new Pentax cameras becomes increasingly limited. The reduction is part of a seasonal promotion, with Camera Price Buster recording a fall from £1,899 on 5 November to £1,399 on 6 November. However, stock levels vary between retailers, and Ricoh has not officially confirmed that the camera has been discontinued.

Originally introduced in 2018, the K-1 Mark II remains one of the few full-frame DSLRs available to photographers who prefer an optical viewfinder to an electronic display. It features a 36.4MP CMOS sensor, a 33-point autofocus system and Pentax’s five-axis Shake Reduction II image stabilisation, which offers up to five stops of compensation. The camera also has a weather-resistant magnesium alloy body, making it suitable for landscape and outdoor photography.

Other features include a flexible rear LCD screen, built-in GPS and Pentax’s Pixel Shift Resolution System II, which combines multiple exposures to record more complete colour information. The camera also supports Astrotracer functionality for photographing stars, using its GPS and sensor-shift mechanism to help compensate for the Earth’s rotation during long exposures. These features remain useful for photographers interested in landscape and astrophotography, despite the camera’s age.

The price reduction comes amid uncertainty over the future availability of Pentax DSLRs. Recent UK retailer listings show fewer new models available, while the Pentax KF has become difficult to find through major retailers. However, limited stock should not be taken as confirmation that Ricoh has ended production of the K-1 Mark II or abandoned DSLR development altogether.

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For photographers already using Pentax K-mount lenses, the discounted K-1 Mark II could provide a relatively affordable route into full-frame photography without changing systems. Those considering a new Pentax system should also check the availability of compatible lenses, particularly if they intend to expand their equipment over time.

Pentax K-1 Mark II UK retailer prices

The £1,399 price is recorded by Camera Price Buster for several UK retailers, although individual listings and stock availability can change. Harrison Cameras is separately advertising the camera for £1,499, reduced from £1,899, as part of a winter promotion running from 6 November 2026 to 10 January 2027, subject to availability.